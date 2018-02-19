DAWN.COM

Putting Pakistan on FATF watchlist will negatively affect counter-terror efforts, Ahsan Iqbal warns

Dawn.comUpdated February 19, 2018

Email


Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Monday warned the global community that placing the country on the watch list of countries funding terrorism would be counter-productive and hamper joint efforts to curb terrorism, Radio Pakistan reported.

Iqbal's statements in Islamabad today come as a week-long plenary session of global anti-money-laundering watchdog the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is underway, where review proposals have been tabled calling for Pakis­tan to be put back on a list of countries which have failed to prevent terrorist financing.

If adopted the resolution would place Pakistan on the FATF grey-list of “jurisdictions with deficient anti-money laundering regimes”, where it was from 2009-15. In November 2017, the International Coopera­tion Review Group in Argentina adopted a resolution calling attention to Pakistan’s support to the Lashkar-i-Taiba, Jaish-i- Moh­a­mmad and affiliated groups like Jamaatud Dawa.

Pakistan’s de facto finance minister, Miftah Ismail, told Reuters last week that the United States and Britain had put forward a motion to place Pakistan on the FATF terrorist-financing watch list. Later, they also persuaded France and Germany to co-sponsor the move.

The interior minister today said that the move would hurt Pakistan's capability to fight terrorism, and questioned whose interests would be served by putting Pakistan on the watchlist.

He added that Islamabad has been diplomatically engaging different countries to apprise them of the measures taken in the war against terrorism, adding that he hoped the international community would recognise Pakistan's sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

The FATF is an intergovernmental organisation founded in 1989 to develop policies to combat money laundering, but after 9/11 it has focused more on preventing terrorist financing.

Over 700 delegates from the FATF global network, as well as the United Nations, Inter­nati­onal Monetary Fund, World Bank and other partners, will attend meetings from Feb 18-23.

Pakistan hopes that China, which has supported Pakis­tan in the past, will rescue it again. Pakistan has also lobbied for support with Russia, Turkey and members of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

PAK US RELATIONS Pakistan

PipeDreamers
Feb 19, 2018 05:59pm

Excuses started coming in advance. Smart Move !!!

King
Feb 19, 2018 06:08pm

Without solid proofs nobody can do this why Pakistan not comply with international community

jai1
Feb 19, 2018 06:47pm

i can sense some panic here!!!

Sriniwas
Feb 19, 2018 06:52pm

Well not putting Pakistan on the list has not worked either. Situatiob has worsened in the last 20 years. Desperate times call for desperate measures.

Jumbo
Feb 19, 2018 07:00pm

Ministers statement is typical attempt to blackmail international community. A strategy that has worked well in the past

Jumbo
Feb 19, 2018 07:22pm

Well deserved accolade, congrats

Wahab
Feb 19, 2018 08:01pm

You mean you will do even lesser than what you’re currently doing? No big loss

Atta
Feb 19, 2018 08:18pm

For once please give us a positive and encouraging news. You are such a pessimist person.

Sheikh Chilly
Feb 19, 2018 08:44pm

Why does Pakistan refuse to comply with FATF requirements?

