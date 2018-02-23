DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Supreme Court disqualifies PTI MPA Abdul Munim Khan

Haseeb BhattiFebruary 23, 2018

Email


The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MPA from Shangla, Abdul Munim Khan, for holding on to his position as a government employee until two days prior to the 2013 election.

The disqualification came as a result of a petition filed by Jamiat Ulema Islam's Sher Alam against Khan, who had been serving as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa adviser for tourism.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in April 2017, had disqualified Khan on Alam's petition; However, the PTI MPA had taken a stay on the ECP's order from the Islamabad High Court.

Khan was disqualified over allegations that he was a serving government school teacher in the Kohistan district before the 2013 elections and that he resigned from his post just two days prior to the election.

Alam said in his petition that, according to the law, a government servant could not contest elections unless there was a two-year gap from the time he retired and election time.

Khan has been serving as an adviser to KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and a special assistant to the chief minister for tourism, and had also travelled to China with the KP CM for a road show.

Following the SC's ruling today, the ECP was ordered to denotify Khan immediately.

pmln and pti Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
Zaidi
Feb 23, 2018 01:49pm

Good. His salary that he drew as a MPA should also be recovered.

Tanweer Haral
Feb 23, 2018 02:24pm

He should be asked to reimburse all the salaries and monetary benefits that he enjoyed.

Karim
Feb 23, 2018 03:36pm

This is not an exception but a rule of violating the Laws in general.

Septran
Feb 23, 2018 03:38pm

Excellent. Now don't start defending him like you are doing with NS and Co.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 23, 2018

Regrettable verdict

The highest court in the land should be accorded the highest respect. Without the judiciary, rule of law is impossible.
Updated February 23, 2018

No place for newborns

As the primary stakeholders in this venture, women must be empowered to exercise their rights and demand quality care.
Updated February 23, 2018

Syria’s nightmare

Is it only a matter of time before a new regional conflict in the Middle East materialises?
Updated February 22, 2018

FATF reprieve

Offshoots of terrorist groups and hiding behind charitable or welfare work should no longer be tolerated.
February 22, 2018

Withholding taxes

THERE is little doubt that the present government has taken some strides towards lifting the revenues of the...
February 22, 2018

Women voters in Dir

AT last, it seems the wheels of change are turning in some of the most regressive parts of this country, though not...