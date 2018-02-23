DAWN.COM

FATF to announce outcomes of week-long session today

Dawn.comUpdated February 23, 2018

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an international watchdog on money laundering and terror financing, is going to announce its decisions — including on the motion to place Pakistan on the terror-financing watch list — after a week-long session concludes today.

The FATF session in Paris, which concludes on Friday, is being held to review proposals that include putting Pakis­tan back on a list of countries which have failed to prevent terrorist financing. The United States (US) and Britain had put forward a motion to place Pakistan on the FATF terrorist-financing watch list. If adopted, the resolution would place Pakistan on the FATF grey-list of “jurisdictions with deficient anti-money laundering regimes”. Pakistan was previously on the FATF watchlist from 2012 to 2015.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal tweeted today, cautioning against speculation on the matter until there is official confirmation of the FATF decision.

Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal, in a weekly press briefing in Islamabad today, said Pakistan had serious concerns over the motion moved by the US and United Kingdom at the FATF, Radio Pakistan reported.

Dr Faisal claimed that most US concerns over deficiencies in steps taken to curb money laundering and terror financing had already been addressed in 2015, when Pakistan exited the grey-list. The FO spokesperson added that Pakistan's name being taken off the grey-list was acknowledgement of the country's "robust mechanism" against money-laundering and terror financing, which he claimed was in line with international standards.

Prior to the FATF's official decision, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday had taken to Twitter to announce that Pakistan has been given a three-month reprieve.

Asif had tweeted that Pakistan’s “efforts have paid (off)” during a Tuesday meeting on the US-led motion, suggesting there was “no consensus for nominating Pakistan”.

He had also suggested the meeting proposed a “three months pause” and asked for the Asia Pacific Group, which is part of FATF, to consider “another report in June”.

“Grateful to friends who helped,” Asif had added.

Read: Pakistan deserves international support, not a place on the FATF grey-list

On the same day as Asif's tweet, The Wall Street Journal had named China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia as the 'friends' who had come forward to rescue Pakistan, saying that the three countries had blocked the US's motion to put Pakistan on the list.

Terming it a rare disagreement between Riyadh and the Trump administration, the WSJ citing officials involved in the process reported that Saudi Arabia joined Turkey and China in a move to block the US-led attempt.

According to the report, the Trump administration has also been trying to reverse the reprieve to Islamabad and pressuring the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and other countries to withdraw their support to Pakistan.

Pakistan had lobbied FATF member countries to keep it off the watch list, the report read.

In the lead-up to the FATF plenary session this week, the government took control of three dispensaries run by Hafiz Saeed's Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) and the Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) in a rural area near the capital.

Additionally, President Mamnoon Hussain on Feb 9 quietly promulgated an ordinance amending the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 with regards to proscription of terrorist individuals and organisations to include entities listed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) — in a move that would end a longstanding ambiguity over the status of the JuD and FIF by firmly placing them on the list of proscribed groups.

Read more: Anti-terror law amended to ban UN-listed groups, individuals

On Thursday, ahead of the FATF's outcomes, a White House deputy press secretary, Raj Shah, expressed Trump administration's displeasure over the efforts so far made by Pakistan against terrorism. He told reporters that US President Donald Trump is not "satisfied with progress when it comes to Pakistan".

"For the first time, we’re holding Pakistan accountable for its actions. We’ve seen modest progress in terms of Pakistan’s actual acknowledgement of these concerns, but President [Trump] is not satisfied with progress when it comes to Pakistan," said Shah while answering a question at the press briefing about the US South Asia policy.

The FATF, an intergovernmental body based in Paris that sets global standards for fighting illicit finance, had previously warned Islamabad it could be put back on the list without further efforts to crack down on the flow of funds to militants.

Pakistani officials and Western diplomats say being put on the FATF watchlist could deal a blow to Pakistan’s economy, making it harder for foreign investors and companies to do business in the country.

PAK US RELATIONS Pakistan

Zeeshan Ali Khan
Feb 23, 2018 02:35pm

I want Khawaja Asif to explain this now

Kachumari
Feb 23, 2018 02:38pm

Not far China will face the music of blocking western moves.

RAJA CHILL
Feb 23, 2018 02:40pm

If one has great allies one can get away.

Fal
Feb 23, 2018 02:41pm

Have been reading conflicting views. FM says that 3 months reprieve, now the move is blocked, others on the Internet (possibly Indian media) says that Pak is put on the watch list. What is the truth?

jawaid
Feb 23, 2018 02:41pm

China, Turkey and Kingdom are our true, sincere friends and have come again to rescue us. We should be proud of such associations.

