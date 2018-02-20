PM takes PML-N row with judiciary to parliament
ISLAMABAD: Taking his party’s confrontation with the judiciary to the floor of the National Assembly, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday called for an ultimate debate in parliament as to who has the final say in legislation.
The prime minister — who had come to the house for the speech after presiding over a meeting of the parliamentary group of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) — severely criticised the judicial activism, alleging that it was badly affecting the functioning of his government.
Though the opposition parties responded positively to the prime minister’s proposal and agreed that there was a need for a parliamentary debate on the role and powers of state institutions, they expressed their doubt over the “sincerity” of the ruling party about the issue, alleging that the PML-N’s main purpose seemed to be only saving Nawaz Sharif’s political future.
Before taking of the floor by the prime minister, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai while speaking on a point of order also criticised the judiciary for taking suo motu notices on every matter. He invited the attention of the house to the alleged interference by the armed forces and intelligence agencies in the upcoming Senate polls and accused the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of playing a major role in the recent change of government in Balochistan.
Calls for debate on right of legislation; guarded welcome by PPP, PTI leaders
Mr Achakzai said that both the chief justice and the army chief claimed that they were democrats, but “it is not possible that they [the CJP and COAS] are not aware of such things”.
“I appeal to the chief justice of Pakistan and the army chief. If you are loyal to the oath you have taken, then stop interfering into politics,” Mr Achakzai said, alleging that an army brigadier was still busy [in meddling in the political affairs] in Balochistan.
The prime minister lamented over the passing of derogatory remarks by certain judges for elected representatives.
“I was not willing to say this but it had become necessary. The elected representatives of the 207 million people are being dubbed as thief, robber and mafia. Sometimes threats are being hurled that we [judges] will nullify the legislation that you [parliamentarians] have passed,” Mr Abbasi said in his apparent reference to the ongoing hearing of the petitions challenging the Elections Act 2017 which enabled disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif to re-assume the office of the party president.
“Government officers are summoned to court and then they are insulted and thrown out. How long will this continue?” he asked, adding that “today, for government functionaries, the easiest way is to do no work. No one will question them. If you do any work, you will be probed”.
Mr Abbasi asked the parliamentarians to decide once and for all, if they had the right to do legislation or they would have to seek prior approval for it.
The prime minister said the Constitution had defined the powers and jurisdiction of all the institutions and they must perform within their parameters, as any conflict among the national institutions would be detrimental to the country. It had been witnessed repeatedly that in case of any conflict, it was the country that suffered, he added.
“To avoid a conflict, the house should hold a debate. This is not a partisan debate. This is not a party’s debate. This is the house’s debate,” he went on saying.
“This is not criticism against any institution. I am presenting facts before you,” the prime minister said.
Mr Abbasi was supported by Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who criticised the judiciary for being generous in granting stay orders against the directives of the government.
“Today, the situation is that we cannot run the departments. We cannot sack even a peon. If I sack a peon or any person on charges of corruption, he will come next day with a stay order from a court,” the interior minister said.
For the past seven years, the minister added, he had been unable to get a stay vacated in a dispute over the construction of a girls’ college in his constituency of Narowal.
Mr Iqbal said there was a need that all state institutions work in harmony with each other.
Welcoming the prime minister’s proposal, Leader of the Opposition Syed Khursheed Shah said such a debate should have taken place much earlier.
However, he reminded the PML-N lawmakers that their party had not supported the PPP government when it had to legislate for the 20th Amendment on a directive of the Supreme Court.
Mr Shah also reminded the treasury members that he had suggested to them a year ago that the issue of the Panama Papers should be resolved through parliament, but no one paid any heed to his call at that time.
He regretted that the government had never taken the opposition or the parliament into confidence while taking major decisions or doing important legislations.
He said the opposition was ready to cooperate with the government, if it introduced any legislation, provided the legislation should be in the interest of the country and not person-specific.
