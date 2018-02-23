DAWN.COM

Pakistan values TAPI gas pipeline project: PM Abbasi

APPUpdated February 23, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday said Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline was an important project for the cou­ntry due to its growing energy needs.

About prospective purchase of electricity from Turkmenistan, he said it would add a new dimension to ties between the two countries.

The PM expressed these views during his meeting with Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuha­medov at Ruhiyet Palace in Mary, Turkmenistan.

Prime Minister Abbasi arrived in Mary city earlier in the day on the invitation from the president to participate in the link-up ceremonies of TAPI pipeline and associated projects.

Abbasi sees slim chance of justice for Sharif from accountability court

Both the leaders highlighted the importance of TAPI pipeline project and held fruitful discussions on subjects of mutual concern, including issues of regional security, a press release received from Turkmenistan said.

Mr Abbasi termed the materialisation of TAPI as success of the vision and commitment of President Berdimuhamedov.

Accountability court verdict

Meanwhile, PM Abbasi said that amid prevailing circumstances, it seemed as former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would not get justice from the accountability court. However, he added, the government would implement the verdict whatsoever it would be.

“This is not only my viewpoint. This is the viewpoint of every citizen of Pakistan. I am telling you the viewpoint of a common man. (I am) telling you the viewpoint of my constituency. (I am) telling you the viewpoint wherever I go,” he remarked in an interview with a private news TV channel.

He said having seen the atmosphere created and the previous proceedings at the accountability court, it felt as Mr Sharif would not get justice. He said when no evidence could be furnished before the Supreme Court as well as the joint investigation team, now what evidence was left to be produced before the accountability court.

Published in Dawn, February 23rd, 2018

Intelligentia
Feb 23, 2018 11:31am

Too late too little.

Gul Khan
Feb 23, 2018 12:12pm

TAPI pipeline project has changed into an economic corridor as it contains a railway and power project. Afghanistan Believes In Connectivity: President Ghani

Outsider_view
Feb 23, 2018 12:33pm

Does anyone knows who is holding the TAPI project from getting implemented?

hh
Feb 23, 2018 01:29pm

Why not build IP also. Pakistan is a big country with a hhuge population and need to diversify energy imports both to north and south Pakistan.

