Pakistan gets reprieve on FATF watchlist, says Asif

ReutersUpdated February 21, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been given a three-month reprieve by a global watchdog over a US-led motion to put the country on a terrorist financing watchlist, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said late on Tuesday.

Member states of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) have been meeting this week in Paris, where it was expected that they would decide on a US motion — backed by Britain, France and Germany — to have Pakistan added to the so-called ‘grey list’ of countries not doing enough to comply with terrorist-funding regulations.

Mr Asif tweeted that Pakistan’s “efforts have paid (off)” during a Tuesday meeting on the US-led motion, suggesting there was “no consensus for nominating Pakistan”.

He also suggested the meeting proposed a “three months pause” and asked for the Asia Pacific Group, which is part of FATF, to consider “another report in June”.

“Grateful to friends who helped,” Mr Asif added.

Published in Dawn, February 21st, 2018

Comments (41)

Vineeth
Feb 21, 2018 07:59am

Its a three-month reprieve during which Pakistan will need to demonstrate that it is serious about cracking down on the banned organizations and their leaders. And that means no fooling around with cosmetic farces this time.

Abu Khalid Yousafzai
Feb 21, 2018 08:08am

you should not be thankful, but you should feel ashamed of... why has Pakistan reached to this worse situation

Denali
Feb 21, 2018 08:20am

The efforts needs to be on the ground and resolve this issue quickly. It is unfortunate that the leadership waited for such a long time to spring into action.

Last Word 1
Feb 21, 2018 08:20am

Question is what you are going to do in the three months??

Rehan Syed
Feb 21, 2018 08:39am

Grateful? What a shameful statement from this FO. Its simple postponement of the decision, and you should do some miracle in 3 months to meet the requirements

subh
Feb 21, 2018 08:57am

congratulations !!!

Trump Et
Feb 21, 2018 09:01am

Another blow to those trying their best (and failing) to isolate Pakistan. Our many friends will never allow such negative actions to succeed in the future as well.

Abdul
Feb 21, 2018 09:03am

This temporary help will not last long, things need to take seriously to let the world know with actionable proof that Pak gov. is not involve in any terror assisting activity before it's too late.

luke
Feb 21, 2018 09:08am

US is at the top of that so called watch-list, so why the whole world is silent about US??

Still Concerned
Feb 21, 2018 09:15am

Good effort by the Government.

America is after Pakistan. We need to stand our ground.

Boycott America.

jawaid
Feb 21, 2018 09:22am

Good news.

SHAHID SATTAR
Feb 21, 2018 09:31am

The sword continues to hang over our heads.

Javed
Feb 21, 2018 09:46am

Pakistan must remember the countries that opposed it in FATF.

Ahmed khan lehri
Feb 21, 2018 10:14am

Keep your efforts on. Hope all countries understand this this blackmailing by USA and it's allies.

tauseef
Feb 21, 2018 10:34am

Great News but Pakistani state needs to do more to satisfy our western allies.

Asif Bhatti
Feb 21, 2018 10:46am

It was very much expected. As long as US remains in Afghanistan pakistan can safely assume no sanctions can be applied against it. US needs Pakistan more than Pakistan needs US. Pakistan has China, Russia, Saudis and Turkey to bail out from difficult situations. Who will bail out US?

anonymouseeee
Feb 21, 2018 10:52am

Now we know who our friends really are.

King
Feb 21, 2018 10:56am

Big congratulations to Pakistan great job

Irfan
Feb 21, 2018 11:37am

Its look like our ministers are capable to do best for the country. They just need to get rid of corrupt leadership.

ABL
Feb 21, 2018 11:52am

Its just shame on us. We are struggling to stay afloat in the community of nations. Just yesterday, saw another v shameful news. Pakistan worst in newborn mortality rate, reported by UNICEF. Would someone please throw some good news also? Its depressing!!

Rahim karachi
Feb 21, 2018 11:57am

It is not achievement .This news will highlight the conditions of Pakistan in all news papers and media globally.

well wisher
Feb 21, 2018 12:11pm

Embarrassing, nothing to be proud of

WARRIs
Feb 21, 2018 12:18pm

We are still not out of danger!! Khowaja Asif is misleading the nation!

WARRIs
Feb 21, 2018 12:20pm

Why this was allowed to happen in the first place??

Akram
Feb 21, 2018 12:22pm

@Last Word 1 “Question is what you are going to do in the three months??” I suppose you will just have to wait-and-see

S. Lalani
Feb 21, 2018 12:39pm

The government must take concrete measures to address the shortcomings highlighted by the international community. Use this three months period and take corrective measures instead of celebrating. Any further complacency would be disastrous.

Naez
Feb 21, 2018 01:51pm

Wow....what a great achievement. US has given its carrot now once again to mend the ways in next 90 days else again the friendly countries would be visited with folded-hands.

Jimmy Bund
Feb 21, 2018 01:53pm

Is 3 months sufficient to do nothing ? Should have asked for at least a year or two.

R Sultan
Feb 21, 2018 01:57pm

It is a matter for grave concern that this was put on the agenda. Reputation soiled forever. Mind you it was never clean anyway from the very start.

Vineeth
Feb 21, 2018 02:03pm

@Javed The countries that opposed Pakistan in FATF would include pretty much everyone except may be China, Russia, Turkey and KSA.

Vineeth
Feb 21, 2018 02:07pm

@Asif Bhatti Do not be so over confident. US has enough economic leverage on most of these nations, including China, Turkey and the Saudis. The motion moved by US was not voted upon, instead the country was given a temporary reprieve for 3 months.

Baniya
Feb 21, 2018 02:13pm

I got compartment in my 12th exam...I was happy I did not fail....all my life I was happy just getting passing marks and asking for help from others.

Changez Khan
Feb 21, 2018 02:13pm

Khawaja Asif is an excellent FM of Pakistan.

Global Peace
Feb 21, 2018 02:19pm

Great news , Now 3 moths of hard work required. Do not make the same mistake again. And remember its not at all good to reach such a point & then get a reprieve.

Who helped us?
Feb 21, 2018 02:51pm

Who helped us postponing this? Does anyone knows?

Aben
Feb 21, 2018 02:51pm

Good news, 3 months for remedial exams.

Babu
Feb 21, 2018 03:02pm

I don't understand what is there to cheer about ???

PKS
Feb 21, 2018 03:02pm

The maximum the diplomatic efforts could win is 3 months extension.. Count down starts...

Fried Chillies
Feb 21, 2018 05:02pm

@Asif Bhatti When US feels it's in trouble everyone will be in deep trouble. The global markets and economy will be in an everlasting winter freeze

Panocha
Feb 21, 2018 06:03pm

A great achievement indeed!!

Rajesh
Feb 21, 2018 06:40pm

@Asif Bhatti Wow!!! Great logic..

