DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Khan attempts to reignite controversy over amendment to Khatm-i-Nabuwwat oath

Dawn.comUpdated February 22, 2018

Email


PTI Chief Imran Khan addressing his supporters. — Screengrab
PTI Chief Imran Khan addressing his supporters. — Screengrab

The day after his arch-rival — the erstwhile chief of the PML-N, Nawaz Sharif — was ousted from the party's presidency, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan asked why an enquiry report on a controversial amendment made to an oath in the Elections Act 2017 had not been released yet.

The PTI had been among the 17 petitioners who had challenged the Elections Act 2017 in the SC last year. The court yesterday ruled that Sections 203 and 232 of the Elections Act 2017 — which had paved the way for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to resume his position as party chief despite being disqualified by the Supreme Court (SC) in the landmark Panama Papers case — were subject to the restrictions placed on lawmakers under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

The verdict resulted in the immediate ouster of Sharif and the overturning of all decisions he had taken in his official capacity as PML-N chief.

Khan today attempted to bring focus back on the 'other' controversy ignited by the law: the Khatm-i-Nabuwwat oath that lawmakers are required to take.

Last year, several irate lawmakers had pointed out that the wordings of Form-A — submitted at the time of election by candidates — had been changed so that it had been turned into a 'declaration' instead of an affidavit, which puts a candidate under oath.

More specifically, the phrase “I solemnly swear” in Form-A had been replaced with “I believe” in a clause relating to a candidate's declaration of belief in the finality of the prophethood of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the clause had also been made 'not applicable' to non-Muslim candidates.

Following objections from the opposition, the ruling PML-N had restored the oath back to its original form and admitted that the amendment was a "clerical error". An inquiry committee headed by Senator Raja Zafarul Haq also investigated who was responsible for the changes. The committee, however, has since refused to make the report of its findings public.

The amendment, even after it was scrapped, had sparked protests by religious parties last year, notably the Tehreek-i-Khatm-i-Nabuwwat, Tehreek-i-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLY) and the Sunni Tehreek Pakistan (ST), who had camped out at the Faizabad Interchange in November for more than 20 days, interrupting daily life in Islamabad.

The protesters had staged almost a month-long sit-in at the Faizabad Interchange to demand the resignation of then law minister Zahid Hamid and strict action against those behind the amendment to the oath in question.

Addressing his supporters at a function today, Imran claimed that the PML-N had amended the Elections Act "secretly" and then lied about it.

Once they were caught, however, the ruling party admitted they had made a mistake and formed a committee to probe the matter, the PTI chief said.

"Why is it that the committee has not yet released its findings until now, even though it should have been able to find out who was responsible within 48 days?" Khan asked.

"Why did they [the PML-N] decide to change the oath? I'll tell you why: they wanted to please a big lobby that is sitting abroad."

He also accused Nawaz of holding a secret meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2014 Saarc summit in Kathmandu. The reason behind keeping the meeting a secret, Khan claimed, was that Nawaz did not want the army to know about it.

He quoted a book by Indian journalist Barkha Dutt as proof.

"Which country's prime minister does that?" he asked.

Claiming that a small, elite group of people had "taken over Pakistan", Khain complained that the public was struggling to make ends meet while the rich were consuming the country's resources.

Rounding off his accusation-laden speech, he promised to put an end to the exploitation of the poor and build orphanages, schools and grounds for the public amid cheers of: "Wazir-e-Azam Imran Khan!".

PML N AND PTI Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (26)

1000 characters
Malveros
Feb 22, 2018 04:42pm

The clown and his circus.

Shuaib
Feb 22, 2018 04:45pm

This man can literally sell anything to become PM

Adi
Feb 22, 2018 04:49pm

An immature politician who is willing to go to any depth to become PM !

Rizwan Alam
Feb 22, 2018 04:49pm

Never ending dirty politics that will only take country from bad to worse. He should not forget that he too belongs to the same elite class which has benefitted the most in this country. When will he grow up and start talking like a statesman. He will never be my prime minister. Never ever

Nasir Yasir
Feb 22, 2018 04:52pm

At least not all are sleeping, the report should be published.

