FATF to announce outcomes of week-long session today
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an international watchdog on money laundering and terror financing, is going to announce its decisions — including on the motion to place Pakistan on the terror-financing watch list — after a week-long session concludes today.
The FATF session in Paris, which concludes on Friday, is being held to review proposals that include putting Pakistan back on a list of countries which have failed to prevent terrorist financing. The United States (US) and Britain had put forward a motion to place Pakistan on the FATF terrorist-financing watch list. If adopted, the resolution would place Pakistan on the FATF grey-list of “jurisdictions with deficient anti-money laundering regimes”. Pakistan was previously on the FATF watchlist from 2012 to 2015.
Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal tweeted today, cautioning against speculation on the matter until there is official confirmation of the FATF decision.
Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal, in a weekly press briefing in Islamabad today, said Pakistan had serious concerns over the motion moved by the US and United Kingdom at the FATF, Radio Pakistan reported.
Dr Faisal claimed that most US concerns over deficiencies in steps taken to curb money laundering and terror financing had already been addressed in 2015, when Pakistan exited the grey-list. The FO spokesperson added that Pakistan's name being taken off the grey-list was acknowledgement of the country's "robust mechanism" against money-laundering and terror financing, which he claimed was in line with international standards.
Prior to the FATF's official decision, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday had taken to Twitter to announce that Pakistan has been given a three-month reprieve.
Asif had tweeted that Pakistan’s “efforts have paid (off)” during a Tuesday meeting on the US-led motion, suggesting there was “no consensus for nominating Pakistan”.
He had also suggested the meeting proposed a “three months pause” and asked for the Asia Pacific Group, which is part of FATF, to consider “another report in June”.
“Grateful to friends who helped,” Asif had added.
Read: Pakistan deserves international support, not a place on the FATF grey-list
On the same day as Asif's tweet, The Wall Street Journal had named China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia as the 'friends' who had come forward to rescue Pakistan, saying that the three countries had blocked the US's motion to put Pakistan on the list.
Terming it a rare disagreement between Riyadh and the Trump administration, the WSJ citing officials involved in the process reported that Saudi Arabia joined Turkey and China in a move to block the US-led attempt.
According to the report, the Trump administration has also been trying to reverse the reprieve to Islamabad and pressuring the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and other countries to withdraw their support to Pakistan.
Pakistan had lobbied FATF member countries to keep it off the watch list, the report read.
In the lead-up to the FATF plenary session this week, the government took control of three dispensaries run by Hafiz Saeed's Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) and the Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) in a rural area near the capital.
Additionally, President Mamnoon Hussain on Feb 9 quietly promulgated an ordinance amending the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 with regards to proscription of terrorist individuals and organisations to include entities listed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) — in a move that would end a longstanding ambiguity over the status of the JuD and FIF by firmly placing them on the list of proscribed groups.
Read more: Anti-terror law amended to ban UN-listed groups, individuals
On Thursday, ahead of the FATF's outcomes, a White House deputy press secretary, Raj Shah, expressed Trump administration's displeasure over the efforts so far made by Pakistan against terrorism. He told reporters that US President Donald Trump is not "satisfied with progress when it comes to Pakistan".
"For the first time, we’re holding Pakistan accountable for its actions. We’ve seen modest progress in terms of Pakistan’s actual acknowledgement of these concerns, but President [Trump] is not satisfied with progress when it comes to Pakistan," said Shah while answering a question at the press briefing about the US South Asia policy.
The FATF, an intergovernmental body based in Paris that sets global standards for fighting illicit finance, had previously warned Islamabad it could be put back on the list without further efforts to crack down on the flow of funds to militants.
Pakistani officials and Western diplomats say being put on the FATF watchlist could deal a blow to Pakistan’s economy, making it harder for foreign investors and companies to do business in the country.
Comments (84)
I want Khawaja Asif to explain this now
Not far China will face the music of blocking western moves.
If one has great allies one can get away.
Have been reading conflicting views. FM says that 3 months reprieve, now the move is blocked, others on the Internet (possibly Indian media) says that Pak is put on the watch list. What is the truth?
China, Turkey and Kingdom are our true, sincere friends and have come again to rescue us. We should be proud of such associations.
Pakistan was previously on the FATF watch list from 2012 to 2015.
Hence , this is not new for Pakistan. Expect very poor outcome.
so finally it is in the watchlist :(
had government put their efforts to avoid this situation instead of saving one NS, they would have rescued Pakistan
Earlier in the week, Pakistani minister had mislead the Pakistani public.
