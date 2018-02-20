Zainab case: Convict Imran Ali appeals to LHC to overturn death penalty verdict, says he's 'not guilty'
Imran Ali, who was convicted by an Anti-terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday for the rape and murder of 6-year-old Zainab, has appealed to the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the verdict that handed him death penalty on four counts.
The appeal was submitted in the high court on Tuesday by jail officials in Ali's name. In the appeal, the convict claims to be not guilty.
"The trial was conducted in haste and legal requirements were not fulfilled during the trial," Ali said in his appeal while asking the court to overturn the ATC's verdict.
The four death penalties were for kidnapping, raping and murdering Zainab, and for committing an act of terrorism punishable under Section 7 of the Anti Terrorism Act (ATA).
One life sentence, along with a Rs1 million fine, was handed to Ali for committing an "unnatural act". Two death sentences, accompanied by Rs1 million fine each, were imposed on him under ATA and Pakistan Penal Code. A 7-year jail sentence and Rs100,000 fine was further awarded for concealing the body in a trash heap.
Additionally, Rs1 million from the penalties imposed will be paid to the victim's heirs, the judge had ruled.
Ali faces further charges in the cases of at least seven other children he attacked — five of whom were murdered — in a spate of assaults that had stoked fears a serial child killer was on the loose.
He has confessed to all eight attacks, including the death of Zainab, AFP had reported when the verdict was read.
Zainab's rape and murder last month had sparked outrage and protests across the country after the six-year-old, who went missing on January 4, was found dead in a trash heap in Kasur on Jan 9.
Her case was the twelfth such incident to occur within a 10 kilometre radius in the city over a 12-month period.
Is he conscienceless creature? Once crime has been proven, and it has been confessed, then he should be ashamed of himself for asking, "mercy"!
Is he a real culprit in the case? what about the racket involved in such cases? Again, the real and influential culprits are being hidden.
LHC should doubled his punishment.
This was never and ATC case. Where is the terrorism in this? I understand the need for speedy justice but does that mean it should have been handled at the police station? In his neighborhood? No...
A savage wolf in sheep's clothing is just trying to get someone else to be claimed as guilty.
@Pro Pakistani He confessed after having been in police custody for about 48 hours. Most people after being in police custody for 48 hours would confess to the murder of Liaquat Ali Khan and Benazir Bhutto to. Where is the proof that the crime has been proven? Why were the court proceedings not held in public? Why were they held inside the jail under tight security? Did the accused have any legal defense? Otherwise, I am afraid we are talking of rule by a lynching mob.
@ Pro Pakistani, He is not asking for mercy, he is asking for free & fair trial. I believe everyone should be entitled to one. Let the real culprit be punished.
@Habib Let's not try to find conspiracies everywhere. This man's guilt has been proven scientifically as well as through his own confession.
As per my observations,He is not the main guilty person even if he is;Don't You think that the investigations based upon the forensic report and the confession can be manipulated? Yes I do believe that this is something behind the veil.
This was bound to happen. What was the reason for completing the trial in such "indecent haste"?
Isn’t this all a topi drama to save the high ups involved in hundreds of similar cases in Kasur ? Why isn’t the Chief Justice not taking note that the medical clearly says that more than one person was involved and her wrists were cut proving it to be case of violent pornography ?
Confession under the police custody is always questionable. More the DNA proof is a not reliable evidence under the law of evidence. The trial was conducted in a haste and it can not be termed a fair trial at all.
He doesn't look like the person of interest because in cctv footage there was an old guy. But zainab's parents believe this is the guy.