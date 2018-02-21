PML-N continues targeting judiciary in NA
ISLAMABAD: Building on the prime minister’s criticism of judicial activism in the National Assembly, the government on Tuesday continued to bolster its stance for parliamentary supremacy, with Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb reiterating the call for an ultimate parliamentary debate on the powers of state institutions.
Speaking on matters of public importance, the minister said that when the courts would pass “weak judgements” like the one in the case of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, these would be criticised. “To criticise the judgement is my right and it is also the right of Nawaz Sharif,” she added.
The minister’s speech at the fag end of the sitting on a private members’ day is a clear indication of the ruling party’s changed strategy of using the floor of parliament for criticism of the judiciary under the cover of Article 69 of the Constitution which bars courts from inquiring into proceedings of parliament.
The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has apparently changed the strategy after the Supreme Court announced that it would show no leniency towards those committing contempt of court. The court had already convicted ex-senator Nehal Hashmi, besides issuing notices to federal ministers Daniyal Aziz and Tallal Chaudhry.
On Monday, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, while taking his party’s confrontation with the judiciary to the floor of the National Assembly, called for a debate to decide who has the final say in legislation.
Ms Aurangzeb said they all had committed mistakes in the past, but the judges who had taken the oath under the Provisional Constitutional Orders (PCOs) issued by the military dictators had not committed mistake, but a “sin”.
“Who will give verdicts against those who had thrown the Constitution into dustbins and trampled it under the boots?” she asked.
“We respect the court because we consider it a protector of the Constitution,” she said, adding that parliament was supreme because it was the creator of the Constitution.
The minister regretted the use by the judges of terms “godfather” for an elected prime minister and “Sicilian mafia” for the government, and alleged that Mr Sharif had been sent packing merely on the basis of iqama (work permit) because no corruption charge had been proved against him. “Such decisions and remarks are negation of the people’s will.”
Ms Aurangzeb claimed that people had rejected the court’s judgement which was evident from the warm welcome being given to the ousted prime minister by them in different cities. She said they should take steps to stop this wrong tradition of sending elected prime ministers home in this fashion. She called for including the struggle of political leaders and subjects like democracy in the education syllabus.
Responding to the minister’s speech, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MNA Ghulam Sarwar Khan lashed out at the PML-N for attacking the judiciary and making personal attacks on the judges. “In the name of democracy, you have expanded your business empire and strengthened your family and the club.”
He said the PML-N had resorted to the same policy of confrontation with the judiciary in the 1990s and its members and workers had even attacked the SC building. “You have a long history. You have destroyed every institution,” he said, alleging that the ruling party had “politicised” every institution.
The PTI lawmaker from Taxila claimed that the SC verdict against Nawaz Sharif had improved the country’s image abroad and people had started saying that for the first time a “powerful corrupt ruler” had been punished.
S.A. Iqbal Qadri of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement also criticised the PML-N for taking its confrontation with the judiciary to the floor of parliament. He was of the view that the speaker should not have allowed any debate on the role of the judiciary.
He said the apex court would definitely intervene when the rulers would selectively implement the laws. Similarly, he said, if they did legislation with mala fide intention, the SC would take cognisance of it.
Sahibzada Tariqullah of the Jamaat-i-Islami warned that the country could face a “disastrous situation” because of the ongoing “tussle” between parliament and the judiciary.
Earlier, the house witnessed a verbal brawl between lawmakers of the MQM and the Pakistan Peoples Party over the issue of absconding police officer Rao Anwar.
Published in Dawn, February 21st, 2018
Comments (24)
These parliamentarians are making "Pakistani democracy" a farce
Supreme court must ignore these goons and must continue playing it's role in ridding this country of corrupt. I hope this time justice is done and the corrupt to the core are taken to task even if heavens fall.
When will parliament debate the real issue being faced by the public,health and education ?
Court has right to stop your media coverage also.
If parliamentarians do not accept judgments, then why would a commoner accept any judgment of his choice? It is one thing to prove your money trail and an entirely different thing to malign the supreme court judges. I think they should opt for the first one, otherwise they would be sending wrong message to the common masses.
The judiciary is stuck with dealing with a corrupt leader who has looted billions. Now NS and party wants to criticize the judiciary
PML-N must remember Nawaz Sharif’s past and his relationship with Dictator Zia who ruined my Pakistan.
You can criticize all you want, but the court decision carries the day in the end.
She is giving speech to empty chairs
All cronies of Sharif must be put in jail
Pakistan nation deserves PMLN!
Shame shame Nawaz Shareef.
There is psychological defect in such people they think that after becoming PM, CM and Ministers they become above the law and no constitution, law or rule apply on them
All this to protect their quaid
Well said.
All these shananigans by PMLN to save one man and his family. How pathetic. Are they elected to serve Pakistan or Nawaz Sharif?
Criticism of bad judgments should not be considered as contempt of the court.
Who decides whether the judgement is weak or strong?? Surely a thief himself cannot be a judge of a judgement against himself!!
Corrupt politicians are weakening the judiciary so that they can get away with their crimes.
What NS and only are telling others in Pakistan? That they consider themselves over and above the law. AND WOULD DESTROY THE JUSTICE SYSTEM IF IT GOES AGAINST THEM.
What a shame?
There comes a point where you have to rub your eyes, pinch yourself because you're not sure you're awake.
Ever since I was a child I have been hearing that 'things have never been as bad' but I can now say without doubt that our politicians have an infinite lack of morality and dignity to ensure that they can make anything worse.
Real question everybody should be asking oneself is: should I elect these people to represent me and as my law makers?
@Dr Khan You are right Sir