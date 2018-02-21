Never called anyone 'Godfather' in Panamagate judgement: Justice Khosa
Wrapping up two contempt of court notices against Geo News, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on Wednesday said that nowhere in the Supreme Court judgement that led to Nawaz Sharif's disqualification do the judges call anyone 'The Godfather'.
"Have you read the Panamagate judgement?" Justice Khosa asked the deputy attorney general present in court.
"Nowhere in the judgement have we mentioned The Godfather," he said while adding that the reference to the Sicilian Mafia was made because of Nihal Hashmi's open threats to the judiciary.
Justice Khosa's remarks come in the wake of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz's repeated onslaught against the apex court judges for allegedly using terms like 'Sicilian Mafia and The Godfather' to describe them — a mantra that has been reiterated by other PML-N members as well.
"Things that the SC has not said should not be associated to it," the senior judge said while adding that factually incorrect reporting is unfair.
It should be noted that the first judgment in the case was issued last year on April 21 and was split 3:2 among the five-judge bench, with two dissenting notes from Justice Khosa and Justice Gulzar Ahmed. The order of the judgement, based on majority, was that a "thorough investigation was required".
Justice Khosa's dissenting note had opened with a reference to the book The Godfather by Mario Puzo.
“The popular 1969 novel ‘The Godfather’ by Mario Puzo recounted the violent tale of a Mafia family and the epigraph selected by the author was fascinating: Behind every great fortune there is a crime,” wrote Justice Khosa. “The novel was a popular sensation which was made into an acclaimed film. It is believed that this epigraph was inspired by a sentence that was written by Honoré de Balzac [French novelist and playwright]… as follows:
(The secret of a great success for which you are at a loss to account is a crime that has never been found out, because it was properly executed)
It is ironical and a sheer coincidence that the present case revolves around that very sentence attributed to Balzac...”
Justice Khosa later said in the judgement: "I may, therefore, be justified in raising an adverse inference in the matter. The fortune amassed by respondent No. 1 is indeed huge and no plausible or satisfactory explanation has been advanced in that regard. Honoré de Balzac may after all be right when he had said that behind every great fortune for which one is at a loss to account there is a crime."
"In the above mentioned sorry and unfortunate state of affairs a conclusion has appeared to me to be unavoidable and inescapable that in the matter of explaining the wealth and assets respondent No. 1 has not been honest to the nation, to the nation’s representatives in the National Assembly and even to this Court."
The final verdict in the case, which was delivered on July 28, 2017, however, made no mention to the book or the term 'Godfather'.
Comments (32)
Loose authorotative talk leads to dangerous consequencies.
Nawaz Sharif will get stronger now for 2018 elections.
Reference to the novel and subsequent quote from Honoré de Balzac were utterly misplaced and unnecessary.
Damage is already done, the clarification is too late too late. As a matter of fact, it is reiterating of the same insults hurled at the then sitting Prime Minister of a country.
@Zaman ...True
We should refrain from any statement that might, actually strengthen the “Sicilian Mafia”.
Is there need for justice khosa to explain the matter with some past arguments?? Who compelled him to clarify the matter??
He is misleading people of Pakistan. People are innocent and they know keeping away from education.
Clarification is very technical.
After thought
Those who are unfamiliar with a literary composition can never comprehend the meanings of the Justice Khosa's remarks.
This shows the Judges are now feeling the heat.
Judges should be strong enough by characters and should be firm what said during hearing of case and with final verdict. Judges are not common men like us or like politician of Pakistan to backtrack from their statements when any criticism from any corner. My pray to have strong character judges for Pakistan.
If the honourable Judge had focused on a firm judgement instead of writing poetic rulings,this confusion would never have been rosed.
@ShahNoor Syed - What's wrong with calling spade a spade?
@Zaman - Yes, so please refrain yourself.
@Waseem Khan I have a first class first Honours degree in English Literature and if he did not direct these remarks at Nawaz Sharif, then even I don't know what he meant. I would be grateful if you, who obviously know a lot about literary composition, would guide me.
