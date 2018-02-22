PML-N's Senate nominees to contest election as independent candidates, says ECP
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday declared all PML-N nominees for the upcoming Senate election independent candidates, DawnNews reported.
The decision was taken in the aftermath of the Supreme Court verdict on Wednesday, which removed Nawaz Sharif from his post as party head and nullified all official party decisions he took following the July 28, 2017, Panama Papers judgment.
Earlier today, PML-N Chairman Raja Zafarul Haq ─ accompanied by party leaders Anusha Rehman and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry ─ called on the chief election commissioner to re-issue tickets to the party's Senate candidates.
Haq told reporters outside the ECP that as chairman of the party, he held the authority to issue party tickets.
He said that he had submitted an authority letter and other relevant documents to the ECP.
Haq, when asked about the prospect of a new leader for the party, said that a consultation process had been initiated to appoint an acting president.
The PML-N's central working party will appoint a new president next week, he added.
ECP to hold meeting with parliamentary parties
The ECP has decided to hold a meeting with all parliamentary parties to discuss matters relating to elections, including delimitation of constituencies and electoral rolls, sources told DawnNews.
The meeting will be held on February 26, at the ECP headquarters, during which the ECP will take all parliamentary parties into confidence regarding the prevailing uncertainty surrounding the upcoming Senate elections, a source said.
Comments (14)
Another move to endorse disqualified NS's wish list to ECP relating to favorite senator nominations. Will this move work? We have to wait and see!
Everybody in PMLN is running around trying to defend the indefensible. What is even more interesting is that the younger brother has been completely quite about all this. Aren't these people fed up with running the government?. Would they not be better off running their businesses?. Why go through all this trouble?. Are they really doing it for Pakistan and Pakistanis?. Is there no one in the country (other than Sharifs and their family and friends) who can run the party? All this for the love of governing the country?. Rather than being ashamed of what they have done, they are fighting the justice system. What a sorry state of affairs.
Good
just a thought why is it that in government or private jobs a person should retire at the age of 60 .... suggesting that the person is not at his best physically or mentally to take the pressure of the work but for PM of the country there is no age limit?
Where was Raja Sahib when ticket for senate was awarded.
"that as chairman of the party he, too, had the authority to issue party tickets." For that, the Memorandum & Articles of Association or any other Rules of Business of PMLN would have to be checked.
Good move
End of dynastic politics. Pmln would accept Mariam as party worker only but not leader or president. The same should have done for ppp. Send zardari and bilawal home too forever
What a joke pakistan has become ! A failed state for sure
All gangsters to be independent
This will allow for horse trading and engineering later.
Dark justice!!!!
@Roamer the wisdom behind retirement age is to give chance to younger people in an effort to reduce unemployment; not about any concern about the capability of older than sixty.
is this to pave a way for some political engineering in the future? it's already on.