Imran hails SC ruling, Zardari warns against confrontation
ISLAMABAD: The opposition on Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court verdict barring Nawaz Sharif from heading the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and said the ruling party should early elect its new president.
The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf announced that it would celebrate the historic decision of the apex court. PTI chairman Imran Khan said the judiciary was providing justice to the people, adding that no corrupt man could head any political party in a democratic system.
“A person who is convicted of looting national wealth cannot become a hero,” he said, adding that the whole PML-N knew that Nawaz Sharif was a thief and, therefore, the party should elect its new chief.
Sheikh Rashid to challenge award of Senate tickets to PML-N candidates
Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said the court had given its verdict and now it was the duty of everyone to respect it.
In a statement, the former president said the confrontation with institutions of the state would be counterproductive and would undermine democracy and this must be avoided. “It is unfortunate that Nawaz Sharif chose to tread the path of confrontation.”
Awami Muslim League president Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the SC verdict had thrown all those into a dustbin who wanted to show dustbin to the apex court’s decisions.
He said he would also challenge the award of Senate tickets to PML-N candidates by Nawaz Sharif.
“Today we have asked NAB to open the LNG case… and tomorrow I will challenge Senate tickets awarded by Nawaz Sharif,” he added.
Dr Farooq Sattar of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement said the SC decision would hit overall politics in the country. In a statement, he said the apex court’s judgement should not be reflected on the Senate polls scheduled for March 3.
Published in Dawn, February 22nd, 2018
NS will now play the victim card and will win next election. This is Pakistan's history. SC got used!
Farooq Sattar you don’t worry about the courts decission, you just worry what you have done to MQM.
Best NEWS: Zardari is next in line and he knows it very well.
Message to all politicians: cleanup or go to home...hope they send them to regular jails
Nawaz Sharif & co were rediculing the Supreme Court in the hope to get judges either intimidated or irritated but the SC acted very maturely .... hats off to them ... well done judges ... keep it up
Zardari should be next!
This decision should set precedent that no corrupt person can become head of any organization or department.
If we will keep rejoicing on each and every decision that comes against Nawaz Sharif then I think the meaning of rejoicing will become useless. I think PTI should work more and rejoice less. They have a long road ahead of them.
Seems like Bushra Maneka Khan will bring luck to IK and Pakistan ... Pakistan Zindabad!!!
Police in civilian clothes were spreading flowers on Nawaz Sharif in Government of Pakistan vehicle, I am sure that too is also from public funds, Chairman NAB should take notice on use of Government transportation and Government buildings.
What is important for the PTI leadership is to to prepare for the general elections, launch its manifesto and finalise candidates not the celebration which the general public are not interested in.
Further confrontational politics will only harm the PTI which has already given ground to opponents due to obvious reasons. Time to highlight the real issues facing the general public and how the PTI will address these if came to power.
Removing him from being the head of a political party. Really? How about taking a real decision and send him to jail if he is really guilty.
Kulsoom Nawaz will become PML-N chairperson and all will be back to current state.
Corruption must end and those who stole from the people must be held responsible. This includes PPP-leadership also. Across the board accountability is in order - or Pakistan will not survive as a sovereign country.
Excellent news. It's heart warning to see my motherland implement rule of law.
With opportunists like Imran and zardari there is no chance Pakistan will become a true democracy in the near future.
Great decision by SC sharif mafia days are numbered
Sheikh Rashid's comment is the best :)
I believe Mr. Zardari is next. He is no less corrupt than Mr. Nawaz Sharif. He can feel his pain.
Now Its Zardari turn...
time to celebrate and this celebration inshaAllah will continue and keep going inshaAllah
zardari will be the next victim of SC ,
PMLN should immediately elect its legitimate leader from within through larger secret voting. PMLN should now get rid of NS dictations and elect a genuine clean leader as President of the Party.
New Leader of PMLN should then fire the old cabinet put in place 'nominated' by disqualified NS and bring in a genuine nationalist cabinet with a competent clean PM. Khaqan Abbasi is a tainted man and no good as PM as he has no confidence of the nation.
If PMLN does not do this way it will disintegrate and become extinct.
Zardari, You are next. Keep your mouth shut. You are involved in murders also.
Although this is an excellent logical decision by the SC, PTI needs to focus on its weaknesses and not more demonstrations of power... especially if they want to give PMLN a run for their money in the next elections..
Weird system shouldn't he be sentenced first? So he is guilty, but he is free. He cannot lead a party, but can be member of a party ? Looks like they are out to get him and less about corruption to me.
Its time to go after Zardari. Lets get rid of all these corrupt people and start with a new blood.
What else can the opposition say?
Accountability of Zardari's corruption must start now. Thanks Imran Khan, Thanks Judiciary.
@Nawaz You are 200 % correct