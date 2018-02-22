Pakistan to follow guidance on radioactive sources’ transfer: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Wednesday said that the global nuclear watchdog — the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) — has been intimated about Pakistan’s intent to subscribe to the Guidance on the Import and Export of Radioactive Sources (GIERS).

The GIERS supplements the ‘code of conduct on the safety and security of radioactive sources’ and aims to provide for an adequate transfer of responsibility when a source is being transferred from one state to another.

It is a non-legally binding guidance on options for import and export of radioactive material, but is an important part of the global nuclear safety and security regime.

The move would strengthen Pakistan’s credentials in its quest for peaceful use of nuclear technology.

“Pakistan’s subscription to the supplementary Guidance on the Import and Export of Radioactive Sources demonstrates its continued commitment to the latest international standards in the areas of nuclear non-proliferation, safety and security,” the FO said.

The statement recalled that Pakistan had been already voluntarily adhering to the code of conduct since 2005 and had fully implemented its recommendations regarding necessary systems and arrangements. The subscription would, therefore, formalise that commitment to the code of conduct.

The guidance helps both the importing and exporting states. The importing states learn what is required to be done to improve the safety and security of imported sources in line with the provisions of the code, whereas the exporting states feel reassured that the recipients are responsibly managing imported sources. It, therefore, improves the safety and security culture.

“The supplementary guidance is aimed at enhancing the safety of radioactive sources during transfer from one state to another, in accordance with their respective national legislation and relevant international commitments,” the FO said.

Pakistan, it said, had run a safe, secure and peaceful nuclear programme for over four decades. “Over the years, experts from Pakistan have also contributed to the work of the IAEA in the fields of nuclear safety and security,” it pointed out.

Published in Dawn, February 22nd, 2018