DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

KP govt files appeals against Mashal case verdict, challenges acquittal of 26 men

Dawn.com | SirajuddinUpdated February 21, 2018

Email


The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday moved the Peshawar High Court (PHC) against the Mashal Khan verdict, challenging the acquittal of 26 people in the case.

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Haripur had announced its verdict in the lynching case on February 7, handing one person two death sentences, five persons multiple terms of life imprisonment, and 25 others jail sentences, and acquitting 26 others for want of sufficient evidence.

Mashal Khan, 23, a student of Mass Communications at Mardan's Abdul Wali Khan University, was beaten and shot to death by an angry mob on April 13, 2017, after he was accused of blasphemy.

Of the total 61 suspected of involvement in the lynching ─ the majority of them were students and university employees and a tehsil councillor belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) ─ charged in the first information report, 57 had been arrested within a few days of the incident. A 58th suspect who was arrested in Jan 2018 has yet to be charged.

KP Advocate General (AG) Latif Yoisafzai filed three separate appeals in the court. One of the petitions pleaded the court to set aside the acquittal of the 26 people in the case; the second one pleaded the court against the acquittal of 31 people, including the prime convict, against certain charges; while the third petition asks the court to increase the sentence of 31 convicts who had been given three years in prison.

The petition argued that the trial court had "committed a grave error and illegality by acquitting" the 26 people despite what it called a "plethora of evidence produced against them by the prosecution". The plea further argued that the acquittal was not maintainable in the eyes of the law and is liable to be set aside.

Earlier on February 14, the acquittal of 26 persons in Mashal Khan’s lynching case by an ATC was challenged in the PHC by Mashal’s brother Aimal Iqbal Khan. He had requested the court to set aside their acquittal and award them the death penalty.

Aimal Khan had filed an appeal with the court saying the trial court miserably failed to appreciate the ocular and circumstantial evidence in respect of the acquittal of the 26 accused persons.

Meanwhile, the man who shot Mashal Khan and 12 others given various jail terms for participating in his lynching also challenged their convictions in the high court.

Syed Akhtar, the counsel for the 13 convicts, filed an appeal against the death sentence handed to Ali and the jail terms awarded to five others in the Abbottabad Circuit Bench of the PHC.

Akhtar had told DawnNews that a total of 13 appeals have been filed against the convictions announced by the ATC over the course of a week.

The counsel pointed out what he termed contradictions in the detailed judgment, and urged the high court to release his clients after setting aside the ATC verdict. “The verdict is not accordance with the law as no witness appeared in the trial court to testify that Imran Ali had opened fire on Mashal Khan,” Akhtar said. He also claimed there was no proof or video evidence to show that Imran was present at the time of Mashal's killing.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)

1000 characters
Ahmad
Feb 21, 2018 05:03pm

Finally one good step by KPK government.

ALI
Feb 21, 2018 05:16pm

Good to hear :)

Omer Mallhi
Feb 21, 2018 05:38pm

This is a great step from provincial justice department. These people should be made example of. Noone should have a right to take anyone's life just because of difference in opinions.

Wiq
Feb 21, 2018 05:44pm

They risks loosing the current convictions on appeal. They should move on and not give the opponents of this verdict a chance to regroup and resist.

Abu Khalid Yousafzai
Feb 21, 2018 05:45pm

why do we waste time in the cases which have been closed. The KPK govt should start now focusing on pending case.

Nasrat Khan
Feb 21, 2018 05:51pm

Good news...

Shahid
Feb 21, 2018 06:11pm

@Ahmad one of many good steps

Asif A. Shah
Feb 21, 2018 06:42pm

A good step by KP government!

changeisgood
Feb 21, 2018 06:44pm

back to this again??

changeisgood
Feb 21, 2018 06:45pm

@Wiq nice try, but since your try is online, it means nothing. have a nice day.

Yawar
Feb 21, 2018 07:07pm

Thank you KP for doing this. Those who take the law in their own hands should always have to pay the price.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 21, 2018

Role of institutions

It is a good idea to hold such a debate, but much will depend on the quality of the debate itself.
Updated February 21, 2018

Decriminalising suicide

To subject people who in their despair sought to take their own lives to punitive action is injurious.
Updated February 21, 2018

Curbing human smuggling

Since 2012, the flow of refugees from Pakistan to Europe has increased.
Updated February 20, 2018

Afghan Taliban offer

A RENEWED offer of negotiations by the Afghan Taliban, though once again insisting on direct talks with the US ...
February 20, 2018

Witness protection

IN Pakistan, witnesses are particularly important for prosecuting criminal and terrorism cases given the state’s...
February 20, 2018

Saving Ranikot Fort

REGRETTABLY, it is only after the loss or wilful destruction of heritage and culture that our government is moved to...