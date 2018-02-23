Supreme Court disqualifies PTI MPA Abdul Munim Khan

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MPA from Shangla, Abdul Munim Khan, for holding on to his position as a government employee until two days prior to the 2013 election.

The disqualification came as a result of a petition filed by Jamiat Ulema Islam's Sher Alam against Khan, who had been serving as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa adviser for tourism.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in April 2017, had disqualified Khan on Alam's petition; However, the PTI MPA had taken a stay on the ECP's order from the Islamabad High Court.

Khan was disqualified over allegations that he was a serving government school teacher in the Kohistan district before the 2013 elections and that he resigned from his post just two days prior to the election.

Alam said in his petition that, according to the law, a government servant could not contest elections unless there was a two-year gap from the time he retired and election time.

Khan has been serving as an adviser to KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and a special assistant to the chief minister for tourism, and had also travelled to China with the KP CM for a road show.

Following the SC's ruling today, the ECP was ordered to denotify Khan immediately.