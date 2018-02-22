DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PML-N's Senate nominees to contest election as independent candidates, says ECP

Dawn.comUpdated February 22, 2018

Email


The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday declared all PML-N nominees for the upcoming Senate election independent candidates, DawnNews reported.

The decision was taken in the aftermath of the Supreme Court verdict on Wednesday, which removed Nawaz Sharif from his post as party head and nullified all official party decisions he took following the July 28, 2017, Panama Papers judgment.

Earlier today, PML-N Chairman Raja Zafarul Haq ─ accompanied by party leaders Anusha Rehman and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry ─ called on the chief election commissioner to re-issue tickets to the party's Senate candidates.

Haq told reporters outside the ECP that as chairman of the party, he held the authority to issue party tickets.

He said that he had submitted an authority letter and other relevant documents to the ECP.

Haq, when asked about the prospect of a new leader for the party, said that a consultation process had been initiated to appoint an acting president.

The PML-N's central working party will appoint a new president next week, he added.

ECP to hold meeting with parliamentary parties

The ECP has decided to hold a meeting with all parliamentary parties to discuss matters relating to elections, including delimitation of constituencies and electoral rolls, sources told DawnNews.

The meeting will be held on February 26, at the ECP headquarters, during which the ECP will take all parliamentary parties into confidence regarding the prevailing uncertainty surrounding the upcoming Senate elections, a source said.

PANAMAGATE Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (14)

1000 characters
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 22, 2018 03:42pm

Another move to endorse disqualified NS's wish list to ECP relating to favorite senator nominations. Will this move work? We have to wait and see!

Khalid
Feb 22, 2018 03:43pm

Everybody in PMLN is running around trying to defend the indefensible. What is even more interesting is that the younger brother has been completely quite about all this. Aren't these people fed up with running the government?. Would they not be better off running their businesses?. Why go through all this trouble?. Are they really doing it for Pakistan and Pakistanis?. Is there no one in the country (other than Sharifs and their family and friends) who can run the party? All this for the love of governing the country?. Rather than being ashamed of what they have done, they are fighting the justice system. What a sorry state of affairs.

Khuram
Feb 22, 2018 03:49pm

Good

Roamer
Feb 22, 2018 03:50pm

just a thought why is it that in government or private jobs a person should retire at the age of 60 .... suggesting that the person is not at his best physically or mentally to take the pressure of the work but for PM of the country there is no age limit?

Mustafa Qasuri
Feb 22, 2018 03:55pm

Where was Raja Sahib when ticket for senate was awarded.

Syed Ahmed
Feb 22, 2018 03:58pm

"that as chairman of the party he, too, had the authority to issue party tickets." For that, the Memorandum & Articles of Association or any other Rules of Business of PMLN would have to be checked.

Nagi
Feb 22, 2018 04:11pm

Good move

Feroze N. Alan
Feb 22, 2018 04:28pm

End of dynastic politics. Pmln would accept Mariam as party worker only but not leader or president. The same should have done for ppp. Send zardari and bilawal home too forever

Adi
Feb 22, 2018 04:48pm

What a joke pakistan has become ! A failed state for sure

Saeed
Feb 22, 2018 05:17pm

All gangsters to be independent

A Voter
Feb 22, 2018 05:18pm

This will allow for horse trading and engineering later.

Listen
Feb 22, 2018 05:40pm

Dark justice!!!!

Ilyas
Feb 22, 2018 06:23pm

@Roamer the wisdom behind retirement age is to give chance to younger people in an effort to reduce unemployment; not about any concern about the capability of older than sixty.

Atif
Feb 22, 2018 06:34pm

is this to pave a way for some political engineering in the future? it's already on.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 22, 2018

FATF reprieve

Offshoots of terrorist groups and hiding behind charitable or welfare work should no longer be tolerated.
February 22, 2018

Withholding taxes

THERE is little doubt that the present government has taken some strides towards lifting the revenues of the...
February 22, 2018

Women voters in Dir

AT last, it seems the wheels of change are turning in some of the most regressive parts of this country, though not...
Updated February 21, 2018

Role of institutions

It is a good idea to hold such a debate, but much will depend on the quality of the debate itself.
Updated February 21, 2018

Decriminalising suicide

To subject people who in their despair sought to take their own lives to punitive action is injurious.
Updated February 21, 2018

Curbing human smuggling

Since 2012, the flow of refugees from Pakistan to Europe has increased.