Shafqat Mehmood of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) said the PML-N had been in power since 1990, but it did nothing to improve the judicial system.
Mr Mehmood said that on the one hand the government talked about the supremacy of parliament and on the other hand it had recently made a major decision of sending the troops to Saudi Arabia without bringing the matter to parliament that had passed a resolution on the matter of the Saudi-Yemen conflict.
The PTI lawmaker said he knew as to why the PML-N was crying this time, as the ruling party was afraid that the Supreme Court was about to give its verdict on petitions challenging Clause 203 of the Elections Act.
He was of the opinion that the PML-N had no concerns about parliament’s sanctity or supremacy and they only wanted to save an individual.
Mr Mehmood said despite the fact that all the parties had agreed on judicial reforms through the National Action Plan, the government took no step in this regard. He criticised the PML-N for attacking the judiciary at public meetings. By ridiculing the judges, he said, they were not doing any service to democracy.
He said it was true that the Constitution had pre-defined the jurisdictions of institutions, but it also talked about “balance of power”.
“End your targeted attacks (on judiciary), bring legislation in the best interest of democracy, and we will support you,” the PTI leader concluded.
The House witnessed rumpus for a brief time when Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi turned off the mike of Mr Mehmood.
Later, when the deputy speaker gave floor to PTI’s firebrand MNA, PML-N legislator Abdul Mannan pointed out lack of quorum, forcing the deputy speaker to adjourn the proceedings till Tuesday morning.
Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Syed Khursheed Shah and Prime Minister Abbasi held a meeting at the chamber of Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.
The newly-elected MNA from Lodhran, Iqbal Shah, was administered the oath as the MNA amidst desk-thumping by the treasury members.
Earlier, giving a policy statement, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that putting Pakistan’s name on the watchlist of the countries funding terrorism would be counter-productive for the war against terror. He said the US move to put Pakistan on the watchlist during the ongoing meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in Paris was aimed at putting pressure on Pakistan.
Published in Dawn, February 20th, 2018
The supreme court has got it absolutely right, articulating the views of the educated masses, The ruling mafia is led by a group of thieves, the PM is only interested in saving his 'Boss' and other corrupt elite from accountability.
It is true that the Judicial system needs serious and ground up reforms, but the question is if the parliament loyal to elite ruling families can be trusted by the people to do the much needed reforms?
The PML N wants un interrupted powers to loot. Without a check they would sell everything thing out. The politicians as whole have lost the trust of the Nation. They manipulate everything including election. There has to be check on them, may it be judiciary or any other institution.
Shame on the PM for taking personal interest of Nawaz Sharif to the Parliament.
PML-N will do anything to save Nawaz Sharif. In this process, they are even ready to sacrifice the whole parlimentry system.
Corrupts trying to save their skins!
No wonder parliament has lost its importance - house of the dead.
When institutions are not functioning and corruption is rife, judiciary has little option than to interfere and protect people's rights.
Very bad for PM, he will lose his seat, can be disqualified.
They have to answer. This is one part of democracy. They want to live like a king. Where no one question them, what they are doing. Problem is that they dont work in appropriate matter. This is purely matter for saving Mafias, thief, robbers, murders, money launders in parliment. Parliment is running fake business of democracry. We Pakistan want supremacy of law. They day justice will be at peak in this country. Pakistan will progress.
It is about time that we establish the supremacy of the Parliament.
Great News. This should have happened a long time ago.
next election is the best chance for people of pakistan to decide their destiny, either they want these mafias or they want a better pakistan.
shame on these people, cjp is the only person in this country who is working for pakistan
To Politicians of Pakistan,
Stop being corrupt and Feudal and start doing public service.
All is done to save one man nawaz , and this is not good , for Pakistan democracy and that man is corrupt and everyone knows that Pls strength democracy not individual person. One must says that if you Pakistan institution are strong and do work according rule of law , democracy and parliament become automatic strong.
