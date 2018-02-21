17 years on, NAB reopens case against three ex-army generals
ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) decided on Tuesday to reopen a Rs2 billion corruption reference against four former senior army officers, including an ex-chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence, that remained dumped for more than a decade due to the anti-graft watchdog’s reluctance to act against military officers.
The army officers are accused of transferring tens of hundreds of acres of prime railway land in Lahore to a Malaysian firm during Gen Musharraf regime in 2001 for development of a golf course called Royal Palms Gold and Country Club at throwaway rates.
Last week, the Islamabad High Court held that retired military officers could not hide behind the army’s accountability process.
A NAB spokesman said: “The meeting authorised filing of a reference against former railways minister retired Lt Gen Javed Ashraf Qazi, former railways chairman retired Lt Gen Saeed Uz Zafar, former GM retired Maj Gen Hamid Hassan Butt, former member railways retired Brig Akhtar Ali Baig, former general manager Iqbal Samad Khan, former member Khursheed Ahmed Khan, former director Abdul Ghaffar, former superintendent Mohammad Ramzan Shaikh, Director Husnain Construction Company, Pervaiz Latif Qureshi, Chief Executive Unicon Consulting Services, Datu Mohammad Bin Kasa Bin Adda Aziz, Director Max Corp, Development Malaysia and others for misuse of authority and causing over Rs2 billion losses to national exchequer.”
Bureau decides to take action against minister for national health services
Retired Lt Gen Qazi had served as the director general of the ISI and retired Lt Gen Saeed Uz Zafar was a former Peshawar corps commander.
Interestingly, military officials were summoned by NAB in the same case in 2012 for recording their statements but nothing was done against them.
The Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly in its meeting on Sept 14, 2012, called for the cancellation of the controversial agreement. It had recommended a fresh bidding for the land and also called for strict disciplinary action against the former bosses of the railways, including the three retired generals, who had endorsed the agreement.
A comprehensive report issued by the National Assembly’s Special Committee on Railways on allotment of land for setting up the club in Lahore had revealed several financial and administrative irregularities and recommended prosecution of all members of the railways executive committee.
The Federal Investigation Agency had started a separate investigation on the special committee’s instruction and its report said 141 acres had been allotted at a nominal price, causing a loss of Rs4.82bn to the national exchequer because the land utilisation charge had been reduced from Rs52.43 to only Rs4 per square yard.
Inquiry against minister
NAB ordered an inquiry against Federal Minister for National Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar and some officials of her ministry for alleged corruption in different affairs, including registration of private medical collages and fixing of drug prices etc.
The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) presided over by NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal decided on Tuesday to take action against the minister.
“The board authorised complaint verification against President of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) for alleged corruption committed in connivance with Minister for National Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar in re-organisation of 12 medical colleges and corrupt practices in council’s affairs,” said a handout issued by NAB after the meeting.
In August last year, the PMDC had sent back all 20 applications for establishment of new collages to the Ministry of National Health Services because of gross deficiencies.
Recently, NAB negated a decision of the federal cabinet regarding appointment of a “dead” officer of grade-19 on grade-21post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap).
On Feb 7, the federal cabinet appointed Sheikh Akhtar Hussein as CEO of Drap who declared himself as a “dead man” in two corruption references in 2001 and 2004, apparently to escape in the cases.
Sheikh Hussein is a grade 19 officer of the health ministry but he was given the grade 21 post of CEO of Drap by the federal cabinet.
Some other cases of alleged corruption in the health ministry have also been reported in the media.
On Monday, NAB ordered an inquiry against Housing Minister Akram Durrani for alleged corruption in allotment of plots.
Wapda officers
The NAB EBM approved a reference against former chairman of Wapda Tariq Hameed, former member power Mohammad Anwar Khalid, member water Mohammad Mushtaq, former member finance Imtiaz Anjum and others for misuse of authority and award of contract for 150MW rental power project to General Energy Pvt Limited in violation of rules.
