Kulsoom Nawaz to be made new PML-N president: source

Arif MalikUpdated February 22, 2018

The PML-N's top brass on Thursday decided to get MNA Kulsoom Nawaz elected as the next party chief, a source privy to the development told DawnNews.

Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif held a meeting at Punjab House for consultations on the new leader of the party a day after he was removed as PML-N head following a Supreme Court judgement that also nullified all official party decisions taken by Sharif since his disqualification in July last year.

The participants of the meeting agreed to get Sharif's wife Kulsoom — who is undergoing treatment for cancer in London — elected as the party's new president, the source told DawnNews.

According to the source, Sharif spoke during the meeting for only 10 minutes and listened to party leaders for the rest of the time.

None of the participants suggested that the younger Sharif brother, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, should be made the party's president, the source claimed.

Earlier today, PML-N Chairman Zafarul Haq had told reporters that PML-N's central working committee will appoint the party's interim president next week.

Kulsoom was diagnosed with early-stage lymphoma in August last year and has been in London since, where she has undergone multiple surgeries and at least five chemotherapy sessions.

She had left for the United Kingdom before she could begin campaigning for the by-poll on NA-120 seat that was vacated after her husband's disqualification.

Due to her diagnosis, Kulsoom could not return to Pakistan and her campaign was run by her daughter Maryam Nawaz instead. She won the elections after a close contest with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's Dr Yasmin Rashid.

Comments (46)

Zulfiqar
Feb 22, 2018 06:35pm

Geez what a surprise!

Sixer From Chakwal
Feb 22, 2018 06:53pm

Leave the cancer patient alone and elect someone else other than Sharif family

AdilMustafa
Feb 22, 2018 06:56pm

so shes not really ill?

JJ
Feb 22, 2018 06:56pm

Please have some sympathy for your sick wife!

Hafeez,Canada
Feb 22, 2018 06:57pm

Kingship remain in family....

My Advice
Feb 22, 2018 07:02pm

Of course, no elections within party. Is it a family business?

haider shaikh
Feb 22, 2018 07:06pm

Age and illness will ruin the party.

Ash
Feb 22, 2018 07:09pm

@Zulfiqar: no, it’s not a surprise.

Afzaal Ansari
Feb 22, 2018 07:16pm

The SC verdict over the disqualified head of political party is impenetrable for the PML N despite the incisive disclosures

Taimoor Khan
Feb 22, 2018 07:19pm

Can this party not look beyond the Shareef family? What is the provision in laws of Pakistan where a medically unfit person lead a political party? Can medically unfit person lead Armed forces, Supreme court or any other institution in Pakistan ?

Khan
Feb 22, 2018 07:21pm

why they are making non political innocent women chairman of party. she is elected MNA and never attended parliament session . If any one have attendance lesser than 70 % he/she must be disqualified from national assembly. and if some one is not fine, in good health how should she serve nation?

Suhail
Feb 22, 2018 07:21pm

How convenient!

Dr Hu Zhi Yuan
Feb 22, 2018 07:26pm

@Zulfiqar Surprise ? No surprise at all !

Concerned
Feb 22, 2018 07:27pm

We love her

zia
Feb 22, 2018 07:31pm

A bad choice.

Javaid Dr
Feb 22, 2018 07:31pm

@Khan Whole idea is to keep Shareef empire with in the family. NS has no trust in anybody else

AliHunzai
Feb 22, 2018 07:37pm

Is this a Political party or a family Business??

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 22, 2018 07:38pm

What a stupid joke?

adil
Feb 22, 2018 07:39pm

Problem is that Nawaz or Zardari does not see anybody beyond his family to lead his party. This tells you about the mind set of both PML-N and PPP. They should both be out completely along with there families for good and there assets to be confiscated.

Omar
Feb 22, 2018 07:41pm

Too ill to face the courts, but fit enough to lead the largest party in the country!

Massaud Shah
Feb 22, 2018 07:42pm

@Khan Hello How can you say that She is not eligible for that seat and it does not matter that one must have strong body for ruling the party and its just need to be provident and intellectual. Try to understand....Dear

fawad bhai
Feb 22, 2018 08:12pm

what are her qualifications as a politician?

Wild Guy99
Feb 22, 2018 08:23pm

Now its time for NS to address his party workers and say, i have come to a dead end and now am retireing myself from politice.

A. Ali
Feb 22, 2018 08:33pm

She will get well soon and come back .... Amazing recovery in offing....

Changez Khan
Feb 22, 2018 08:41pm

Come on! Looks like Nawaz Sharif is in panic mode, why they can't find a party leader other than family member? Does this mean there is nobody outside the family capable to lead the party?

M.Saeed
Feb 22, 2018 08:48pm

Adding a huge burden on an already devastated cancer patient.

Adnan Mazher Khan
Feb 22, 2018 08:56pm

No more cancer. Was that all drama and making fool of the masses.

azam
Feb 22, 2018 08:59pm

what a stupid idea

Adi
Feb 22, 2018 09:00pm

PML-N will face the same demise as PPP if Shahbaz Sharif is not made the party head and PM candidate. People of Punjab love Shahbaz Sharif. It's a no brainer but unfortunately, Nawaz doesn't want to give up power to even his younger brother. Tsk tsk

Nadeem
Feb 22, 2018 09:04pm

Obviously she's just a figure head, NS still rules

Saeed Akhtar
Feb 22, 2018 09:07pm

MNS is going to create more problems for the party.

Habib Canada
Feb 22, 2018 09:07pm

Is it democracy that person from the same family should head the party and that too a cancer patient.

Intriguing comments
Feb 22, 2018 09:12pm

Mohtarma Kulsoom Nawaz is the best option. She already best control over the whole family members, has great writ on family matters, and will take PML(N) safely from storm.

What about me
Feb 22, 2018 09:13pm

Is health of wife more important than keeping control of the party?

Alba
Feb 22, 2018 09:13pm

Nevertheless, Mister Sharif has been put in his place.

Alba
Feb 22, 2018 09:17pm

Maryam has stopped talking.

F
Feb 22, 2018 09:52pm

So probable drama need to be ended now

Jhangir Asim
Feb 22, 2018 10:07pm

Is that a joke ? So Nawaz Sharif wants people to know that there is no depth of leadership in PML-N. There is no leader worthy to head the party, that even his brother ! And hence we get NS wife to run the largest political party.

WARRIs
Feb 22, 2018 10:21pm

Please have mercy on Kulsoom BiBi,she is suffering from a disease and desperately needs rest.

Baba
Feb 22, 2018 10:49pm

They can’t find anyone capable outside the family ?

Harambe
Feb 22, 2018 10:49pm

@Hafeez,Canada : Dynastic politics MUST GO, Pakistan!

sijda
Feb 22, 2018 10:59pm

expected

Leoman
Feb 22, 2018 11:08pm

This is what is attached with huge money which forces a man not to trust his brother and even any the most trustworthy friend . And this is what proves that pakistan can not have a true democracy until it has a true democratic political parties.

Javed Arshad
Feb 22, 2018 11:31pm

Exposed the weaknesses in party. People around NS do not have the courage to speak up and speak their mind. Those are signs of a downfall.

zafar iqbal
Feb 22, 2018 11:36pm

Keep it in the family - typical Pakistani thinking

AHAQ
Feb 23, 2018 12:18am

This nonsense all over again. I see no difference now between PML-N and PPP