I still cannot figure out how he amassed such a large sum, there is actually no trace where and how it was earned, is it the wealth of Nawaz Sharif father? that was send when Bhutto started destroying the industrialists for no other reason but because it was an emerging class that threathened the strong feudal class---- if this was the case then all my sympathies goes to Nawas Sharif and his family, any reasonable person would have done the same---- if it is wealth that was amassed latter by Nawas Sharif himself, than he should be severely punished, because he used his position to amass the wealth--- one of the curse for a nation is when their rulers start doing business, the reason is because no one else can compete with them.
Judges are there to interpret constitution to the letter and not to copy a dialogue from a movie
@Ali ... agree. NS and his family had been doing successful business for decades. What strange is that why nation is not being told the truth? What was the corrupt practice? If NS was involved in huge corruption than why he was punished only for a small amount from his son's company which (according to him) was not received. Is there a secret that people have no right to know or is it just the victimization?
Shariffs should be taught a proper lesson as how to behave with the law of the land.
Mr Justice you called.
Since the 16th century, Lady Justice has often been depicted wearing a blindfold. The blindfold represents impartiality, the ideal that justice should be applied without regard to wealth, power, or other status. Lady Justice is most often also depicted with a set of scales typically suspended from her left hand, upon which she measures the strengths of a case's support and opposition. The scales represent the weighing of evidence and are balanced to portray that the evidence should stand on its own. It is sad that contrary to the aforementioned, honorable SC judge has to come out at this belated stage to say something which was not part of the final majority judgement in the case. Having politicized this epic judgment, NS and his daughter are trying to dilute its effectiveness as a future reference in similar corruption cases, to the advantage of those corrupt and powerful spared so far, who will be brought to account for their corrupt practices, to the detriment of the entire nation.
Nawaz sharif has not been able to provide satisfactory money trail for his assets, which he amassed while being in power. This is the central point. Every other point is frivolous and is being raised by Nawaz and Mariam to confuse the nation. It is as simple as that.
@Zaman I think you are being too naive not to understand fully the cases of corruption against Nawaz Sharif and his family. To date the Sharif family has failed to provide the courts the means or the money trail through which they were able to amass wealth and owned assets worth billions of dollars in the country and abroad.
Taking note of this situation, the Supreme Court has entrusted NAB to conduct a thorough investigation of the matter, so that the Sharif family is punished according to the extent of their crime. Meanwhile Nawaz Sharif has been disqualified from holding public office for not declaring Inqama and the salary associated with it, which too is illegal. This illegality is just one of many illegal and corrupt practices the Nawaz Sharif and his family is guilty of, which NAB and other courts are unearthing every day.
You should wait till NAB delivers its judgment before commenting on Nawaz Sharif innocence.
@Ahmed "Judges are there to interpret constitution to the letter and not to copy a dialogue from a movie" Honore de Balzac is not a movie, he's one of the greatest figures of literature. Correct you knowledge please. It is also mentioned in the article, please read it first. The sentence was quoted by the author of "The Godfather" which was adapted into a movie. The quote was never used as a dialogue in the movie.
@ShahNoor Syed What makes you think that comments or quotation from a renowned author is not necessary to prove a point? I am not saying whether the judgement was fair or unfair, but the fact that anyone can use a quotation (as long as it is properly referenced) to further their point of view.
Well, it is true that these unnecessary remarks were made, stood out in quite a few headlines too. Perhaps, the judiciary should realize that film dialogues, no matter how good, are not suited to the stature of courtrooms. Especially, the supreme court.
Nehal Hashmi diatribe came forth after the " Godfather" comments. Chronologically speaking.
Perhaps the Honourable Judge didnt know that more than half of the population is illiterate in Pakistan and more than half of the educated are so-called educated and more than half of the population blindly follow others. Unfortunately, he was talking to the wrong audience.
Thank you your honor for the judgment, Pakistan is brought back to the right path
The tricks and tactics used by the Sharif family to build their empire are very similar to International mafia operators. The references to Sicilian mafia etc is very genuine comparison.
I think he did say this word. I remember reading it. I have seen godfather many times and I was thinking why I'd he using this word being a judge in Pakistan. He should move to Rome and change his name to Tony.