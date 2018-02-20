PSL 2018 trophy unveiled by franchise captains in Dubai
The trophy for the third season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which starts Feb 22, was jointly unveiled by the captains of each of the PSL franchises at a ceremony held in Dubai on Tuesday.
The unveiling ceremony was accompanied by a press conference addressed by PSL chief Najam Sethi and captains Darren Sammy, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Brendon McCullum, Misbah-ul-Haq and Sarfraz Ahmed.
Each of those present were given an opportunity to say a few words, starting with Sethi, who thanked Swarovski for making the trophy, and introduced each of the cricketers present at the dais alongside him.
Praising Karachi Kings skipper Imad Wasim, Sethi said, "He is one of the most talented players. Handing him captaincy of the Karachi Kings is an excellent opportunity. He is the youngest captain here. If the Kings win under Imad, he will be planted firmly in my crosshairs," Sethi joked.
Sethi gave Sarfraz Ahmed, skipper of both the Quetta Gladiators and the national cricket team, his vote of confidence: "If someone can lead the Green Shirts, they can lead any side in the world."
Each of the cricketers addressed the event by turn, starting with Shahid Afridi. "Najam Sethi has done a great thing by holding PSL. It was a challenge and he took it on," he said.
Defending champions Peshawar Zalmi's captain, Darren Sammy, gave his best to all the other captains. "They are coming for my title," he joked. "I hope the tournament becomes more successful. I hope my team is still in the running when we get to Karachi [for the final]."
Islamabad United captain Misbahul Haq thanked Sethi for his praise. "I think the last two years [of PSL] were wonderful. We enjoyed the competition, it keeps getting tougher with every season," he said.
Brendon McCullum, captain of the Lahore Qalandars, thanked the sponsors and the Pakistan Cricket Board for their hand in the organisation of the PSL.
"I couldn't think of a better bunch to play against. You are an amazing country and you've done great things for cricket. I can't guarantee success, but we will try our best."
Sarfraz, who was introduced amid loud applause, also thanked the sponsors. "I hope this season goes as well as the last two. I hope to win this series in our home city of Karachi," he said.
Read more: Sarfaraz: The captain who brought the gold home
Shoaib Malik, captain of the new franchise Multan Sultans, appreciated Sethi's conception and execution of the PSL. "It's a great sign for Pakistani cricket. The team owners, sponsors and media have played a remarkable role," he said.
Sethi also appreciated the Sultans. "Possibly the biggest leap forward has been the inclusion of the Multan Sultans. They have paid through their pocket to be a part of this. It has been an extraordinary gesture on their part."
The third season of the PSL will kick off in Dubai on Thursday with a star-studded ceremony headlined by the legendary Sufi singer Abida Parveen and American pop star Jason Derulo. Pakistani heartthrobs Ali Zafar and Shahzad Roy will also be entertaining fans at the event.
The tournament opener featuring defending champions Peshawar Zalmi and new entrants Multan Sultans will take place the same night at 10pm in Dubai.
A total of 34 matches will be played across different venues in Dubai, Sharjah, and Lahore. The final is to be held at Karachi’s National Stadium on March 25, according to the PSL schedule.
During the season, all teams will play against each other twice before the top four teams qualify for the play-off stage.
With additional reporting by Sukena Rizvi in Dubai.
Comments (23)
Wait for 2 Months.. IPL will be getttng started. This will kick off PSL
I hope this brings some joy to the UAE people
All the best to Pakistan for its PSL.. may the best team win.
Could anyone tell me why the trophy unveiled in Dubai but not in Pakistan?
Superb ... buck-up PSL 2018
Not very exciting
Why there is no information of players hiring price by teams? Although we know that it is very very less than IPL, but let people know atleast whether it is still equal or less than Bangladesh premier league.
Lovely trophy once again.. Malik looks so unprofessional. Why didn’t he put full kit on.
Bravo!
How come Brendan Mccullam is a captain of one of the teams.. PSL was suppose to train a local player in captaincy skills. on a side note, i think karachi have got slim chances again.. Imad Wasim is an average player and lacks necessary skills to lead a team with afridi in its folds.
How about rethinking on policies to ensure the country becomes safe to host such events. The citizens of pakistan deserve to feel safe and enjoy sports and other events in their country and not in UAE every time.
This is a feat that Najam Sethi will always be known for! All Pakistanis should be proud! Let there be cricket!!!
Best of luck. Win or loose is a part of game the final winner will be the Cricket.
Yes we are the CT 17 and WC 92 champs. And now PSL 3rd edition. And not to forget the last ball six by miadad.
We are hearing a lot that the situations improved in Pakistan, then still why PSL in dubai? I think it'll be USL instead of PSL.
Empty stadium?
PSL is the best with low scoring and exciting matches unlike another league where one team pile up 200 runs and the other team bowled out for 150
Flop show
PSL will be played under hot and humid conditions..... Welcome to the club of PSL....The players from previous PSL had won the CT 17.....PSL will become more popular than IPL as it is played in hot and humid conditions... moreover the players in PSL are more mature than that of the IPL as all retired players are playing in PSL, so they will show more maturity....
Welcome to the club.
@Mahantesh it is not about PSL or IPL or any other league. It is about the game wherever it is being played. Love cricket, say no to hate. The trophy is beautiful.
Darren Sammy want to see you in karachi. wish you best of luck peshawar zalmi.
Looks like time-pass cricket with retired and dropped players, matching the current situation of our country. When you don't have current top players, the tournament is not attractive and meaningless.