DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Rashid moves NAB against PM Abbasi

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated February 22, 2018

Email


ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League president Sheikh Rashid Ahmed filed on Wednesday a complaint with National Accoun­tability Bureau (NAB) against Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi regarding the alleged Rs220 billion irregularities in the award of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) contract in 2013.

According to the complaint, Mr Abbasi awarded the contract when he was minister for petroleum and natural gas.

“Sheikh Rashid Ahmed submitted the complaint to the NAB chairman against the award of LNG contract,” the bureau’s spokesman said.

The NAB chief assured Sheikh Rashid his complaint would be looked into in the light of relevant rules, regulations and laws.

Sheikh Rashid had filed a petition in the Supreme Court for opening the LNG case, but the apex court asked him to approach the appropriate forum (NAB).

Sheikh Rashid had already submitted the LNG reference against Prime Minister Abbasi before the Election Commission of Pakistan seeking his disqualification from office.

“PM Abbasi has not remained Sadiq and Ameen as he, among others, signed an agreement to buy LNG which involved irregularities of up to Rs200bn,” Sheikh Rashid had said in the petition.

According to media reports, Mr Abbasi has been cleared of any wrongdoing by NAB after a 17-month-long inquiry into alleged corruption of Rs220bn in LNG projects.

Published in Dawn, February 22nd, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
Nizamuddin Ahmad Aali
Feb 22, 2018 08:39am

I, as a citizen and a taxpayer demand a copy of a commercial ( this can not be a classified document ) to see a contract between Pakistan and LNG provider. What is there to hide?.

aliali
Feb 22, 2018 09:19am

This Abbasi guy has played a big role in destroying our national carrier PIA so he can fill the space with his privately owned Air Blue company.

Extremely disgusted to see that my own Pakistanis are behind the destruction of our beloved PIA. The PIA that at one point defined Pakistan in international airports in front of international crowds. Very Sad.

Alba
Feb 22, 2018 10:02am

What good is a prime minister who does not reward his friends?

Dilawar
Feb 22, 2018 11:31am

There was no transparency in LNG agreement; there is clearly something fishy here!

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 22, 2018

FATF reprieve

Offshoots of terrorist groups and hiding behind charitable or welfare work should no longer be tolerated.
February 22, 2018

Withholding taxes

THERE is little doubt that the present government has taken some strides towards lifting the revenues of the...
February 22, 2018

Women voters in Dir

AT last, it seems the wheels of change are turning in some of the most regressive parts of this country, though not...
Updated February 21, 2018

Role of institutions

It is a good idea to hold such a debate, but much will depend on the quality of the debate itself.
Updated February 21, 2018

Decriminalising suicide

To subject people who in their despair sought to take their own lives to punitive action is injurious.
Updated February 21, 2018

Curbing human smuggling

Since 2012, the flow of refugees from Pakistan to Europe has increased.