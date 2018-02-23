DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Indian student arrested in online child porn bust

AFPFebruary 23, 2018

Email


Indian police on Thursday arrested a student on charges of running an international child pornography network through a messaging app, an official said.

Detectives from India's Central Bureau of Investigation raided multiple locations across the country and arrested the 20-year-old administrator of a WhatsApp group from his home in the city of Kannuaj in northern Uttar Pradesh state.

The group run by the student had more than 115 members from at least 18 countries, including the United States, Mexico, Kenya, Pakistan, Afghanistan, China and New Zealand.

Four other local suspects have been identified and are being pursued by authorities.

“We arrested the administrator of the WhatsApp group and recovered computer hardware and mobile phones used to upload and store the videos and pictures,” a CBI official told AFP.

The source of the material remains unclear. It contained sexually-explicit acts involving children, the officer said, but did not say if the content was used for commercial purposes.

India has stringent laws against child pornography, and authorities have tried to crack down on producers, distributors and consumers in recent years.

Last year, police arrested a British national on charges of sexually assaulting children at a school for the blind in New Delhi and taking and sharing obscene pictures.

A German court in January put a man — already convicted of sexual offences against minors in 1996 — on trial for raping children and filming them in India in 2015-2016.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 23, 2018

Regrettable verdict

THE immediate implications may centre on the political future of one individual, but the judgement has the potential...
February 23, 2018

No place for newborns

UNICEF’S latest report, identifying Pakistan as the riskiest place for newborns, is a heartbreaking indictment of...
February 23, 2018

Syria’s nightmare

EVEN after seven years of a brutal civil war, there appears to be no light on the horizon for the Syrian people. ...
Updated February 22, 2018

FATF reprieve

Offshoots of terrorist groups and hiding behind charitable or welfare work should no longer be tolerated.
February 22, 2018

Withholding taxes

THERE is little doubt that the present government has taken some strides towards lifting the revenues of the...
February 22, 2018

Women voters in Dir

AT last, it seems the wheels of change are turning in some of the most regressive parts of this country, though not...