Few news channels in India are reporting that Pakistan has been put in grey list..! Don't know what the hell is going on.
the can has been kicked down the road
Pre-mature celebrations comes to an end.Pakistan already has been put on Terror Financing watch list.Why higher than mountain friend China backstabbed ?
Indian media already reported 2 hours ago that Pakistan has been placed on FATF grey list after loosing out the vote 36 to 1. Only Turkey voted in favor of Pakistan.
A huge embarrassment and international humiliation for Pakistan
It has already been put on the Greylist, the celebrations of being given three months grace pre-mature. Voting went 36 - 1, only Turkey voting against. All weather friend China also voting for the resolution shows they are also running short on patience and wants Pakistan to clean up its act.
The future is leading to world war 3, between pro-terrorists & anti-terrorists
3 months to show action of the ground by a weak govt that is desperately trying to hanging on to its leaders and votes. Given all efforts to sacrifice PML N while propping up PTI - I don't see this issue going away but coming back in 3 months. PTI starting their term under a FATF embargo - now that would be a good start!
It has already been announced 2 hours ago. Pakistan has been put on Grey list for terror financing. The move was supported by 36 votes to 1. Only 1 country - Turkey opposed the move while all the rest, including our friends China and Saudi Arabia voted in favor of the move. Terrible news really for Pakistan and its economy.
Where is Khwaja Asif now? Give him the good news.
Pakistan has been put on the Terror financing watch grey list . This is the latest information.
Congratulations !! You managed to remain in . Well done.
"Iron Brother" could not help!!
No matter how hard racist Donald Trump and his bigot cronies like Modi tried, their sinister attempts miserably failed, thanks to true, dedicated and sincere friends like great China, wonderful Turkey and gallant Saudi Arabia. Pakistan Zindabaad, land of five seasons, hardworking and intelligent 225 million people of Pakistan, Paeendabaad.
Sudden hostilities of USA towards Pakistan is because of two Indian americans with fake accents are in the white house
Now all makes sense why Pakistan sent troops to Saudi fight in war footing. All trade, no common sense. Pakistan doesn't care if their troops die for Pakistan or Saudi.
For God's sake, Announce already!
Doesn't make any difference. Saudi wants pak troops, china has investments, turkey cheap labour. So the 3 support. None of them are investing in pakistan. China is giving loan and not investment. So in effect Pakistan will continue to be in doldrums.
Result out - Pakistan failed!!
Now grey list and moving towards black list.
dost , dost naa raha ....apparently only the Turks supported Pakistan. What about iron brother and the Saudis ?? And the newly found foe turned friend ...Russia ?
Ha ha ha. decision is taken and Pakistan on grey list now. Not even China and Saudis backed.
Pakistan has been placed under FATF grey list again. So much for the premature bravado of Khwaja Asif. When Pakistan chose to poke US in the eye over harbouring the Haqqanis and the Taliban they should have known that the Americans have many economic leverages even over a trusted Pakistani ally like China.
Finally pakistan is placed in its gray list
Look at the difference between Iran and Saudia, Iran working along side India to destabilize Pakistan and Saudia helps Pakistan in vital world forums.
We should thank PPPP and PMLN for such great achievements.... .
contradictory claims are doing rounds in Indian media- http://www.thehindu.com/news/international/fatf-to-put-pakistan-on-greylist-for-terror-financing/article22833899.ece?homepage=true
Khwaja Asif basically lied to the whole nation that Pakistan has been given 3 months reprieve. It was totally baseless and irresponsible comment just to get some temporary praise from the public. He should be asked to resign just on this open lie and thinking everyone is a fool here.
Pakistan has been put on grey list and the voting was 36:1. That one is Turkey the IS supporter.
Saudi Arabia despite being just an observer has tried its best to counter USA pressure on Pakistan in this forum.
Indian media report says Pakistan is already included in gray list. Now only the formal announcement is awaited later today. Can Dawn please confirm on this.
Contrary to all said and done by Khwaja Aseef, the fact is Pakistan is in.
Ibn Live claim that Pak has been put on Grey List.
"The motion, brought forth by the United States, was supported by countries like UK, France, and India. The FATF voted 36 to 1 to grey list Pakistan "
Truth will hit you pretty hard pretty soon.
