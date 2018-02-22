Imran hails SC ruling, Zardari warns against confrontation

ISLAMABAD: The opposition on Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court verdict barring Nawaz Sharif from heading the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and said the ruling party should early elect its new president.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf announced that it would celebrate the historic decision of the apex court. PTI chairman Imran Khan said the judiciary was providing justice to the people, adding that no corrupt man could head any political party in a democratic system.

“A person who is convicted of looting national wealth cannot become a hero,” he said, adding that the whole PML-N knew that Nawaz Sharif was a thief and, therefore, the party should elect its new chief.

Sheikh Rashid to challenge award of Senate tickets to PML-N candidates

Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said the court had given its verdict and now it was the duty of everyone to respect it.

In a statement, the former president said the confrontation with institutions of the state would be counterproductive and would undermine democracy and this must be avoided. “It is unfortunate that Nawaz Sharif chose to tread the path of confrontation.”

Awami Muslim League president Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the SC verdict had thrown all those into a dustbin who wanted to show dustbin to the apex court’s decisions.

He said he would also challenge the award of Senate tickets to PML-N candidates by Nawaz Sharif.

“Today we have asked NAB to open the LNG case… and tomorrow I will challenge Senate tickets awarded by Nawaz Sharif,” he added.

Dr Farooq Sattar of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement said the SC decision would hit overall politics in the country. In a statement, he said the apex court’s judgement should not be reflected on the Senate polls scheduled for March 3.

Published in Dawn, February 22nd, 2018