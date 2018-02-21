Superbug typhoid strain behind Pakistan outbreak: study
LONDON: An outbreak of typhoid fever in Pakistan is being caused by an extensively drug resistant “superbug” strain, a sign that treatment options for the bacterial disease are running out, scientists said on Tuesday.
Researchers from Britain’s Wellcome Sanger Institute who analysed the genetics of the typhoid strain found it had mutated and acquired an extra piece of DNA to become resistant to multiple antibiotics.
An outbreak of drug-resistant typhoid that began in Hyderabad in Pakistan in November 2016 is still spreading, according to experts from Aga Khan University who worked with the Sanger team.
Official data on case numbers and deaths are not available, but local media reports say health authorities detected more than 800 cases of drug-resistant typhoid in Hyderabad alone in a 10-month period between 2016 and 2017.
The researcher found the bacterial strain causing the outbreak is now resistant to five antibiotics in total, more than seen in any outbreak before.
“This is the first time we have seen an outbreak of extensively drug-resistant typhoid,” said Elizabeth Klemm, who co-led the analysis work at the Sanger Institute.
“This outbreak was caused by a multidrug-resistant strain that had gone a step further and acquired an extra piece of DNA encoding additional genes for antibiotic resistance.”
Typhoid is a highly contagious infection caused by the Salmonella enterica serovar Typhi bacteria. It is contracted by consuming contaminated foods or drinks and symptoms include nausea, fever, abdominal pain and pink spots on the chest. Untreated, it can be fatal.
Published in Dawn, February 21st, 2018
Comments (9)
Are our authorities alarmed?
What are they doing? I guess they are asleep as usual till the time disease will become pendemic. This is Hyderabad, Sindh where most corrupt and incompetent government is solely focused on making money. What can one expect of them!
It is common practice among doctors to treat a common cold(viral) with 5 antibiotics(anti bacterials) to get speedy revovery. Without this coactail the patient suffers 7 days and with 1 week. PMDC can make antimicrobial stewardship course run by Stanford (Online+free+CME) as a mandatory credit for registration and renewal. But then I may lose the commisions I get prescribing expensive medications. Government cannot relieve everyone's constipation, some issues are of reponsibilty.
this is what happens when you give stronger broader antibiotics for a simple diarrhea to everyone when all over the world you shouldn't
I was shocked when a relative of mine was prescribed multiple antibiotics for the common flu on a recent trip from the UK.. this practise needs to stop immediately
I believe our medical fraternity, which is largely responsible for unethical practices in collusion with pharmaceutical companies is the one that has helped create this superbug.
Fortunately, we have a towering figure of Dr. Adeeb Rizvi, who can create awareness among doctors to put ethics first before money, otherwise, due to misuse of antibiotic medication, we will be creating antibiotic-resistant monsters ready to affect our future generation.
We need to address this issue on a war-footing.
its not a coincidence that such mutation exists. It has been created by similar laboratories who now will come up with treatment options. There is not money in health folks. Only in selling pills. Sindh citizen should not be concerned because their non concern leads to mqm and ppp which is how it is still. In few years there will be no or little treatment options for any antibiotic. That is one reason that people in Europe and USA are going 'off the grid'. Look it up.
Come see the glorious civil hospital and you will know why diseases are becoming drug resistant. If someone wants a biological weapon; gov hospitals in Sindh are the place of choice.
@Cynical true that, but after working 9 months in a peripheral village hospital and understanding the disease treatment setup , I have come to know that most of the drug resistance is a gift from the Quacks and dispensers prescribing the antibiotics at alarming rates. They have developed codes for every disease , like they will treat a pustule with dexa+linco+diclo in one injection.
Please never take antibiotics for common flue. Wait and rest for one week. Also don't take antibiotics without blood test.