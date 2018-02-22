DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.
Ufone Publishing Partner

Music, festivities and fireworks aplenty at PSL 2018 opening ceremony in Dubai

Dawn.comUpdated February 22, 2018

Email


PSL 2018 teams arrive in the ground during the opening ceremony. — Photo by Adil Mulki
PSL 2018 teams arrive in the ground during the opening ceremony. — Photo by Adil Mulki

The 2018 Pakistan Super League (PSL) kicked off on Thursday with a glitzy opening ceremony at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Following a countdown to the big launch, the event officially began with Sachal Orchestra playing the national anthem of Pakistan.

Moments later, Ali Zafar took the centre stage and entertained the crowd with a special PSL rendition of his famous track, Rockstar.

Hareem Fatima and Bilal Ashraf spoke briefly but soon made way for master presenter Ramiz Raja, who introduced the league's expansion franchise: the Multan Sultans.

The Sultans were followed by Islamabad United and the Karachi Kings. The Lahore Qalandars and reigning champions Peshawar Zalmi didn't take long in joining their rivals in the middle.

The tradition in sports is for the champions to be introduced last but the organisers, for some reason, reserved that honour for the two-time finalists: the Quetta Gladiators.

'PSL is a national asset'

PCB Chairman Najam Sethi also addressed the crowd, saying: "A sixth member of the PSL family has joined us this year. Last year, 24 matches happened, this year there will be 34. The PSL is a national asset and we need to safeguard it."

"We are honoured to work with the PCB and help with a platform that could launch the careers of many young cricketers," added HBL COO Sagheer Mufti.

Performers take the stage

The first performer of the night was the legendary Sufi singer Abida Parween.

Once her set was over it was pop star Shehzad Roy's turn to entertain the audience.

Hareem and Bilal then introduced US pop star Jason Derulo, which drew loud cheers from the crowd.

The American crooner started off with a lesser known number before lip-syncing to his famous track Swalla, which has over a billion views on YouTube.

Last but definitely not the least on the list was Ali Zafar again, who presented his official PSL anthem: Dil Se Jaan Laga De (Put your heart in it).

Fireworks around the stadium marked the end of the PSL 2018 opening ceremony, which meant the stage was set for the teams and cricketers to take over.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had invited a glut of Pakistani and international superstars to perform at the event.

Explore: PSL 2018 predictions: Sports journos put their clairvoyant caps on for the T20 spectacle

PSL's inception and what it means to Pakistan

Launched in 2016 after years of deliberation, the PSL is an annual T20 league which sees six city-based franchises fight amongst each other for the title.

While there exist several such leagues in the world of cricket, the PSL is arguably unique in the sense that none of its rivals mean as much to their respective countries as the PSL does to Pakistan.

This is due to the PCB's almost decade-long inability to hold a home series at home — a predicament that the PSL seems to be helping remedy bit by bit each year.

PSL2018 Sport

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (17)

1000 characters
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 22, 2018 07:41pm

Welcome to the glittering, historic and exciting world of PSL 2018.

Dil Say Pakistan
Feb 22, 2018 07:49pm

Lovely. Short and sweet tournament.

Wani USA
Feb 22, 2018 07:50pm

While there exist several such leagues in the world of cricket, the PSL is arguably unique in the sense that none of its rivals mean as much to their respective countries as the PSL does to Pakistan.

Masood Hussain
Feb 22, 2018 07:51pm

Wow, I wish I could travel to Dubai

Ahmad Ali Rafi Ahmad
Feb 22, 2018 08:30pm

For all those Pakistanis living abroad, what a proud moment today!

zahoor
Feb 22, 2018 08:50pm

This gala and blitzkreig of colours is legitimate claim of Pakistan and pakistany soil and not Dubay. It would have been better if a small function had been in punjab or sindh simultaneously . When will peace and freedom visit this country.

RB
Feb 22, 2018 08:50pm

All the best

Wahab
Feb 22, 2018 09:09pm

Next time PSL will be in Pakistan Inshallah

Raj Hundal
Feb 22, 2018 09:23pm

PSL Winner and IPL winner should play an exhibition match anywhere in Pakistan or India

A
Feb 22, 2018 09:27pm

Many middle class family doesn't get to see the leagues in the stadium they watch only on TV and most foreign players are retired.

Prasannajit
Feb 22, 2018 09:29pm

Congrats PSL and to Pakistan. Despite so many problems people unites through sports.Where to watch it in India?

Atiq
Feb 22, 2018 09:41pm

Its a shame that we have to arrange our own national tournament in a foreign country.Do we not have any cricket grounds??

SachBol
Feb 22, 2018 09:42pm

Why Dubai or else where....why not in Pakistan??? Pakistan and Pakistanis need this kind of event on their soil to uplift their morale.

Zaidi
Feb 22, 2018 09:44pm

Congratulations. I wish it was in Pakistan. May be next year.

Masoud
Feb 22, 2018 09:55pm

Very well done Pakistan. Surely you have the determination to excell in what ever you do. Pakistanis are proud of you. This event can match or better any such event anywhere. What a dazzling display of light, sound & voices of the great singers. Surely this event will convey to the world the soft image of Pakistan

Wani USA
Feb 22, 2018 10:06pm

Glad to see a completely packed stadium ! Well done

Aslam
Feb 22, 2018 11:06pm

@Wani USA And how do u that?

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 23, 2018

Regrettable verdict

THE immediate implications may centre on the political future of one individual, but the judgement has the potential...
February 23, 2018

No place for newborns

UNICEF’S latest report, identifying Pakistan as the riskiest place for newborns, is a heartbreaking indictment of...
February 23, 2018

Syria’s nightmare

EVEN after seven years of a brutal civil war, there appears to be no light on the horizon for the Syrian people. ...
Updated February 22, 2018

FATF reprieve

Offshoots of terrorist groups and hiding behind charitable or welfare work should no longer be tolerated.
February 22, 2018

Withholding taxes

THERE is little doubt that the present government has taken some strides towards lifting the revenues of the...
February 22, 2018

Women voters in Dir

AT last, it seems the wheels of change are turning in some of the most regressive parts of this country, though not...