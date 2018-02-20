DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

'Not interested in leading MQM,' Musharraf responds to Sattar's 'minus-two' theory

Dawn.comUpdated February 20, 2018

Email


Responding to accusations levelled by MQM-P's Farooq Sattar last week that he had been removed as party convener so former military ruler Pervez Musharraf could replace him, the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) chief has rejected the notion of leading any faction of the party even if he was offered the position.

Sattar had told Geo News on Feb 12 that he had evidence that he was removed by implementing a "Pervez Musharraf formula".

"This is not minus one...the Mohajir nation and workers with great difficulty accepted our first minus-one [formula] and this is minus two," Dr Sattar had said, referring to his removal from the position of party convener by the Coordination Committee.

Musharraf, in an interview with ARY News on Monday night, rejected the allegations, saying: "That man [Sattar] does not have leadership qualities, neither does he have a vision for his people," adding that he did not need to "minus anyone" since he does not wish to lead the MQM-P.

According to Musharraf, no political leader in Pakistan has the capability to lead the country. "However, I would not like to comment about myself," he added.

"I have a a vision that is not Karachi-centric, it is not even Sindh-centric. Mine, and my party's vision, looks at the whole of Pakistan," the APML leader said, adding that leading the MQM would confine his vision to just the people of Karachi and those who belong to a single ethnicity.

The former dictator, however, did mention that he has met a number of MQM leaders and spoken to them about his vision,

"I talk about vision with whoever comes to meet me and yes, various MQM leaders have come and shown interest in what I have to say. They come to meet me because of the ethnic connection."

"If they ask me, I would say even the MQM should rebrand itself, and fall under one banner which is not associated to any one ethnicity. The brand already has a very negative impact," Musharraf said.

Rifts in the MQM

MQM-P's Rabita Committee (Coordination Committee) had long objected to jeweller-turned-politician Kamran Tessori's nomination as a Senate candidate; however, party chief Farooq Sattar had refused to accommodate its repeated requests to remove Tessori's name from the list of nominees.

The differences created a deep rift within the party, with some leaders siding with Sattar and others with the Coordination Committee, which convenes in the party's Bahadurabad office.

After Sattar's refusal to remove Tessori, the committee had taken its nuclear option and ousted Sattar from his position, saying he would no longer act as convener of the party. It had appointed Siddiqui in his stead.

Siddiqui's position as party convener was further solidified when the ECP on Feb 11 accepted the Coordination Committee's decision and empowered Siddiqui to issue tickets for the Senate election.

In a tit-for-tat reaction, Sattar announced the dissolution of the committee and called fresh intra-party elections on Sunday, in which he was once again elected the new party leader.

In the latest development in the MQM saga, the Bahadurabad faction has challenged the intra-party elections conducted by Sattar and his followers.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (17)

1000 characters
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 20, 2018 12:22pm

Good decision by Pervaz Musharf, as MQM is a broken party with weak leadership, lack of vision and lots of internal conflicts.

RC
Feb 20, 2018 12:26pm

All mqm- Bahadurabad leaders are from Bihar. The people of Bihar have good intentions.

Lost cause
Feb 20, 2018 12:29pm

Yes, Pak leaders turn visionary by running away from court and staying in luxury UAE or Europe.

Cool
Feb 20, 2018 12:39pm

This guy is living in a cuckoo land. He had his chance and it was one of the best to sort this country but he used it for personal gains and destroyed Pakistan’s self respect by handing people to USA and giving them what ever they asked for and now he thinks he is relevant lol.

Alba
Feb 20, 2018 12:40pm

Farooq is desperate for help from any quarter.

Hassan
Feb 20, 2018 12:46pm

What I fail to understand is that when ECP endorsed one convener, then only he has the right to lead the party, the removed ex-convener can call elections, dissolve committees but that has no legal value, so why are media people still insisting on giving him legitimacy, are they enjoying the tussle, afraid of the other faction, or just plain stupid

Lallu Bhai
Feb 20, 2018 12:47pm

@Lost cause except for Zardari, Sharif and Alta Bhai.

Neal Akram
Feb 20, 2018 01:08pm

Pakistan centric? He in fact sold bases to U.S. and innocent people who later turned against Pakistan. Musharraf destroyed Pakistan until Raheel came to save.

BAXAR
Feb 20, 2018 01:13pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani "Good decision by Pervaz Musharf, as MQM is a broken party with weak leadership, lack of vision and lots of internal conflicts." He's smart. He knows that there is a need to have a leader of Karachi, but also knows that this leader would be for Karachi only. He's not biting. He's asking a bigger price in exchange of leading Karachi. He'll accept the leadership of Karachi only if it is part of a larger package. He's formulating the price and saying: "take it or leave it, I am happy even with nothing at all".

Saif Zulfiqar
Feb 20, 2018 01:20pm

@Lost cause, You smell of PML (N) . Well it is your opinion as you are more comfortable with looters of the country.,

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 20, 2018 01:28pm

What else can he say or do to present himself as a national leader instead of a one confined to Karachi and Hyderabad only?

Daily observer
Feb 20, 2018 01:29pm

Why should Musharraf lead MQM? He is a sensible and intelligent man. MQM should better look for any Bhai from Bahadur-abad.

naveed
Feb 20, 2018 01:38pm

Great man having great leadership qualities. Bravo

R Sultan
Feb 20, 2018 01:43pm

Please come back Musharraf - all is not forgiven.

Masood husain
Feb 20, 2018 02:32pm

Way to go Sir

Malveros
Feb 20, 2018 02:35pm

Have the red warrants been issued yet to Interpol by the govt of Pakistan to arrest this criminal and dictator ?

Abu Khalid Yousafzai
Feb 20, 2018 03:32pm

Dear Musharaf, If you want to lead Pakistan, COME BACK to Pakistan and live amongst US

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

New choices

New choices

Can we redefine a foreign policy that’s reached a dead end?

Editorial

Updated February 20, 2018

Afghan Taliban offer

A RENEWED offer of negotiations by the Afghan Taliban, though once again insisting on direct talks with the US ...
February 20, 2018

Witness protection

IN Pakistan, witnesses are particularly important for prosecuting criminal and terrorism cases given the state’s...
February 20, 2018

Saving Ranikot Fort

REGRETTABLY, it is only after the loss or wilful destruction of heritage and culture that our government is moved to...
Updated February 19, 2018

Forgotten poll promises

Leadership of both parties ought to realise the possible repercussions of a take-no-prisoners style election campaign.
Updated February 19, 2018

Oxfam abuse scandal

IN the aftermath of humanitarian catastrophes, it becomes the task of courageous aid workers to save lives in...
Updated February 19, 2018

Nutrition crisis

Given the repeated alarm bells over the years regarding malnutrition in rural Sindh, stringent criticism is warranted.