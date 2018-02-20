DAWN.COM

Local U-19 cricketer commits suicide in Karachi

Mohammad Raza | Zeeshan AhmedUpdated February 20, 2018

Mohammad Zaryab (R) was upset over his exclusion from the U-19 team, father alleges. —Photo by Author
A young cricketer who had been a part of Karachi's under-19 team allegedly hanged himself on Monday at his residence in Model Colony.

Mohammad Zaryab, a student of grade 11, was reported by his family to have killed himself after losing his position in the national side because he had exceeded the age limit.

His father, Aamer Hanif — himself a cricketer who played for the national side in five ODIs — told DawnNews that the deceased had been upset over his exclusion from the team and had been under extreme pressure from his coaches.

The aggrieved father urged cricket coaches to rethink their priorities and not exert undue pressure on young players.

Secretary Zone four Karachi Shamim Anwer, however, rejected the allegations that Zaryab was dropped from the team and was under pressure because of it.

While speaking to DawnNews, Anwer said that there had been an issue in just one match regarding the age of certain players of the zone's under-19 team, including Zaryab, because of a medical test report.

He said that the test was later revoked and all players, including Zaryab, were granted clearance certificates. "Zaryab continued to play [for the team] thereafter," Anwer said, adding that he was one of the best players of the team.

He said that Zaryab had not played the last few matches but that was because the player had himself chosen not to play owing to food poisoning. "Why would we drop a player who is helping us win?" Anwer asked.

Police said that the family has not yet approached them for the filing of a case.

The cause of death will be ascertained following a post-mortem examination.

The deceased's body has been shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical College (JPMC).

Comments (13)

1000 characters
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 20, 2018 01:31pm

What a great tragedy?

Pro Pakistani
Feb 20, 2018 01:41pm

Although it's a tragedy, but these social incidents mark shortage of basic Islamic education, "Patience", which is a key to curb "Frustration"!

Kamran Zaki
Feb 20, 2018 01:41pm

So unfortunate. We need to rethink the pressure we put on our kids these days. Its unjust to burden these young souls so many expectations. IA I will play my part in fixing this.

Mirza
Feb 20, 2018 01:52pm

Sad to hear this news. We all know that lot of favoritism, persona likes and dislikes, goes on in team selections from district till national level.

R Sultan
Feb 20, 2018 01:54pm

Children must not be pushed by anyone to perform beyond their ability. Perceived failures by a child should be addressed sympathetically.

Sridhar
Feb 20, 2018 01:57pm

RIP young boy, this is an absolute tragedy. These young boys badly need a mentor to guide them in a proper path and make them mentally strong.

Nayysr
Feb 20, 2018 01:59pm

I have known his father from club cricket days. Feel sorry for the family.

ALI
Feb 20, 2018 02:02pm

I am aghast and tearful after reading this article, this is just soo sad.

LOYAL
Feb 20, 2018 02:35pm

Deplorable, we should teach our kids to cope up with failures in life and there are so many good things waiting for them.

Adnan
Feb 20, 2018 02:41pm

Parents , teachers , coaches only love and praise the toppers. We as a society need to change and have to accept that every kid cannot be on the top of the ladder

Sahil
Feb 20, 2018 03:00pm

There should be a proper autopsy to determine the cause of the death and then if there is any foul play involved, a transparent investigation should be conducted.

Philosopher (from Japan)
Feb 20, 2018 03:16pm

Something looks fishy. Might have some personal problems. Kindly check his social media accounts to get an exact cause of his innocent demise.

AdHawk
Feb 20, 2018 03:41pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad Is that a question in your mind?

