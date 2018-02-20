China in talks with Baloch militants to secure CPEC projects, says FT
KARACHI: China has been quietly holding talks with Baloch militants for more than five years in an effort to protect the $60 billion worth of infrastructure projects it is financing as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Financial Times claimed on Monday.
Three people with knowledge of the talks told the paper that Beijing had been in direct contact with militants in Balochistan, where many of the CPEC-related schemes are located.
“The Chinese have quietly made a lot of progress,” one Pakistani official told Financial Times. “Even though separatists occasionally try to carry out the odd attack, they are not making a forceful push.”
For more than half a century, Beijing has maintained a policy of non-interference in the domestic politics of other countries. But that has been tested by its desire to protect the billions of dollars it is investing around the world under its Belt and Road Initiative to create a “new Silk Road” of trade routes in Europe, Asia and Africa.
Pakistani officials welcome negotiations between Beijing and insurgents
As it seeks to boost the Chinese economy, China’s plans for the new Silk Road has pitched it into some of the world’s most complex conflict zones.
Chinese peacekeepers are already in South Sudan, where Beijing has invested in oilfields and is planning to build a rail line. China has also contributed troops to a UN peacekeeping operation in Mali and even talked about launching attacks against the militant Islamic State group in Iraq, where it has been the largest foreign investor in the country’s oil sector.
In Pakistan, Beijing appears keen to fill the void left by Washington, which has drifted from its former ally after becoming frustrated at Islamabad’s failure to tackle extremism.
Some have warned that China’s investment could lead to Pakistan being treated like a client state by Beijing, despite promises that Chinese troops would not be stationed there.
The paper claimed that the Pakistani officials welcomed the talks between Baloch rebels and Chinese envoys, even if they do not know the details of what has been discussed.
“Ultimately, if there’s peace in Balochistan, that will benefit both of us,” said one official in Islamabad.
Another said that the recent decision by the US to suspend security assistance to Pakistan had convinced many in Islamabad that China was a more genuine partner.
“[The Chinese] are here to stay and help Pakistan, unlike the Americans, who cannot be trusted,” the official said.
Chinese officials did not comment on the talks, though the Chinese ambassador to Islamabad said in a recent interview with the BBC that militants in Balochistan were no longer a threat to the economic corridor.
One provincial tribal leader said many young men had been persuaded to lay down their weapons by the promise of financial benefits.
“Today, young men are not getting attracted to join the insurgents as they did some 10 years ago,” he said. “Many people see prosperity” as a result of the CPEC, he added.
Published in Dawn, February 20th, 2018
Comments (37)
If this information is true, then pakistan shall be concerned. earlier it was america who was meddling with paks internal matter and now china.
May peace and prosperity bless our country, ameen.
At least it’s working.
Why don't we give defence and finance ministries to China. They will do much better than what we can think of.
Indians as usual are very jealous as progress is made in Pakistan
A very good development.
@Adnan Mazher Khan "Why don't we give defence and finance ministries to China. They will do much better than what we can think of." - Because they would work for their interests not Pakistan's interests! - They are better at it, does not mean that they would work for you. You need to take care of yourselves. US did not. China and KSA would not. - Start working on your nation's economy. Rest would follow. It is hard work. Conspiracy theories are opium, an easy option. You choose.
China-Pakistan friendship forever. Good work China. US and NATO are training these terrorists in Afghanistan
Smart initiative by China to engage directly with militants, whatever stops bloodshed is good.
We need peace in Pakistan..If China is helping us in this regard, than it is indeed a good move.
SHAMEFUL
It's surprising to see people being happy by this move of China. Can't you see China getting into the sovereignty of pakistan? It is secretly carrying out operations in pakistan!! Today it is with militants, tomorrow it will be something else!! This is exactly how British had started 250 years back!!
Even if China rules in its favour, it will do better for the ordinary citizens of Pakistan and the social changes will be good for the neighbours.
China-Pak friendship for life. The Indians won't like this news.
If we are honest, is it really China's responsibility.
Getting closer to China is natural but keeping US on our side is equally important. This will call for superior leadership and quality diplomacy.
Shame on us
It is glad to see all on the same page. The prosperity derived through CPEC for all parties will make them all embrace each other to share that prosperity.
It is good to work together for peace, prosperity and mutual happiness.
If China is doing the negotiations, then what is the job of the Pakistani government?
Interior ministry has become redundant.
It is a good strategy to involve friendly countries and partners in resolving international problems, however, it is much more appropriate to resolve the internal issues internally. In case Pakistan thinks that China can resolve all its problems, then it would be a blunder! Stand up as a nation and resolve your own issues, allowing other countries such influence in internal matters will always end up issues!
It is good to hear about projects and development through CPEC, while others give news of conflicts in Syria or Saudis.Hope every body else will also talk of peaceful developments and prosperity projects.
@Ali Khan - China is doing great .. question is what Pakistan is doing?
China is encroaching on sovereignty of nation. Must be given befitting reply
This should be alarming news for Pakistani government and people. Foreign country is negotiating with local people without even informing local government. Next US negotiating with Sindhis or Afgan Taliban, British negotiating with Southern Punjabis.
Love them or hate them, one thing is clear. Chinese know how to do business. It is almost scary to what extent they will go to achieve their goals.
Great. I guess it's better if Chinese help us with our problems. Our govt, is anyway but doing anything.
Is not it against the sovereignty of Pakistan? I can't allow my friends interfere in my familial issues.
If true As a sovereign country Pakistan must not allow another country to negotiate with law breaking terrorists and insurgents. It's sad to see many so much support for so this interference in internal affairs of Pakistan. There are certain limits and boundaries even for closest of your friends. I am sure Chinese understand these sensitivities and will public deny this news.
This is what happens when you rely completely on one country. First it was US and now China. This an utter failure on pakistan part.
Government is busy to attack National institutions to save one Man. Current Government always claim for CPEC but doing nothing.
its alarming for the government.
@Alfa ZULU "Getting closer to China is natural but keeping US on our side is equally important." US will eventually be on the same path as China.It is delayed because it was costlier for US and its allies to change course on the right time, and that gave China the the opportunity to lead the way. Ultimately, US and its allies will be on the same path, they don't have any choice. We''ll be able to keep US on our side then, to your satisfaction.We are not siding with anyone, we are just trying to be on the right track.
@Basit_Khan Progress????
Pakistan need to restrict Chinese involvement in our internal matters.
Good news.
@Ash2000 ...Alarming news for you maybe but we are fine with it, you mind your own business.
China is rising at the cost of the old world order and Western media is an integral part of that world order. Take this 'report' with a large pinch of salt.