Arafat
Feb 22, 2018 04:57pm

because he has nothing to sell in public...

Sami
Feb 22, 2018 05:03pm

Guess hes learned something from Lodhra debacle and a call for a 'changed narrative'

Abdul Rehman
Feb 22, 2018 05:04pm

"Wazir-e-Azam Imran Khan!"

Majid
Feb 22, 2018 05:07pm

An attempt to grab some votes by playing this card which will be proved lethal for his "politics".

jawaid
Feb 22, 2018 05:13pm

So focused and sincere to destabilize the country.

Concerned
Feb 22, 2018 05:16pm

He is a mobster only thing he was good at

Fed up
Feb 22, 2018 05:20pm

You are also one of the elite of Pakistan, Mr.Khan.

imdadali
Feb 22, 2018 05:20pm

enquiry regarding omitting word oath from Elections Act 2017 must be published as demanded by PTI cheif.

rahil sharif
Feb 22, 2018 05:36pm

Populist showing his true colors. Truly, he is Pakistan's Donald Trump.

RAHMAN SHAIKH
Feb 22, 2018 05:37pm

Khan ! do something better with ur life .

MA
Feb 22, 2018 05:39pm

Whatever is said of this man, he has changed Pakistan history by putting the elites to justice, from now on one will think 10th time before wrongdoing. No matter he becomes prime minster or not he will certainty be remembered for this.

Q Nikala
Feb 22, 2018 05:55pm

We love you Imran Khan and we love Pakistan.

Shahid
Feb 22, 2018 06:02pm

This important issue has not been brought to its meaningful conclusion. It is important to go past persons and reach principles and principals who played with principles for grossly ulterior motives. Why not release the truth behind this unnecessary mischief and characters so that it stands answered once for all.

Abs
Feb 22, 2018 06:14pm

Well said... an enquiry should be made public

Sid
Feb 22, 2018 06:15pm

IK needs to wake up and start thinking of how his party will win the polling day battle...PMLN are the masters of the polling day strategies and PTI has to counter it effectively in order to win...

Asif Mujtaba
Feb 22, 2018 06:15pm

@RAHMAN SHAIKH He already has, and that too, quite recently. Now don't ask, is that the best he can do? Because the reply an affirmative.

Irfan M
Feb 22, 2018 06:38pm

The election act was not passed in secret as claimed by IK. It was voted on by all political parties in parliament. It would seem our politicians don’t even read the legislation they vote on. All the parties including PTI (which voted in favor of the election act) in parliament are responsible for the debacle.

Awais
Feb 22, 2018 06:42pm

The positive vibes that PTI brought to Politics almost a decade ago have all vanished. It has become an opportunistic status quo party

M. Asghar
Feb 22, 2018 06:48pm

IK is just batting against the air as his programme for the nation. Just dismal all this!

Sennakot
Feb 22, 2018 07:32pm

What is wrong in stating the facts ? This oath changing thing should be investigated further. IK is right

Javaid Dr
Feb 22, 2018 07:47pm

@Arafat IK has shown how honest leadership can bring in the country. Go to KPK and compare education health and police of that province with other provinces and see the difference.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 22, 2018

FATF reprieve

Offshoots of terrorist groups and hiding behind charitable or welfare work should no longer be tolerated.
February 22, 2018

Withholding taxes

THERE is little doubt that the present government has taken some strides towards lifting the revenues of the...
February 22, 2018

Women voters in Dir

AT last, it seems the wheels of change are turning in some of the most regressive parts of this country, though not...
Updated February 21, 2018

Role of institutions

It is a good idea to hold such a debate, but much will depend on the quality of the debate itself.
Updated February 21, 2018

Decriminalising suicide

To subject people who in their despair sought to take their own lives to punitive action is injurious.
Updated February 21, 2018

Curbing human smuggling

Since 2012, the flow of refugees from Pakistan to Europe has increased.