2 lawyers killed in firing at Lahore sessions court; LHC CJ summons security meeting

Rana BilalUpdated February 20, 2018

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice (CJ) Muhammad Yawar Ali called a security meeting on Tuesday after a firing incident at a sessions court earlier today left two lawyers dead.

A lawyer opened fire outside the court of sessions judge, Taseerur Rehman, killing two other lawyers, police told DawnNews.

Both the perpetrator, identified as Kashif Rajput, and a slain victim were embroiled in a property dispute, the police added. The victims were identified as Rana Nadeem and Rana Owais. The assailant was taken into custody, police said.

Following the incident, security at the court was tightened. A heavy contingent of police reached the site of the firing, cordoned off the area and conducted a search within court premises.

Taking notice of the firing, the CJ Yawar Ali called a security meeting at 3pm at the LHC, which senior members of the legal fraternity will attend.

Inspector General Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan and Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) retired Capt Amin Wains were asked to provide a report on the incident during the meeting.

This is the second incident of firing at a sessions court in Lahore this month. On Feb 1, an under-trial prisoner facing murder charges was gunned down along with a policeman in a brazen armed attack at a sessions court.

The firing incident exposed the security lapses on the premises of the sessions court where a number of under-trial prisoners were brought daily for hearing of the cases.

Nomansland
Feb 20, 2018 11:00am

So just another normal day !!

Ali-ny
Feb 20, 2018 11:12am

What else is new.

Guddu
Feb 20, 2018 11:23am

No metal detectors entering courtrooms this a serious lapse of security !!

anonymouseeee
Feb 20, 2018 11:36am

These lawyers are nothing but a bad name to our country.

Alpha Beta
Feb 20, 2018 12:19pm

Breaching of law by custodians of law - what a sorry tale.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 20, 2018 12:34pm

This incident is simply a day light murder, and indicates impact of 'Gunda Gurdi' within our society encouraged by corrupt mafia. Also a signal that evil minded people can do anything, if their desires are ignored!

Alba
Feb 20, 2018 12:52pm

Security is absent in Pakistan because revenge rules the nation from the family to criminals and from the National Assembly to the prime minister's office to the courts.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 20, 2018 01:24pm

Justice delayed is justice denied which results in grave problems like this.

Saif Zulfiqar
Feb 20, 2018 01:29pm

Shahbaz Shariff is failure CM of Punjab like his brother Nazwaz who has been declared failure PM by the judiciary.

Daily observer
Feb 20, 2018 02:20pm

This was expected after bold decisions. Judges and lawyers need more security.