The meeting accorded approval for conducting two separate investigations against former provincial minister Abdul Rauf Siddiqui, Mohammad Adil Siddiqui and Dr Sarvat Fahim, Mushtaq Ali Leghari, Mehmood Ahmed, Ghulam Nabi Mehar, Abdul Haye Dhamra, Syed Imdad Ali Shah, Syed Umeed Ali Shah and others for misuse of authority and causing losses of Rs435 million to the national exchequer.
Published in Dawn, February 21st, 2018
Comments (42)
NAB Thousands salutes to you, This is what shall be called justice. I think, SC also needs to act and decide more proactively. NO ONE should escape the rule of Law. Pakistan Zindabad..
THE WRITING IN ON THE WALL- Everyone will be held accountable for looting the nation.
Note to Nawaz and Zardari, YOUR TIME IS UP.
Alhumdullilah.
Maryam and Nawaz must be banging their heads against each other. Their cry of "selective accountability" will not be accepted by the masses anymore. The NAB and the Court are about to conduct a massive across the board accountability of anyone that has been in an official post.
Very very very bad days ahead for Nawaz and Zardari Co and anyone that looted the nation. Very Very Very Very Good days ahead for Pakistan and Pakistanis.
Accountability for all...that good!
Get the thieves,they are stealing your childrens'future.
Any honest people left in the country?
Now this is news, if this works out then there will be hope for justice, and maybe just maybe there will justice done Musharraf case also.
Good decision. Action to be taken against all similar happenings in the past
Way to go.
100% support this. Pakistani people are with you NAB
Nobody is above law.
Good, all corruption cases should be taken to task,civil or military. Let young and honest leadership take this country back on track, no liniency for corruption
Is there any corrupt-free department in Pakistan? Is there any honest Minister in Pakistan?
At last , accountability in the right direction........
Start with the current and then go backward to dead. Don't waste time in digging dead.
This is a courageous and unprecedented move by NAB. Lets bring them to justice and recover the moneys they have stolen from the national exchequer.
In the past, NAB has been involved in look busy do nothing kind of activities. Let's see how Mr. Javed Iqbal proves different than the former chairmen of NAB. We can see active and independent judiciary but active and independent NAB has yet to be seen.
The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) presided over by NAB Chairman retired Justice Raved Iqbal decided on Tuesday to take action against the minister.
Its Javed Iqbal
Excellent initiative by NAB. No one is above the law.
I hope every politicians will be held accountable aswell
NAB seems to be trying awake up from deep sleep. As before nothing will get done that may favor poors of Pakistan.
Too little, too late.
When will the NAB or Supreme Court will take action against OPF housing schemes in Islamabad and others???
What a country, dead man getting promotion
New NAB chairman showing rare guts
i think its a Revenge of corrupt Nawaz Sharif if its not revenge its a positive movement to right path we will do Accountability to everyone who looted our country but i think big fishes far away from our law.
NAB is beginning to work impartially and investigating all cases on merits and it's values, no matter who the culprits are and what their political or social status are. Public want to see justice in all cases and end results - let's wait and see, how this develops in the future!
When Zardari will be called by NAB.? The Master of corruption.
How can a dead person declare himself dead?
No it won't bring any change.
Brave steps by NAB.
Too little too late. This should have been done long ago .
Rule of law and equality in the eyes of justices are the inevitable for long lasting development of Pakistan, rapid progress of the country is very clear from last decade.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad : better late than never..
NAB your days are numbered.
Finally we have arrived at doing the obvious; attempting to apply the laws with equal force to every body in Pakistan including military personal, active or retired. It is about time. We are always prompt no matter how long (17 years) it takes!
Good work. Accountability for everyone.
@ali just wait my dear, we have seen these dramas before and the main accused general qazi giving a shut up call to a journalist on tv when questioned. Let’s wait and see.
It is so shameful when a general receiving a good salary and all the benefits starts such shameful Acts. He should be demoted as well along with his salary.
I am so glad that accountability of all is starting to take effect. No one and I mean no one is above the law.
no words.unbelievable
Hope its not just a game of perceptions to give the illusion of “across the board” accountability