Pakistan gets reprieve on FATF watchlist, says Asif
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been given a three-month reprieve by a global watchdog over a US-led motion to put the country on a terrorist financing watchlist, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said late on Tuesday.
Member states of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) have been meeting this week in Paris, where it was expected that they would decide on a US motion — backed by Britain, France and Germany — to have Pakistan added to the so-called ‘grey list’ of countries not doing enough to comply with terrorist-funding regulations.
Mr Asif tweeted that Pakistan’s “efforts have paid (off)” during a Tuesday meeting on the US-led motion, suggesting there was “no consensus for nominating Pakistan”.
He also suggested the meeting proposed a “three months pause” and asked for the Asia Pacific Group, which is part of FATF, to consider “another report in June”.
“Grateful to friends who helped,” Mr Asif added.
Published in Dawn, February 21st, 2018
Comments (41)
Its a three-month reprieve during which Pakistan will need to demonstrate that it is serious about cracking down on the banned organizations and their leaders. And that means no fooling around with cosmetic farces this time.
you should not be thankful, but you should feel ashamed of... why has Pakistan reached to this worse situation
The efforts needs to be on the ground and resolve this issue quickly. It is unfortunate that the leadership waited for such a long time to spring into action.
Question is what you are going to do in the three months??
Grateful? What a shameful statement from this FO. Its simple postponement of the decision, and you should do some miracle in 3 months to meet the requirements
congratulations !!!
Another blow to those trying their best (and failing) to isolate Pakistan. Our many friends will never allow such negative actions to succeed in the future as well.
This temporary help will not last long, things need to take seriously to let the world know with actionable proof that Pak gov. is not involve in any terror assisting activity before it's too late.
US is at the top of that so called watch-list, so why the whole world is silent about US??
Good effort by the Government.
America is after Pakistan. We need to stand our ground.
Boycott America.
Good news.
The sword continues to hang over our heads.
Pakistan must remember the countries that opposed it in FATF.
Keep your efforts on. Hope all countries understand this this blackmailing by USA and it's allies.
Great News but Pakistani state needs to do more to satisfy our western allies.
It was very much expected. As long as US remains in Afghanistan pakistan can safely assume no sanctions can be applied against it. US needs Pakistan more than Pakistan needs US. Pakistan has China, Russia, Saudis and Turkey to bail out from difficult situations. Who will bail out US?
Now we know who our friends really are.
Big congratulations to Pakistan great job
Its look like our ministers are capable to do best for the country. They just need to get rid of corrupt leadership.
Its just shame on us. We are struggling to stay afloat in the community of nations. Just yesterday, saw another v shameful news. Pakistan worst in newborn mortality rate, reported by UNICEF. Would someone please throw some good news also? Its depressing!!
It is not achievement .This news will highlight the conditions of Pakistan in all news papers and media globally.
Embarrassing, nothing to be proud of
We are still not out of danger!! Khowaja Asif is misleading the nation!
Why this was allowed to happen in the first place??
@Last Word 1 “Question is what you are going to do in the three months??” I suppose you will just have to wait-and-see
The government must take concrete measures to address the shortcomings highlighted by the international community. Use this three months period and take corrective measures instead of celebrating. Any further complacency would be disastrous.
Wow....what a great achievement. US has given its carrot now once again to mend the ways in next 90 days else again the friendly countries would be visited with folded-hands.
Is 3 months sufficient to do nothing ? Should have asked for at least a year or two.
It is a matter for grave concern that this was put on the agenda. Reputation soiled forever. Mind you it was never clean anyway from the very start.
@Javed The countries that opposed Pakistan in FATF would include pretty much everyone except may be China, Russia, Turkey and KSA.
@Asif Bhatti Do not be so over confident. US has enough economic leverage on most of these nations, including China, Turkey and the Saudis. The motion moved by US was not voted upon, instead the country was given a temporary reprieve for 3 months.
I got compartment in my 12th exam...I was happy I did not fail....all my life I was happy just getting passing marks and asking for help from others.
Khawaja Asif is an excellent FM of Pakistan.
Great news , Now 3 moths of hard work required. Do not make the same mistake again. And remember its not at all good to reach such a point & then get a reprieve.
Who helped us postponing this? Does anyone knows?
Good news, 3 months for remedial exams.
I don't understand what is there to cheer about ???
The maximum the diplomatic efforts could win is 3 months extension.. Count down starts...
@Asif Bhatti When US feels it's in trouble everyone will be in deep trouble. The global markets and economy will be in an everlasting winter freeze
A great achievement indeed!!
@Asif Bhatti Wow!!! Great logic..