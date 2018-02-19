Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif off to Russia for talks with counterpart Sergei Lavrov

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday left for Russia on a four-day visit at the invitation of his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, state-owned broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported.

Asif is expected to hold official talks with Lavrov during his stay in Moscow.

The two sides will deliberate upon the entire spectrum of bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest, the report said.

The visit will provide opportunity to explore ways to further strengthen cooperation in the political, economic, trade and investment, defence, education and cultural sectors.

Russia enjoys a special place in Pakistan's foreign policy, Radio Pakistan reported, quoting a Foreign Office press release. Relations between the two countries have been growing steadily in all fields, it said.

Regular high-level exchanges between the two countries in the last few years are a manifestation of the mutual desire of both sides to translate political goodwill into a substantive and multidimensional partnership, the report added.

The two countries are celebrating the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations this year.