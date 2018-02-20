DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Parliament is supreme but Constitution is above it: chief justice

Haseeb BhattiUpdated February 20, 2018

Email


Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday said the Supreme Court's queries to better understand others' perspective should not be construed as the court's interference in the legislative process.

The chief justice made those remarks while heading a three-member SC bench hearing a case about the media commission

"Yesterday it was again asked how the judiciary could interfere with the legislative process," the chief justice said, without naming anyone.

"Parliament is supreme but there is also the Constitution above it," he said, adding that no legislation could be done in violation of the Constitution.

Justice Nisar was referring to remarks given by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the National Assembly on Monday in which he severely criticised the recent judicial activism, alleging that it was badly affecting the functioning of his government.

The prime minister had also lamented over the passing of alleged derogatory remarks by certain judges for elected representatives.

“I was not willing to say this but it had become necessary. The elected representatives of the 207 million people are being dubbed as thief, robber and mafia. Sometimes threats are being hurled that we [judges] will nullify the legislation that you [parliamentarians] have passed,” Abbasi said in his apparent reference to the ongoing hearing of the petitions challenging the Elections Act 2017 which enabled disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif to re-assume the office of the party president.

CJP Nisar also addressed this allegation, saying the court asks questions to understand issues better.

"Headlines get made when we ask questions even though our remarks are to understand each others' point of view. If we question whether or not a certain person is qualified [to hold public office] then is that akin to insulting the parliament? Is asking a question also insulting a parliamentarian?"

The chief justice said he is neither giving a clarification nor is he liable to give one, adding: "We do not want to make clarifications our weakness."

"We will not be deterred. In fact, we will, with the best of intent, utilise the power that the Constitution and the law has given us."

'We have to make Pemra autonomous'

The chief justice said during the hearing that it seems the recommendations of the media commission report about making the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) independent and subsequent government promises have seen little progress.

“The government should not command and dictate a regulatory authority such as Pemra,” said Justice Nisar. “We have to make Pemra an ideal and autonomous body.”

The court then directed the deputy attorney general to submit a report about steps taken for Pemra's independence after consultation with the Prime Minister's Office and relevant ministries.

The court also issued notices to all media houses, directing them to submit their reports on payment of employee salaries within seven days.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (19)

1000 characters
Tariq Sindhu
Feb 20, 2018 10:02pm

Constitution is will of people of Pakistan made through the parliment. No one can bind parliment to follow certain path. Will of people is a dynamic process and with time Parliment to make any change

wasim asghar
Feb 20, 2018 10:02pm

Cjp is only man who is working with true spirit. He is not getting any pressure.This is what democracy needs in actual sense..

Harmony-1©
Feb 20, 2018 10:06pm

Excellent CJ. Some inept and uncouth lot who call themselves 'parliamentarians' needs to be taught a lesson with imprisonment and disqualification, like Nehal Hashmi.

M.Saeed
Feb 20, 2018 10:06pm

Constitution can always be amended by the parliament,as and when required by its 2/3rd majority.

ahmad
Feb 20, 2018 10:15pm

And who makes the "CONSTITUTION" ??

Habib Canada
Feb 20, 2018 10:41pm

That’s the preamble of our constitution which gives right to the judiciary to be independent.

Shaukat Ali Khan
Feb 20, 2018 10:42pm

It is essential that all institutions remain within their constitutional limits for the national interest.

Shaukat Ali Khan
Feb 20, 2018 10:43pm

Constitution was made by the parliament and it has all the right to amend it.

Zubair Khan
Feb 20, 2018 10:44pm

Well said and it is true.

Arshad Siddiqui
Feb 20, 2018 10:50pm

Well said sir. I salute you.

Rashid
Feb 20, 2018 11:03pm

Constitution is made by assemblies and Democratic govt in parliaments, not by judges; judges only interpret what has been allowed in the constitution, so no one is above the parliament that is what democracy is all about.

adira
Feb 20, 2018 11:05pm

judiciary likewise all institutions should keep check and balance on each other and thier remarks should be made public

change

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 20, 2018 11:06pm

I agree, parliament is supreme, but, our SC and judiciary is above all institutions and their responsibility is to ensure that country's constitution is not abused and changed unnecessarily for the sake of protecting a few corrupt politicians. I have full faith on our SC, as they will NOT allow any unconstitutional changes that will support corrupt mafia and their cronies.

Parents Consent
Feb 20, 2018 11:12pm

@ahmad Needs to lot of homework before commenting here..

Obed
Feb 20, 2018 11:33pm

If everyone including parliamentarians work according to the constitution, and do not consider themselves above the law. People vote them to run the government and make legislation which can make life of a comment man easy, which is not the case in current situation

Riz
Feb 20, 2018 11:38pm

Brave judges standing alone against this mighty Sicilian Mafia. Nation will remember you in good words.

Alla Bux
Feb 20, 2018 11:42pm

@Shaukat Ali Khan Have you read the Constitution?

Moth
Feb 20, 2018 11:43pm

What is supreme is Truth and Justice. Only two words.

A patriotic national
Feb 20, 2018 11:46pm

@ahmad agreed - Constitution is made by this August Parliament. Courts can review it, and comment but cannot issue threats that we will deseat an elected person at our whim! This is called arrogance, and not dispensing of justice!

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 21, 2018

Role of institutions

IT is a good idea, but much will depend on the quality of the debate itself. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has...
February 21, 2018

Decriminalising suicide

ALTHOUGH many outmoded laws still remain on our statute books, perhaps one of the cruellest and most damaging is ...
February 21, 2018

Curbing human smuggling

DESPITE Europe’s restrictive measures to keep migrants out, refugees from Asia and Africa make perilous journeys ...
Updated February 20, 2018

Afghan Taliban offer

A RENEWED offer of negotiations by the Afghan Taliban, though once again insisting on direct talks with the US ...
February 20, 2018

Witness protection

IN Pakistan, witnesses are particularly important for prosecuting criminal and terrorism cases given the state’s...
February 20, 2018

Saving Ranikot Fort

REGRETTABLY, it is only after the loss or wilful destruction of heritage and culture that our government is moved to...