Kulsoom Nawaz to be made new PML-N president: source
The PML-N's top brass on Thursday decided to get MNA Kulsoom Nawaz elected as the next party chief, a source privy to the development told DawnNews.
Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif held a meeting at Punjab House for consultations on the new leader of the party a day after he was removed as PML-N head following a Supreme Court judgement that also nullified all official party decisions taken by Sharif since his disqualification in July last year.
The participants of the meeting agreed to get Sharif's wife Kulsoom — who is undergoing treatment for cancer in London — elected as the party's new president, the source told DawnNews.
According to the source, Sharif spoke during the meeting for only 10 minutes and listened to party leaders for the rest of the time.
None of the participants suggested that the younger Sharif brother, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, should be made the party's president, the source claimed.
Earlier today, PML-N Chairman Zafarul Haq had told reporters that PML-N's central working committee will appoint the party's interim president next week.
Kulsoom was diagnosed with early-stage lymphoma in August last year and has been in London since, where she has undergone multiple surgeries and at least five chemotherapy sessions.
She had left for the United Kingdom before she could begin campaigning for the by-poll on NA-120 seat that was vacated after her husband's disqualification.
Due to her diagnosis, Kulsoom could not return to Pakistan and her campaign was run by her daughter Maryam Nawaz instead. She won the elections after a close contest with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's Dr Yasmin Rashid.
Comments (46)
Geez what a surprise!
Leave the cancer patient alone and elect someone else other than Sharif family
so shes not really ill?
Please have some sympathy for your sick wife!
Kingship remain in family....
Of course, no elections within party. Is it a family business?
Age and illness will ruin the party.
@Zulfiqar: no, it’s not a surprise.
The SC verdict over the disqualified head of political party is impenetrable for the PML N despite the incisive disclosures
Can this party not look beyond the Shareef family? What is the provision in laws of Pakistan where a medically unfit person lead a political party? Can medically unfit person lead Armed forces, Supreme court or any other institution in Pakistan ?
why they are making non political innocent women chairman of party. she is elected MNA and never attended parliament session . If any one have attendance lesser than 70 % he/she must be disqualified from national assembly. and if some one is not fine, in good health how should she serve nation?
How convenient!
@Zulfiqar Surprise ? No surprise at all !
We love her
A bad choice.
@Khan Whole idea is to keep Shareef empire with in the family. NS has no trust in anybody else
Is this a Political party or a family Business??
What a stupid joke?
Problem is that Nawaz or Zardari does not see anybody beyond his family to lead his party. This tells you about the mind set of both PML-N and PPP. They should both be out completely along with there families for good and there assets to be confiscated.
Too ill to face the courts, but fit enough to lead the largest party in the country!
@Khan Hello How can you say that She is not eligible for that seat and it does not matter that one must have strong body for ruling the party and its just need to be provident and intellectual. Try to understand....Dear
what are her qualifications as a politician?
Now its time for NS to address his party workers and say, i have come to a dead end and now am retireing myself from politice.
She will get well soon and come back .... Amazing recovery in offing....
Come on! Looks like Nawaz Sharif is in panic mode, why they can't find a party leader other than family member? Does this mean there is nobody outside the family capable to lead the party?
Adding a huge burden on an already devastated cancer patient.
No more cancer. Was that all drama and making fool of the masses.
what a stupid idea
PML-N will face the same demise as PPP if Shahbaz Sharif is not made the party head and PM candidate. People of Punjab love Shahbaz Sharif. It's a no brainer but unfortunately, Nawaz doesn't want to give up power to even his younger brother. Tsk tsk
Obviously she's just a figure head, NS still rules
MNS is going to create more problems for the party.
Is it democracy that person from the same family should head the party and that too a cancer patient.
Mohtarma Kulsoom Nawaz is the best option. She already best control over the whole family members, has great writ on family matters, and will take PML(N) safely from storm.
Is health of wife more important than keeping control of the party?
Nevertheless, Mister Sharif has been put in his place.
Maryam has stopped talking.
So probable drama need to be ended now
Is that a joke ? So Nawaz Sharif wants people to know that there is no depth of leadership in PML-N. There is no leader worthy to head the party, that even his brother ! And hence we get NS wife to run the largest political party.
Please have mercy on Kulsoom BiBi,she is suffering from a disease and desperately needs rest.
They can’t find anyone capable outside the family ?
@Hafeez,Canada : Dynastic politics MUST GO, Pakistan!
expected
This is what is attached with huge money which forces a man not to trust his brother and even any the most trustworthy friend . And this is what proves that pakistan can not have a true democracy until it has a true democratic political parties.
Exposed the weaknesses in party. People around NS do not have the courage to speak up and speak their mind. Those are signs of a downfall.
Keep it in the family - typical Pakistani thinking
This nonsense all over again. I see no difference now between PML-N and PPP