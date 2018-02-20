Pakistan has world's highest newborn mortality rate, reveals Unicef report
Pakistan has the world's highest newborn mortality rate, with one in every 22 babies born dying within a month, according to a Unicef report released on Tuesday.
The report reveals that babies born in the world's poorest countries, most of them in Africa, still face "alarming" risks of death that can be 50 times as high as those in the richest countries.
Japan, for instance, is highlighted as the best place for a baby to be born, with only one in 1,111 babies at risk of dying within a month of birth.
While the last quarter-century has seen broad improvements in older children's health, "we have not made similar progress in ending deaths among children less than one month old," said Henrietta Fore, Unicef's executive director.
“Given that the majority of these deaths are preventable, clearly we are failing the world's poorest babies.”
The differences are stark.
The countries with the lowest newborn mortality rates, after Japan, are mostly well-off countries with strong education and health care systems: Iceland (a one in 1,000 chance of death), Singapore (one in 909), Finland (one in 833), Estonia and Slovenia (both one in 769), Cyprus (one in 714) and Belarus, Luxembourg, Norway and South Korea (all with risks of one in 667).
The United States ─ generally affluent, but with considerable income inequality and wide variations in access to health care ─ was only the 41st safest country for newborns.
Of the 10 highest-risk countries, eight are in sub-Saharan Africa, countries where "pregnant women are much less likely to receive assistance," due to poverty, conflict or weak institutions, according to the report.
Those eight countries are the Central African Republic (a one in 24 chance of death); Somalia, Lesotho, Guinea-Bissau and South Sudan (all with a one in 26 chance); Cote d'Ivoire (one in 27) and Mali and Chad (both with a one in 28 chance).
Each year, some 2.6 million babies do not survive through their first month.
Preventable deaths
The report was released in conjunction with the launch of a global campaign, called Every Child Alive, aimed at ensuring "affordable, quality health care solutions for every mother and newborn."
More than 80 per cent of newborn deaths can be prevented, the report says, "with access to well-trained midwives, along with proven solutions like clean water, disinfectants, breastfeeding within the first hour, skin-to-skin contact and good nutrition."
But shortages of properly trained health workers and midwives are a major problem in poorer nations.
While a rich country like Norway has 18 doctors, nurses and midwives for every 10,000 people, impoverished Somalia has only one.
Every year, one million babies die the day they are born.
"We know we can save the vast majority of these babies with affordable, quality health care solutions," Fore said.
Rwandan success story
In general, babies born in richer countries fare far better, but there are differences within countries.
Among countries that have made dramatic improvements is low-income Rwanda, which more than halved its rate from 1990 to 2016, illustrating that "political will to invest in strong health systems... is critical," the report said.
Babies born to the poorest families are 40pc more likely to die than those born to the least poor. Sadly typical was the story of Mary James, an 18-year-old from rural Malawi.
When her labour started, she and her sister made the long trek to a health centre on foot. When her baby was delivered, he was small and terribly weak.
She says an overstretched staff did its best, but by night the child was gone.
"I felt like my heart was breaking," James told Unicef staff. "I had a name for the child but he never opened his eyes."
Since improvements to health care can be expensive, "it is crucial to invest the money in a smart way," Unicef's global maternity and newborn programme chief Willibald Zeck told AFP.
That can mean something as simple as ensuring that a pregnant woman who has walked three days to a health care facility is received with "dignity", so she remains long enough to receive proper postnatal care.
But the dearth of expensive equipment matters. Zeck, who worked as an obstetrician/gynecologist in Tanzania, said women were often unsure how pregnant they were, and he would have to use his hands to estimate whether a fetus was premature or seriously underweight.
Education matters, too. Babies born to mothers with no education face nearly twice the risk of early death as babies whose mothers have at least a secondary education.
Comments (22)
I am not surprised, about Pakistan has listed top of the mortality rate, even worse than African countries. All this is because, we are ruled by corrupt mafia, who have looted tax payers money and ignored important issues like providing education, health care, security, clean water, food and job opportunities to all people. This is the responsibility of the governments and they have miserably failed during the last 35 + years.
Sadly even with such a high infant mortality rate, we still have an insane birth rate. Family planning needs to be implemented urgently in our country, overpopulation is a major crisis already effecting infrastructure in the nation.
Social Scientists understand that exponential population growth is directly proportional to infant mortality. The more children women lose between the ages of 1 month and 5 years the more children they produce.
Upon whose heads lie the burden of these deaths? We, as a nation, have failed miserably owing to our lust for power and richness at the cost of our own children. We have lost the right to exist as a free nation any more. Those in the corridors of power care only for themselves and their children and cronies. Perhaps our end is near? Who is listening and what are our priorities to rectify the situation on a warring scale?
Shame on us.
All credit goes to our Governments
What a grave tragedy?
Infant mortality rate is serious indicator of situation of healthcare and economy. Topping such notorious lists have become a norm for us.
Shame on politicians, bureaucrats and those who don't pay their due share of taxes. See blood clots on their hands and they would soon be questioned for their unabated corruption and malpractices.
But PMLN says "All is well".
Pakistanis should not always blame the politicians. It is the people of the nation that decides who represents them. And politicians are not martians, they are from the general public. That directly means Pakistani citizens are responsible for such a situation.
I would say that over 50% of people in my village go to sleep hungry. They eat something but don't get enough calories or nutrients. These people have diminished intelligence. They are lacking in energy. They are barely competent as workers. They are not dying but as people they are functioning well below their capacity. Because no one is dying the newspapers don't report it. This is a massive problem throughout Pakistan but we just ignore it. It is only when you look back over 20 or 30 years you see the growth in population. I see no solution in sight until we control our population.
@F Khan ..yes agreed.
Alarm time! every rural/village must be provided a hospital with the required facilities. Medicines and treatment for the pregnancy should be free of charge. Infrastructure should be developed for emergency transportation. Region-wise training and updates should be provided to the doctors and medical staff. Where is the health minister bythway. Is he/she reading this news? Lets see the progress.
Shameful. Just shameful. Then our leaders travel oversea to get medical treatment. Shameful. Completely shameful!!
There is a strong need for modern education and making people aware about family planning.
Its high time that Pakistani public gets out of the mode where every issue is seen as a conspiracy by Modi, Israel, US. There are real issues that Pakistan needs to address and public needs to hold their own leaders accountable
@A_Pakistani: You forgot to mention the curse of first cousin marriages and its well documented result
those who call for constant increases in defence spending need to read this article.
Not bad News as otherwise the Population would have increased by another 50%.
Really not a surprise reading this report. I had a beautiful daughter born on 12th of january 2018. but died the very next day. the reason was that she was not shifted to nursery by the doctor lack of oxygen. she turned blue & died. i reached the doc due to her negligence my daughter died.
she said that she was a gyne not child specialist her priority was mother care and child care is not her responsibility. later her staff told me that the reason why your child was not shifted to care unit because she didn't have nursery services. i was shocked hearing her. She really flattered me before C-section that she will give proper care to mother/child & the hospital has every facilities. This is pakistan in front of you. here are 1000s of private hospitals with no child care units. with proper licences. the private doctors are earning millions in a day but don't have basic facilities.
what would you do when the doc are killing you & you didn't even know that what your rights are
Sham-full statistics for Pakistan and their responsible for health. Even Somalia and South Sudan are better than us. Very sorry Mr. Prime Minister