Latest reports said that both China and Saudi Arabia had withdrawn their objections.Now the decision will be unanimous it appears but we must wait and watch.
At best it was a narrow escape. Lets tread our way carefully and sensibly.
Just an update. Pakistan is back in grey list with a voting of 36 to 1 and the only country that voted in favour of Pakistan was Turkey.
If our economy get hurts then send back all Afghan refugees within 3 months.
So now there should be no doubts to anyone in Pakistan that running ambulance services by exploiting people using name of Kashmir while spreading non peaceful thoughts and activities is the reason why UN proscribed him and his organisations. And also is a reason Pakistan's president had to pass an ordinance hurriedly to include his organisations name on to the banned list and had to seize all assets.
Now do not be under any delusion that he is a social worker because as you saw your country was kept under hanging sword for last whole week because of his uncivilized activities with a pseudo peaceful front face.
You should be worried about The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), instead of Modi hugs Trudeau, India has a great leverage on Canada.
@Ravi Only Turkey voted in favor of Pakistan, rest all including China and Saud voted against Pakistan.
What should seriously embarrass Pakistanis was how your government tried to lie its way of the list. First there was the foreign minister who prematurely claimed victory. That was at best impish and by no means a smart diplomatic move. Then there was the news about the "massive crackdown on terror financing" in the middle of this week. Note that it is not a one-off crackdown that is required. What is required is more serious and long term policies to keep terror elements out of your banking system.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad - At least read the news before commenting. Pakistan has been put on the FATF terrorist funding watchlist.
This is the power of US. Even Chinese ran away. Pakistan should bow down and mend ties with US.
@Feroz Again a sad day for Pak... Y does this khwaja speak before any confirmation and emabarass Pak globally
There is a difference between FAFT watch-list and FAFT Black-list. Putting Pakistan on blacklist will put heavy pressure on Pakistan's economy.
Khwaja Asif will be afraid coming back from Russia.
Very Very Bad News for Pakistan's economy.
@jawaid Do Pakistan depend on these three country only on trade? Pakistan sooner or latermust have to mend its policies suitable to other members , else trade & finance may be difficult to pursue.
Oh my dear Pakistan, where are you heading. Feeling sad. Pakistan Zindabad
Whatever comes, Pakistan will continue to march forward with its plan to eradicate terrorism and progress for the country. Efforts to create problem for Pakistan will not bear any fruit.
Every country in the world cares for its people and benefits except Pakistan
Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif may be partly right. Either he is half fed or he half understand the verdict.
Only yesterday, Khawaja Asif was brimming with success that was proud that, Pakistan was placed off the hook and that the US resolution fell through. What happened to those white lies?
Pakistan will pay a heavy price if it continued to oppose US.You cannot live in Rome and fight with pope.Pakistan should not forget that US is still the sole superpower of the world and has various leverages over all countries.
Perhaps the Interior Minister should have told the Foreign Minister "Not to Speculate" earlier in the week ??
while you were pulling eachothers legs they did their job see how not having at leader on top post can effect your diplomatic relations
Writing is on the wall and it is very clear. Pakistani Government must accept the reality and take necessary actions.
Pakistan has been put on the FATF watch list. The ruling came as long time friend China withdrew its objection. I am sure Pakistan citizens will find a way to explain this away too. But there should really be a limit to embarrassment too!
While Pakistan has managed to evade the list, it is time to think if it should be turning to its friends and allies to bail it out for these kind of reasons. You cannot then work with them on equal terms and that is not very good in international politics.
foreign minister made laughing stock of pakistan in front of the world....now face huge economic sanctions
Pakistan has been put on FAFT watch list (Grey list), after both China and GCC dropped opposition yesterday.
Finally China Wins
A premature celebration by Kwaja Asif indeed.
Pakistan thought they could fool FATF. Last minute eye washing tactics did not pay off!
It's a well played game by China. By not objecting China has ensured Pakistan will not get any aid from other countries and without aid Pakistan would have to listen to whatever China says.
Where is the three-month reprieve?
So,we did not learn any lesson from 2012-2015 period. When will we change?
It has announce and word will watch now every penny Pakistani receive or spend
This why Nawaz Sharif never had a foreign minister.
Whatever the outcome, the fact that such discussion is taking place on international forum is itself an embarrassment
Latest news China & GCC have dropped blocking Pakistan there fore it's now on FATF list.
Now Mr Khwaja will take Russian citizenship.