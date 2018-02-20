Angry mob in India kills suspects in rape, murder of 5-year-old girl: police
Around 1,000 people dragged two suspects out of a police station and beat them to death in anger after the rape and killing of a 5-year-old girl in India's remote northeast, police said on Tuesday.
Fifteen police officers were injured in Monday's mob attack in Tezu, a town in Arunachal Pradesh state, said police officer Apur Bitin.
Bitin said the mob first demanded that the two accused be handed over to them. They later dragged the two out of the police jail cell and attacked them and the heavily outnumbered police.
The girl was raped and killed in the nearby village of Namgo on Feb 12. The region is 375 kilometres (235 miles) northeast of Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh.
Pema Khandu, the state's top elected official, ordered a magistrate to investigate the matter.
Violent crime against women has been on the rise in India despite tough laws enacted by the government.
Comments (9)
This is the way to get quick justice and punishment for children rape, without going through long winded police and courts processes and counter defence arguments. A quick fix solution without any delay and legal costs on tax payers!
Thy people are so much committed to safety of girls thy will be safest place for women. Sill feel sad for the victim girl.
No rule of law and zero checks and balances. This can only happen in the biggest shame and sham democracy of the world.
Swift justice
swift Justice
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani That is right. But how does the mob know that these two are the culprits! That is why system of Judge,Accuser and Defender has been developed since 6000years.
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani MOB JUSTICE is the biggest CURSE a society can have in the name of JUSTICE. Are you in your mind when you tend to support such criminal acts. Why then TALIBAN, IS etc are bad they also dispense very quick JUSTICE. What would be your feeling if the same charged crowd assemble in front of your house due to some reason which they think is sufficient. No quick solutions are solutions all JUSTICE must take proper course and state must be the ultimate power.
Justice looks to be done but the question is were they actual culprits or framed in this case need to be investigated.
What Democracy are we talking about ? It's only to protect corrupt politicians and ruler, poor has not Rights at All, and poor is the one suffering.