Sensing their interests under threat, politicians of all shades are circling their wagons against the judiciary. SAD.
The respect of an institution comes from its performance. Sad to say that this parliament has done nothing for the public of Pakistan. When did it discuss the issue of health care and education in the country ?.Did parliament take any concrete steps for police or judicial reforms ?.What did parliament do when elected PM lied inside the house that he had all the money trail of his properties in UK ?
This is very simply Nawaz Sharif's public denial of "separation of powers" under Pakistan's three Constitutions. He does not want to upend Sharif Democracy. He wants to challenge the separation of powers. He wants all government run under the Nawaz Sharif umbrella.
The kind of legislation PMLN has done says it all. How can PM justify the legislation that was passed only to make NS party president and allowing other convicts to become keys players in national politics. There should always be a system of checks and balances. Politicians should know that the ultimate authority is the moral authority which they don't care about at all.
Any malafide amendment in constitution will be trashed by Apex Court, and the people in toto. As regards earlier amendments which proved injurious to provincial harmony and federation must be declared null and void by Apex Court. The international infamous corrupt politicians today mostly belongs to Pak, reports are pouring in from UK and Dubai they are about to unveil the names of all persons maintaining fictitious accounts and properties there. PM Abassi may respect Syed Khursheed Shah advise and anounce Care Taker PM name, and vacate his seat soonest.
@MMS I will not shame you but advise, You are supporter of both corrupt leaders who still wants to loot us, Ex Disgraced Nawaz Sharif has looted 35 years and now this LNG Mafia, will soon see the court and both will spend rest of their lives in jail, Inshallah.
Legislation for the benefit of legislators only? Is there any legislation done for the wellbeing of the common Pakistani? The answer is a big NO! But the problem is illiterate majority, which these corrupt legislators want to remain illiterate to keep protecting them by their votes! This corrupt mafia is trying to protect the sanctity of this illiterate vote bank!
All this drama is being done to save one convicted person ... pathetic
Mr. PM why don't you ask your boss to give some money trail & rid himself from this accountability .... par kithon
despite their shortcomings, parliament should be respected as it is representing will of the people of Pakistan. being supreme among other institution parliament is most respected in democratic countries. Achakzai has leveled serious allegations and needed to be probed by parliamentary committee and if found anyone involved in political affairs should be punished.
@Saad Khan he wants to be known puppet prime minister
@Dr Khan you are right when will the people realize this
The Parliament is the only supreme body and all must accept it.
All patriotics stand by Apex Court. The Parliament is full.of corrupt and dishonest persons. Most of them donot fulfil.pre requisite constitutional requirement of article 62 and 63. They are elected by using unfair means and money. No more exlpoitation in the name of so called democracy.
The PM has gone against the constitution of Pakistan
This is a very smart move by the experienced Ex PM :)
no one can interfere whatever corruption you guys do.
After four and years they wake up for judicial reforms and reason well known to masses. They want to protect their deposed leader at all cost.
SC should clear backlog of pending cases of common people.
For a moment, forget about a peon or IG (govt servant) how many MNA and MPA are on Stay Orders on various corruption cases against them?
Nawaz Sharif ruling dynasty is coming is on the final journey. With such tirade they want to put pressure on the judges. This will not work. The entire nation is standing behind the SC.
My dear parliamentarians, please read these comments & you will know what majority of the Pakistanis think of them. Who said that being parliamentarians makes them above law & they are given the license to loot, money launder & practice all types of corruptions. If they are innocent, why not prove in the court instead of cursing the judiciary. Are the courts & jails only for the public?
@Shaukat Ali Khan but who are sitting in parliament, are they doing their assigned duties according to the constitution? Did Supreme Court disclosed Panama papers? Who are those having properties in London and Dubai?
What other options do they have?
While the country is in a total crisis internally and externally, the parliamentarian Nerons are putting it on deadly fire wholeheartedly!
There should be a positive debate in parliament not in tv shows.