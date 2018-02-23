DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Modi hugs Trudeau amid Indo-Canada invitation embarrassment

APUpdated February 23, 2018

Email


Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau as Trudeau arrived at the Indian presidential palace for ceremonial reception, in New Delhi, India, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. — AP
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau as Trudeau arrived at the Indian presidential palace for ceremonial reception, in New Delhi, India, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. — AP

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on Friday with a hug, one day after embarrassed Canadian diplomats had to revoke a party invitation for a man convicted of attempting to kill an Indian politician.

The invitation was the latest blunder in Trudeau's eight-day visit, which has included everything from criticism of his colourful wardrobe to questions about whether his government is sufficiently critical of Sikh extremists.

Jaspal Atwal, a Canada-based former member of a banned Sikh separatist group, had been invited by a Canadian member of Parliament to a Thursday evening party for Trudeau at Canada's High Commission in New Delhi.

Atwal was convicted of trying to kill an Indian Cabinet minister during a 1986 visit to Canada. The minister was shot but survived. Atwal was imprisoned and became a businessman after his release.

Canada quickly withdrew the invitation once it was discovered, with Trudeau telling reporters: “Obviously we take this situation extremely seriously. The individual in question never should have received an invitation.”

Earlier in the week, Atwal attended a Mumbai reception at which he was photographed with Trudeau's wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau.

Modi still welcomed Trudeau on Friday with his signature bear hug, smiling at his wife and their three children, who also attended the formal outdoor ceremony.

In a Thursday night tweet, Modi said he looked forward to meeting Trudeau and his family, adding “I appreciate his deep commitment to ties between our two countries". But it hasn't been an easy trip for Trudeau in many ways.

He's been ridiculed in India on social media for his family's seemingly endless wardrobe changes, with the photogenic group often appearing in colourful Indian clothing, and has faced repeated insistence that he denounce Sikh extremism.

“Sikh radicalism is the main issue,” the Hindustan Times, one of India's largest newspapers, said in an editorial earlier this week. “Justin Trudeau should allay India's concerns on terrorism.”

Canada has a small but politically potent Sikh population, some of whom support a breakaway Sikh state, known as Khalistan, inside India. The Indian media often describe Trudeau's government as being soft on the Khalistan issue.

Trudeau insisted that he'd told Indian politicians that was not true. “I was pleased to be able to make very, very clear that Canada supports one united India,” he said after one meeting.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (24)

1000 characters
Changez Khan
Feb 23, 2018 01:58pm

The hugging drama continues....

Daanish
Feb 23, 2018 02:14pm

Drama.

sherryaar
Feb 23, 2018 02:21pm

too little too late !!!

Spicy
Feb 23, 2018 02:26pm

No matter what people say and keep saying too, Mr. Modi is a professor of strategy. I have found him to be a great "Out of the box" planner / thinker. Under every situation one finds him very calm and non reactive . At an appropriate moment he suddenly acts leaving everyone spellbound. He is no doubt a genius and honest patriot.

who am i??
Feb 23, 2018 02:29pm

Which is better for relationship hug vs hand shake

Muzamil Hussain
Feb 23, 2018 02:29pm

this has been a long awaited hug

Dr Malaria
Feb 23, 2018 02:33pm

@Changez Khan Atleast he is showing something positive .Can you show something good happening with your PM

BhaRAT
Feb 23, 2018 02:47pm

And Indians want Canadian citizenship than that’s kind of immature behaviour with their PM

Anwar Mahmood
Feb 23, 2018 02:50pm

First he bugged him, did not meet Now he hugged him, strange is greet.

SURYA KANT AGRAWAL
Feb 23, 2018 02:50pm

Long awaited pictures.

A shah
Feb 23, 2018 02:52pm

How about giving Sikhs justice ?

J marfatia
Feb 23, 2018 02:58pm

Everything said and done between a snub and a hug. Am sure Canada PM got the message.

Prateik
Feb 23, 2018 03:04pm

Hugnomics.

Gurpreet Singh
Feb 23, 2018 03:15pm

This is great. Modi saved Trudeau's tour and prevented it from being a disaster.

Balakrishnan
Feb 23, 2018 03:19pm

Hugging is not drama, but it is a reaction of powerful feeling towards guest. It is a masterpiece of Mr. Modi and World leaders appreciate it.

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Feb 23, 2018 03:21pm

Narendra has blood on his hand of the innocent Gujaratis and Kashmiris. Blood once spilled can't be washed away.

His excellency Honorable Prime Minister of Canada Mr Trudeau is a good man.

Rahmbd
Feb 23, 2018 03:41pm

Cute.

Asad
Feb 23, 2018 03:41pm

Ignored and made him go through fire for 6 days. Then soothed him on 7th day finally meeting him, after getting him to tow the line. Smart diplomacy. Justin will now think twice before upsetting an ally, after having go through ignored experience and bad press.

PLANETTREKKER
Feb 23, 2018 03:50pm

Everyone, at all levels, could use a hug.

Rohit
Feb 23, 2018 04:29pm

Great PM modiji

Sukhbir Singh
Feb 23, 2018 05:00pm

We are blessed to have Modi as our PM!..

deva
Feb 23, 2018 06:03pm

Modi is 24 hour working PM for country and not afraid to give message if things are not right.

Khawar
Feb 23, 2018 06:19pm

Modi has always been an epitome of deceit and duplicity. Through his cheap bear hug , he is trying to wash away the mortification of his diplomatic blunders that were committed during Canadian Prime minister's Visit.

Insaaf Hussain
Feb 23, 2018 06:54pm

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 23, 2018

Regrettable verdict

The highest court in the land should be accorded the highest respect. Without the judiciary, rule of law is impossible.
Updated February 23, 2018

No place for newborns

As the primary stakeholders in this venture, women must be empowered to exercise their rights and demand quality care.
Updated February 23, 2018

Syria’s nightmare

Is it only a matter of time before a new regional conflict in the Middle East materialises?
Updated February 22, 2018

FATF reprieve

Offshoots of terrorist groups and hiding behind charitable or welfare work should no longer be tolerated.
February 22, 2018

Withholding taxes

THERE is little doubt that the present government has taken some strides towards lifting the revenues of the...
February 22, 2018

Women voters in Dir

AT last, it seems the wheels of change are turning in some of the most regressive parts of this country, though not...