Babu
Feb 23, 2018 02:42pm

Pakistan was previously on the FATF watch list from 2012 to 2015.

Hence , this is not new for Pakistan. Expect very poor outcome.

rajab
Feb 23, 2018 02:42pm

so finally it is in the watchlist :(

had government put their efforts to avoid this situation instead of saving one NS, they would have rescued Pakistan

Rajesh
Feb 23, 2018 02:42pm

Earlier in the week, Pakistani minister had mislead the Pakistani public.

Himanshu
Feb 23, 2018 02:42pm

Few news channels in India are reporting that Pakistan has been put in grey list..! Don't know what the hell is going on.

Well meaning
Feb 23, 2018 02:43pm

the can has been kicked down the road

Sin Killer
Feb 23, 2018 02:44pm

Pre-mature celebrations comes to an end.Pakistan already has been put on Terror Financing watch list.Why higher than mountain friend China backstabbed ?

Mohajir
Feb 23, 2018 02:45pm

Indian media already reported 2 hours ago that Pakistan has been placed on FATF grey list after loosing out the vote 36 to 1. Only Turkey voted in favor of Pakistan.

A huge embarrassment and international humiliation for Pakistan

Feroz
Feb 23, 2018 02:45pm

It has already been put on the Greylist, the celebrations of being given three months grace pre-mature. Voting went 36 - 1, only Turkey voting against. All weather friend China also voting for the resolution shows they are also running short on patience and wants Pakistan to clean up its act.

MeToo
Feb 23, 2018 02:48pm

The future is leading to world war 3, between pro-terrorists & anti-terrorists

JanbaZ
Feb 23, 2018 02:48pm

3 months to show action of the ground by a weak govt that is desperately trying to hanging on to its leaders and votes. Given all efforts to sacrifice PML N while propping up PTI - I don't see this issue going away but coming back in 3 months. PTI starting their term under a FATF embargo - now that would be a good start!

Khurram
Feb 23, 2018 02:49pm

It has already been announced 2 hours ago. Pakistan has been put on Grey list for terror financing. The move was supported by 36 votes to 1. Only 1 country - Turkey opposed the move while all the rest, including our friends China and Saudi Arabia voted in favor of the move. Terrible news really for Pakistan and its economy.

Chikna_Javed
Feb 23, 2018 02:49pm

Where is Khwaja Asif now? Give him the good news.

Rajesh
Feb 23, 2018 02:52pm

Pakistan has been put on the Terror financing watch grey list . This is the latest information.

balaji
Feb 23, 2018 02:53pm

Congratulations !! You managed to remain in . Well done.

Rajesh
Feb 23, 2018 02:54pm

"Iron Brother" could not help!!

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 23, 2018 02:54pm

No matter how hard racist Donald Trump and his bigot cronies like Modi tried, their sinister attempts miserably failed, thanks to true, dedicated and sincere friends like great China, wonderful Turkey and gallant Saudi Arabia. Pakistan Zindabaad, land of five seasons, hardworking and intelligent 225 million people of Pakistan, Paeendabaad.

BhaRAT
Feb 23, 2018 02:56pm

Sudden hostilities of USA towards Pakistan is because of two Indian americans with fake accents are in the white house

LILLY
Feb 23, 2018 02:57pm

Now all makes sense why Pakistan sent troops to Saudi fight in war footing. All trade, no common sense. Pakistan doesn't care if their troops die for Pakistan or Saudi.

Concerned
Feb 23, 2018 02:58pm

For God's sake, Announce already!

Ravi
Feb 23, 2018 02:59pm

Doesn't make any difference. Saudi wants pak troops, china has investments, turkey cheap labour. So the 3 support. None of them are investing in pakistan. China is giving loan and not investment. So in effect Pakistan will continue to be in doldrums.

PakistaniDr
Feb 23, 2018 03:00pm

Result out - Pakistan failed!!

Ajmal
Feb 23, 2018 03:01pm

Now grey list and moving towards black list.

balaji
Feb 23, 2018 03:01pm

dost , dost naa raha ....apparently only the Turks supported Pakistan. What about iron brother and the Saudis ?? And the newly found foe turned friend ...Russia ?

Modi
Feb 23, 2018 03:01pm

Ha ha ha. decision is taken and Pakistan on grey list now. Not even China and Saudis backed.

