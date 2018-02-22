DAWN.COM

Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi set sights on victory in today's PSL 2018 opener

Abdul GhaffarUpdated February 22, 2018

Both the Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi have geared up to put on a spectacle in the opening match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Thursday night.

While the defending champions have a lot of experience on their side, the newcomers are ready to "give the game their all" said Multan Sultans skipper Shoaib Malik.

"Being captain of the Multan Sultans, I can assure you that we will give our best in the game," Malik said while addressing a crowd of supporters of the team at a dinner last night.

He added: "I do not know what will happen in tomorrow's game, but we will fight to the last ball and give it our best shot."

The Zalmis are also prepared to defend their title and start the tournament on a high.

Young Ibtisam Sheikh, an emerging player from the defending champions, said that by playing three practice matches the team's confidence had received a boost.

"I am happy that a lot of people in Hyderabad [his hometown] will be watching the PSL because of me," Sheikh said.

The young bowler said that he was hopeful he could reenact Shadab Khan's glorious stint in last year's PSL.

"I will hopefully perform well in the match and win the match for my team," the 19-year-old leg-spinner said.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 22, 2018 02:18pm

Only time will tell who is the eventual PSL 2018 winner?

Reji Nair
Feb 22, 2018 03:24pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad how did you predict that?

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 22, 2018 03:28pm

Cricket mania is starting today, leaving all important issues behind for two weeks or so. I ask: are our priorities wrong or we love cricket more than anything else!

dean
Feb 22, 2018 03:42pm

Good Luck to the best T20 tournament in the world !!! After all Pakistan are the Number 1 in the T20 rankings!!!!!

