Parliament is supreme but Constitution is above it: chief justice
Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday said the Supreme Court's queries to better understand others' perspective should not be construed as the court's interference in the legislative process.
The chief justice made those remarks while heading a three-member SC bench hearing a case about the media commission
"Yesterday it was again asked how the judiciary could interfere with the legislative process," the chief justice said, without naming anyone.
"Parliament is supreme but there is also the Constitution above it," he said, adding that no legislation could be done in violation of the Constitution.
Justice Nisar was referring to remarks given by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the National Assembly on Monday in which he severely criticised the recent judicial activism, alleging that it was badly affecting the functioning of his government.
The prime minister had also lamented over the passing of alleged derogatory remarks by certain judges for elected representatives.
“I was not willing to say this but it had become necessary. The elected representatives of the 207 million people are being dubbed as thief, robber and mafia. Sometimes threats are being hurled that we [judges] will nullify the legislation that you [parliamentarians] have passed,” Abbasi said in his apparent reference to the ongoing hearing of the petitions challenging the Elections Act 2017 which enabled disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif to re-assume the office of the party president.
CJP Nisar also addressed this allegation, saying the court asks questions to understand issues better.
"Headlines get made when we ask questions even though our remarks are to understand each others' point of view. If we question whether or not a certain person is qualified [to hold public office] then is that akin to insulting the parliament? Is asking a question also insulting a parliamentarian?"
The chief justice said he is neither giving a clarification nor is he liable to give one, adding: "We do not want to make clarifications our weakness."
"We will not be deterred. In fact, we will, with the best of intent, utilise the power that the Constitution and the law has given us."
'We have to make Pemra autonomous'
The chief justice said during the hearing that it seems the recommendations of the media commission report about making the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) independent and subsequent government promises have seen little progress.
“The government should not command and dictate a regulatory authority such as Pemra,” said Justice Nisar. “We have to make Pemra an ideal and autonomous body.”
The court then directed the deputy attorney general to submit a report about steps taken for Pemra's independence after consultation with the Prime Minister's Office and relevant ministries.
The court also issued notices to all media houses, directing them to submit their reports on payment of employee salaries within seven days.
Constitution is will of people of Pakistan made through the parliment. No one can bind parliment to follow certain path. Will of people is a dynamic process and with time Parliment to make any change
Cjp is only man who is working with true spirit. He is not getting any pressure.This is what democracy needs in actual sense..
Excellent CJ. Some inept and uncouth lot who call themselves 'parliamentarians' needs to be taught a lesson with imprisonment and disqualification, like Nehal Hashmi.
Constitution can always be amended by the parliament,as and when required by its 2/3rd majority.
And who makes the "CONSTITUTION" ??
That’s the preamble of our constitution which gives right to the judiciary to be independent.
It is essential that all institutions remain within their constitutional limits for the national interest.
Constitution was made by the parliament and it has all the right to amend it.
Well said and it is true.
Well said sir. I salute you.
Constitution is made by assemblies and Democratic govt in parliaments, not by judges; judges only interpret what has been allowed in the constitution, so no one is above the parliament that is what democracy is all about.
judiciary likewise all institutions should keep check and balance on each other and thier remarks should be made public
I agree, parliament is supreme, but, our SC and judiciary is above all institutions and their responsibility is to ensure that country's constitution is not abused and changed unnecessarily for the sake of protecting a few corrupt politicians. I have full faith on our SC, as they will NOT allow any unconstitutional changes that will support corrupt mafia and their cronies.
@ahmad Needs to lot of homework before commenting here..
If everyone including parliamentarians work according to the constitution, and do not consider themselves above the law. People vote them to run the government and make legislation which can make life of a comment man easy, which is not the case in current situation
Brave judges standing alone against this mighty Sicilian Mafia. Nation will remember you in good words.
@Shaukat Ali Khan Have you read the Constitution?
What is supreme is Truth and Justice. Only two words.
@ahmad agreed - Constitution is made by this August Parliament. Courts can review it, and comment but cannot issue threats that we will deseat an elected person at our whim! This is called arrogance, and not dispensing of justice!