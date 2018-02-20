DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

School administration allegedly attacks polio team in Karachi, refuses to vaccinate students

Mohammad RazaUpdated February 20, 2018

Email


A four-member team of polio health workers, accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Sheikh Rafiq, was allegedly attacked by a school's administration in Karachi's Nazimabad area on Tuesday after the team attempted to vaccinate its students against polio.

A first information report against the school was registered in the Nazimabad police station after the incident, with the assistant commissioner as the complainant. The institution was subsequently sealed.

According to DawnNews, the health workers had visited the school earlier to administer the polio vaccine to students.

However, the school had reportedly refused to allow the children to be vaccinated, following which a team comprising polio health workers Asma, Shazia, Raees Farrukh and Raheela Masroor visited the school and insisted that the school officials not hinder them in their work.

Despite insistence from the polio team, the school administration allegedly refused to budge and physically attacked the health workers, as well as Rafiq. The car used by the health workers was also damaged.

The school has been contacted for its version of the events.

Polio teams have also been the target of militants allegedly after the Taliban spread rumours that the vaccination drives were a front for espionage or a conspiracy to sterilise Muslims.

Though attacks targeting polio teams have decreased in frequency over the last few years, incidents of violence still occur. Last month, two female polio workers were gunned down in Quetta. Officials have also been baffled by the number of incidents of well-educated people refusing to vaccinate their children.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

New choices

New choices

Can we redefine a foreign policy that’s reached a dead end?

Editorial

Updated February 20, 2018

Afghan Taliban offer

A RENEWED offer of negotiations by the Afghan Taliban, though once again insisting on direct talks with the US ...
February 20, 2018

Witness protection

IN Pakistan, witnesses are particularly important for prosecuting criminal and terrorism cases given the state’s...
February 20, 2018

Saving Ranikot Fort

REGRETTABLY, it is only after the loss or wilful destruction of heritage and culture that our government is moved to...
Updated February 19, 2018

Forgotten poll promises

Leadership of both parties ought to realise the possible repercussions of a take-no-prisoners style election campaign.
Updated February 19, 2018

Oxfam abuse scandal

IN the aftermath of humanitarian catastrophes, it becomes the task of courageous aid workers to save lives in...
Updated February 19, 2018

Nutrition crisis

Given the repeated alarm bells over the years regarding malnutrition in rural Sindh, stringent criticism is warranted.