Vineeth
Feb 23, 2018 03:02pm

Pakistan has been placed under FATF grey list again. So much for the premature bravado of Khwaja Asif. When Pakistan chose to poke US in the eye over harbouring the Haqqanis and the Taliban they should have known that the Americans have many economic leverages even over a trusted Pakistani ally like China.

Anupam kumar
Feb 23, 2018 03:02pm

Finally pakistan is placed in its gray list

asad
Feb 23, 2018 03:02pm

Look at the difference between Iran and Saudia, Iran working along side India to destabilize Pakistan and Saudia helps Pakistan in vital world forums.

A. Ali
Feb 23, 2018 03:02pm

We should thank PPPP and PMLN for such great achievements.... .

aryanad
Feb 23, 2018 03:02pm

contradictory claims are doing rounds in Indian media- http://www.thehindu.com/news/international/fatf-to-put-pakistan-on-greylist-for-terror-financing/article22833899.ece?homepage=true

Khurram
Feb 23, 2018 03:03pm

Khwaja Asif basically lied to the whole nation that Pakistan has been given 3 months reprieve. It was totally baseless and irresponsible comment just to get some temporary praise from the public. He should be asked to resign just on this open lie and thinking everyone is a fool here.

Vijai
Feb 23, 2018 03:04pm

Pakistan has been put on grey list and the voting was 36:1. That one is Turkey the IS supporter.

Haider
Feb 23, 2018 03:06pm

Saudi Arabia despite being just an observer has tried its best to counter USA pressure on Pakistan in this forum.

Aravind
Feb 23, 2018 03:09pm

Indian media report says Pakistan is already included in gray list. Now only the formal announcement is awaited later today. Can Dawn please confirm on this.

Wellwisher
Feb 23, 2018 03:10pm

Contrary to all said and done by Khwaja Aseef, the fact is Pakistan is in.

Joseph Cauchi
Feb 23, 2018 03:13pm

Ibn Live claim that Pak has been put on Grey List.

"The motion, brought forth by the United States, was supported by countries like UK, France, and India. The FATF voted 36 to 1 to grey list Pakistan "

LILLY
Feb 23, 2018 03:15pm

Truth will hit you pretty hard pretty soon.

M.S.VENKATRAGHpAVAN
Feb 23, 2018 03:15pm

Latest reports said that both China and Saudi Arabia had withdrawn their objections.Now the decision will be unanimous it appears but we must wait and watch.

Alfa ZULU
Feb 23, 2018 03:20pm

At best it was a narrow escape. Lets tread our way carefully and sensibly.

Majnu
Feb 23, 2018 03:21pm

Just an update. Pakistan is back in grey list with a voting of 36 to 1 and the only country that voted in favour of Pakistan was Turkey.

Sami
Feb 23, 2018 03:22pm

If our economy get hurts then send back all Afghan refugees within 3 months.

Melbournewala
Feb 23, 2018 03:23pm

So now there should be no doubts to anyone in Pakistan that running ambulance services by exploiting people using name of Kashmir while spreading non peaceful thoughts and activities is the reason why UN proscribed him and his organisations. And also is a reason Pakistan's president had to pass an ordinance hurriedly to include his organisations name on to the banned list and had to seize all assets.

Now do not be under any delusion that he is a social worker because as you saw your country was kept under hanging sword for last whole week because of his uncivilized activities with a pseudo peaceful front face.

Aslam Qadri
Feb 23, 2018 03:23pm

You should be worried about The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), instead of Modi hugs Trudeau, India has a great leverage on Canada.

Sin Killer
Feb 23, 2018 03:25pm

@Ravi Only Turkey voted in favor of Pakistan, rest all including China and Saud voted against Pakistan.

shiva
Feb 23, 2018 03:27pm

What should seriously embarrass Pakistanis was how your government tried to lie its way of the list. First there was the foreign minister who prematurely claimed victory. That was at best impish and by no means a smart diplomatic move. Then there was the news about the "massive crackdown on terror financing" in the middle of this week. Note that it is not a one-off crackdown that is required. What is required is more serious and long term policies to keep terror elements out of your banking system.

Mohajir
Feb 23, 2018 03:29pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad - At least read the news before commenting. Pakistan has been put on the FATF terrorist funding watchlist.

This is the power of US. Even Chinese ran away. Pakistan should bow down and mend ties with US.

alam
Feb 23, 2018 03:32pm

@Feroz Again a sad day for Pak... Y does this khwaja speak before any confirmation and emabarass Pak globally

Babu
Feb 23, 2018 03:33pm

There is a difference between FAFT watch-list and FAFT Black-list. Putting Pakistan on blacklist will put heavy pressure on Pakistan's economy.

