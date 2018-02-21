DAWN.COM

Pakistan spent over Rs297bn in war against terrorism in last 10 years, Finance Ministry tells Senate

Nadir GuramaniUpdated February 21, 2018

Finance Minister Rana Afzal, while briefing the Senate on government expenditure on counter-terror efforts, said that over Rs297 billion has been spent in the war against terrorism in the last decade.

A written reply from the Finance Ministry provided to the Senate reveals that the United States (US) had agreed to provide Pakistan $132 million for counter-terror efforts, of which $111m has been received.

Rs152.925bn was released during Operation Zarb-i-Azb to military institutions, whereas over Rs67bn was granted to law enforcement agencies and more than Rs31bn to bodies falling under the Defence Ministry, the reply said.

An additional Rs45bn was given to the Federally Administered Tribal Areas Secretariat for the rehabilitation and return of internally displaced persons (IDPs), the Finance Ministry said.

According to Afzal, the government has also taken steps to stop the smuggling of foreign currency, and has restricted travellers going abroad from carrying more than $10,000 at a time. Additionally, travellers cannot carry more than $60,000 abroad per year, the finance minister said. He added that a notification has been issued by the State Bank of Pakistan in this regard.

He said the government had also taken steps to stop the circulation of counterfeit foreign currency through currency exchange dealers.

Afzal's briefing to the Senate comes a day after Pakistan was granted a three-month reprieve by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) ─ an international policy-making and standard-setting body dedicated to combating money laundering and terrorist financing ─ from addition to its terror-financing 'gray-list' of countries not doing enough to comply with terrorist-funding regulations.

anonymouseeee
Feb 21, 2018 05:28pm

No more fighting other's wars.

Surya
Feb 21, 2018 05:30pm

How and why did you jumped into this?

A shah
Feb 21, 2018 05:37pm

And achieved what?

Abu Khalid Yousafzai
Feb 21, 2018 05:43pm

Lets ask Ishaq Dar, who is the finance minister. He has lot of money to compensate this loss. Why should we cry for this loss.

Gypsy
Feb 21, 2018 05:43pm

And this is just the direct cost. The indirect cost should be much more than this

Atta
Feb 21, 2018 05:48pm

Now tell us how much corruption was done in the last 10 years.

SHAHID SATTAR
Feb 21, 2018 06:06pm

How about human lives lost? Don't they count?

Lord Cadogan
Feb 21, 2018 06:13pm

Im sick of hearing this. Pleas stop it now. Who told you to spend this much?

Srikanth
Feb 21, 2018 06:23pm

300 billion rupees would mean 4 billion USD after approximated exchange rate for a decade. The bill cannot be that low, something is wrong.

Rao
Feb 21, 2018 06:27pm

Where did this amount of dollars come about ?

Chacha
Feb 21, 2018 07:06pm

Learn from these mistakes.

