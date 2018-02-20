DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Bangladesh bourse approves China bid, rejects India offer

AFPFebruary 20, 2018

Email


Bangladesh has agreed to sell a large stake in its stock exchange to a Chinese consortium, an official said on Tuesday, rebuffing a rival bid from India that raised political sensitivities.

The Dhaka Stock Exchange on February 10 had approved the Chinese offer to buy a quarter of the bourse's 1.8 billion shares, but Bangladesh's financial regulator asked it to “further scrutinise” the decision.

“The board has reconfirmed its decision about approving the Chinese consortium's bid as it is higher than its nearest competitor's,” said stock exchange spokesman Shafiqur Rahman after the meeting on Monday evening.

The Mumbai-based National Stock Exchange had offered 15 taka ($0.18) per share during the tender process this month.

China's Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges made a joint higher bid of 22 taka per share, or $122 million, and offered additional technical support worth nearly $37 million.

The intervention by the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission in the sale sparked allegations in local media that it was trying to favour India.

The Bangladesh office of Transparency International, the Berlin-based corruption watchdog, issued a statement “strongly condemning” what it called unethical and illegal meddling.

The regulator — which at the time defended its final authority to override decisions made by the stock exchange — was not immediately available for comment.

The competing bids have exposed tensions in Bangladesh as it juggles growing interest from China against longstanding ties with its huge neighbour India.

New Delhi threw its weight behind the 2014 elections that returned Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to power, despite boycotts by the opposition who feared the vote would be rigged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has made big investments in Bangladesh and Indian companies have won multi-billion contracts in key sectors in recent years.

But increasingly it must counter China, which has also courted India's arch-rival Pakistan and strategic Indian Ocean nations including Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

Xi Jinping in October 2016 became the first Chinese president to visit Bangladesh in more than three decades, signing deals worth more than $20 billion.

But there have been setbacks, with Bangladesh last month blacklisting a top Chinese construction firm for allegedly trying to bribe a senior government official.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (24)

1000 characters
BhaRAT
Feb 20, 2018 06:01pm

Shameful moment for India

Masood Hussain
Feb 20, 2018 06:06pm

B.D people are getting wiser ..

Masoud
Feb 20, 2018 06:08pm

China will prove to be a highly reluable country to deal with. BD took the right decision to opt for China besides China also quoted much higher prices.

Trump Et
Feb 20, 2018 06:08pm

A wake-up jolt for those planning to isolate other nations.

Dr Malaria
Feb 20, 2018 06:14pm

You win some....you loose some

Pak-UK
Feb 20, 2018 06:15pm

Good decision.

south Asian
Feb 20, 2018 06:15pm

Higher Big will win, whats the point in it

Jag
Feb 20, 2018 06:25pm

@BhaRAT it is not worth 22taka per share. Chinese paid more than its intrinsic value. Its a business decision nothing to be shameful of.

sriniwas
Feb 20, 2018 06:39pm

@Bharat - what is so shameful about losing a bid, I find it funny to understand. Any acquisition if overpriced, is a waste.

King
Feb 20, 2018 06:44pm

@BhaRAT it's business deal it's done with Brain not with emotional

A.Husain
Feb 20, 2018 06:49pm

A strong message to New Delhi, dont mess with the Dragon!

Ahmed bin Babar
Feb 20, 2018 07:09pm

One cool & calculated move...

kashif
Feb 20, 2018 07:10pm

China is disillusion when it comes to partnership success.

Naresh Gupta
Feb 20, 2018 07:12pm

I fear china may financialy collapse under it's own weight.

nirbhay
Feb 20, 2018 07:18pm

@Trump Et You have been isolated!!! Wait for FATF decision.

Javed
Feb 20, 2018 07:22pm

Bangladesh was fortunate to dodge a bid by its neighbor to take over its economy in due course of time.

AM
Feb 20, 2018 07:34pm

@BhaRAT ...for getting out bided in a tender process?? Do you have any idea what a tender process is ?

RKM
Feb 20, 2018 07:49pm

It’s ultimateky BD’s decision on who they sell their stake to and this time it went to China and wish them well.

Ask king
Feb 20, 2018 08:02pm

Economically foolish but politically good decision by China.

Sameer
Feb 20, 2018 08:19pm

Thats what you call an upset.

Wahab
Feb 20, 2018 08:37pm

Good decision

Changez Khan
Feb 20, 2018 08:40pm

Excellent news.

Chatterjee
Feb 20, 2018 11:18pm

Smart move by BD!

anonymouseeee
Feb 20, 2018 11:34pm

China is the next Super Power and nobody can stop it.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 21, 2018

Role of institutions

IT is a good idea, but much will depend on the quality of the debate itself. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has...
February 21, 2018

Decriminalising suicide

ALTHOUGH many outmoded laws still remain on our statute books, perhaps one of the cruellest and most damaging is ...
February 21, 2018

Curbing human smuggling

DESPITE Europe’s restrictive measures to keep migrants out, refugees from Asia and Africa make perilous journeys ...
Updated February 20, 2018

Afghan Taliban offer

A RENEWED offer of negotiations by the Afghan Taliban, though once again insisting on direct talks with the US ...
February 20, 2018

Witness protection

IN Pakistan, witnesses are particularly important for prosecuting criminal and terrorism cases given the state’s...
February 20, 2018

Saving Ranikot Fort

REGRETTABLY, it is only after the loss or wilful destruction of heritage and culture that our government is moved to...