Rehan
Feb 23, 2018 03:35pm

Khwaja Asif will be afraid coming back from Russia.

Mr.Afghanistan
Feb 23, 2018 03:41pm

Very Very Bad News for Pakistan's economy.

Prasannajit
Feb 23, 2018 03:45pm

@jawaid Do Pakistan depend on these three country only on trade? Pakistan sooner or latermust have to mend its policies suitable to other members , else trade & finance may be difficult to pursue.

Haroon
Feb 23, 2018 03:45pm

Oh my dear Pakistan, where are you heading. Feeling sad. Pakistan Zindabad

Masoud
Feb 23, 2018 03:59pm

Whatever comes, Pakistan will continue to march forward with its plan to eradicate terrorism and progress for the country. Efforts to create problem for Pakistan will not bear any fruit.

Umar Farooq
Feb 23, 2018 04:08pm

Every country in the world cares for its people and benefits except Pakistan

kitkat
Feb 23, 2018 04:16pm

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif may be partly right. Either he is half fed or he half understand the verdict.

Raj
Feb 23, 2018 04:19pm

Only yesterday, Khawaja Asif was brimming with success that was proud that, Pakistan was placed off the hook and that the US resolution fell through. What happened to those white lies?

Ankur
Feb 23, 2018 04:21pm

Pakistan will pay a heavy price if it continued to oppose US.You cannot live in Rome and fight with pope.Pakistan should not forget that US is still the sole superpower of the world and has various leverages over all countries.

Yank
Feb 23, 2018 04:31pm

Perhaps the Interior Minister should have told the Foreign Minister "Not to Speculate" earlier in the week ??

Hamid
Feb 23, 2018 04:43pm

while you were pulling eachothers legs they did their job see how not having at leader on top post can effect your diplomatic relations

Pradhan
Feb 23, 2018 04:48pm

Writing is on the wall and it is very clear. Pakistani Government must accept the reality and take necessary actions.

A V Koshy
Feb 23, 2018 05:09pm

Pakistan has been put on the FATF watch list. The ruling came as long time friend China withdrew its objection. I am sure Pakistan citizens will find a way to explain this away too. But there should really be a limit to embarrassment too!

Sam
Feb 23, 2018 05:19pm

While Pakistan has managed to evade the list, it is time to think if it should be turning to its friends and allies to bail it out for these kind of reasons. You cannot then work with them on equal terms and that is not very good in international politics.

beingindian
Feb 23, 2018 05:24pm

foreign minister made laughing stock of pakistan in front of the world....now face huge economic sanctions

Babu
Feb 23, 2018 05:31pm

Pakistan has been put on FAFT watch list (Grey list), after both China and GCC dropped opposition yesterday.

Neil
Feb 23, 2018 05:37pm

Finally China Wins

Panocha
Feb 23, 2018 05:52pm

A premature celebration by Kwaja Asif indeed.

AKKS
Feb 23, 2018 06:06pm

Pakistan thought they could fool FATF. Last minute eye washing tactics did not pay off!

Srihari
Feb 23, 2018 06:09pm

It's a well played game by China. By not objecting China has ensured Pakistan will not get any aid from other countries and without aid Pakistan would have to listen to whatever China says.

V C Bhutani
Feb 23, 2018 06:13pm

Where is the three-month reprieve?

myview
Feb 23, 2018 06:17pm

So,we did not learn any lesson from 2012-2015 period. When will we change?

Goal
Feb 23, 2018 06:21pm

It has announce and word will watch now every penny Pakistani receive or spend

Tough
Feb 23, 2018 06:30pm

This why Nawaz Sharif never had a foreign minister.

Pak
Feb 23, 2018 06:44pm

Whatever the outcome, the fact that such discussion is taking place on international forum is itself an embarrassment

Kachumari
Feb 23, 2018 06:47pm

Latest news China & GCC have dropped blocking Pakistan there fore it's now on FATF list.

random
Feb 23, 2018 06:52pm
Rama
Feb 23, 2018 06:56pm
AsIf
Feb 23, 2018 06:57pm
Brother
Feb 23, 2018 06:58pm
Nd Abdur Rob
Feb 23, 2018 06:58pm
OUTSIDER
Feb 23, 2018 07:00pm

Now Mr Khwaja will take Russian citizenship.

