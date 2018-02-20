2 lawyers killed in firing at Lahore sessions court; LHC CJ summons security meeting

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice (CJ) Muhammad Yawar Ali called a security meeting on Tuesday after a firing incident at a sessions court earlier today left two lawyers dead.

A lawyer opened fire outside the court of sessions judge, Taseerur Rehman, killing two other lawyers, police told DawnNews.

Both the perpetrator, identified as Kashif Rajput, and a slain victim were embroiled in a property dispute, the police added. The victims were identified as Rana Nadeem and Rana Owais. The assailant was taken into custody, police said.

Following the incident, security at the court was tightened. A heavy contingent of police reached the site of the firing, cordoned off the area and conducted a search within court premises.

Taking notice of the firing, the CJ Yawar Ali called a security meeting at 3pm at the LHC, which senior members of the legal fraternity will attend.

Inspector General Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan and Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) retired Capt Amin Wains were asked to provide a report on the incident during the meeting.

This is the second incident of firing at a sessions court in Lahore this month. On Feb 1, an under-trial prisoner facing murder charges was gunned down along with a policeman in a brazen armed attack at a sessions court.

The firing incident exposed the security lapses on the premises of the sessions court where a number of under-trial prisoners were brought daily for hearing of the cases.