DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Bahrain sentences activist to 5 years in prison

APFebruary 21, 2018

Email


A court in Bahrain on Wednesday sentenced a prominent activist to five years in prison over tweets, criticising the Saudi Arabia's war in Yemen and alleging torture at a prison in his country.

The case against Nabeel Rajab, a major figure in the island nation's 2011 Arab Spring protests, has been widely criticised by the global community.

Rajab previously had been sentenced to two years in prison over television interviews he gave that included criticisms of Bahrain, an island off Saudi Arabia that's home to the United States Navy's 5th Fleet.

Rajab has been detained since June 2016 as part of a wide crackdown on all dissent in Bahrain. He has been hospitalised several times during his incarceration over heart problems and ulcers.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
Asim
Feb 21, 2018 01:57pm

They can't even tolerate criticism.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 21, 2018 02:39pm

What else can the Kingdom of Bahrain do to protect it's soverignity, Independence and territorial integrity? In fact, real freedom of speech, thought, movement and press does not exist any where in the world including the U.S.

Panocha
Feb 21, 2018 06:10pm

So much personal freedom in the middle east.

Sameer
Feb 21, 2018 07:10pm

Those happily imprisoning freedom of speech should remember that the same thing will happen to them one day! No one stays in power for ever! Democracy is coming to Saudia Hard.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 21, 2018

Role of institutions

It is a good idea to hold such a debate, but much will depend on the quality of the debate itself.
Updated February 21, 2018

Decriminalising suicide

To subject people who in their despair sought to take their own lives to punitive action is injurious.
Updated February 21, 2018

Curbing human smuggling

Since 2012, the flow of refugees from Pakistan to Europe has increased.
Updated February 20, 2018

Afghan Taliban offer

A RENEWED offer of negotiations by the Afghan Taliban, though once again insisting on direct talks with the US ...
February 20, 2018

Witness protection

IN Pakistan, witnesses are particularly important for prosecuting criminal and terrorism cases given the state’s...
February 20, 2018

Saving Ranikot Fort

REGRETTABLY, it is only after the loss or wilful destruction of heritage and culture that our government is moved to...