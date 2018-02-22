DAWN.COM

'This verdict did nothing but reinforce Nawaz Sharif's narrative,' Maryam spurns SC ruling

Dawn.com | Sanaullah KhanUpdated February 22, 2018

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday sharply criticised the Supreme Court verdict declaring a disqualified person ineligible to head a party, saying the judgement has only strengthened her father, ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif's stance.

"Will this decision make the party stop accepting Nawaz Sharif as the leader [of PML-N]?" she asked on Twitter. Answering the question herself, she said the SC ruling of today "has done nothing but reinfornce Nawaz Sharif's narrative".

In another tweet, she addressed PML-N loyalists and said: "Lions! Don't be concerned."

"These excesses will take Nawaz Sharif/Muslim League (N) even higher. Remember, when injustice crosses the limit it gets erased," said Maryam, who after the announcement of the judgement changed her Twitter display photo to one of her father with the accompanying text reading, "I too am Nawaz and I know how to fight for the truth."

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that an individual disqualified under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution cannot serve as head of a political party.

The apex court's verdict was in response to 17 petitions challenging the controversial Elections Act 2017, which had been bulldozed through parliament last year to pave the way for Nawaz Sharif's return to the PML-N's helm as party president.

In its judgement, the court declared Section 203 of the law — which allowed Sharif to retake his party's leadership — null and void, and subsequently ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan to remove Sharif as president of the PML-N.

'No precedent of this verdict'

Separately, in an official response to the top court's judgement, the PML-N termed the ruling "contrary to the basic requisites of justice".

"There is no precedent of this judgement in democratic history," a PML-N spokesman said, claiming that the verdict will harm democratic values in the country.

Alleging that the court's ruling has robbed a political party of its democratic right to choose its leader, the statement said Nawaz Sharif's leadership "does not depend on a designation or rank".

Controversial efforts to take away leadership from political parties have failed in the past as well, the handout said, adding that the PML-N will continue its struggle for the rule of law and democracy under Sharif's leadership.

Jawaid Kamal
Feb 22, 2018 01:07am

Sour graps and denial at best

Ghalib Ghalib
Feb 22, 2018 01:25am

I am still surprised this party still gets votes. I am even more surprised PTI is inefficient in taking their votes away. Imran needs to think clearly and on the ground. The recent set back in the local election was well deserved because they took events for granted.

Zx
Feb 22, 2018 01:36am

Arrogance.

Zeeshan Ali
Feb 22, 2018 01:45am

Deomcracy lost today.

Akram
Feb 22, 2018 01:56am

Some people just never learn

Rizz
Feb 22, 2018 01:59am

I can see sparks in the fused bulb

Javed Arshad
Feb 22, 2018 02:02am

The cannot see beyond their own self.No one is indispensable, much bigger leaders have come and gone.

ali
Feb 22, 2018 02:15am

a black day for Pakistani democracy.

A Voter
Feb 22, 2018 02:18am

Leaders live in the hearts of people.

Shahmeer Khan
Feb 22, 2018 02:24am

Who is she anyway? What's her position?

OZ
Feb 22, 2018 02:34am

Legaly Nawaz S is out, but now Maryam will be the official head of the party and Nawaz will continue as an advisor or just a worker. But will lead the party from behind. Everyone knows that.

Omair
Feb 22, 2018 02:58am

Nothing works like sympathy in Pakistani voting. Courts are propelling N league to a confirmed next term in power.

