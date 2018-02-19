DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

2 Afghan-based TTP terrorists killed by security forces in Bajaur: ISPR

Dawn.comUpdated February 19, 2018

Email


Two Afghan-based Tehreek-i-Taliban (TTP) militants were tracked down and killed by security forces in Bajaur Agency during an intelligence-based operation (IBO), an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said on Monday.

The suspected terrorists entered Bajaur Agency via the Kagha Pass. They were tracked down by security forces and surrounded by a cordon near the Ghatki Kaga area, the ISPR said, and were killed when they attempted to escape.

Suicide jackets, anti-tank mines, magnetic mines, prepared remote-controlled Improvised Explosive Devices, remote-controlled receivers, detonators and communications equipment "bearing [an] Afghan mobile company's signature" were recovered from the possession of the militants, ISPR said.

The ISPR added that, through the IBO, the security forces had foiled a major terror bid in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Federally Administered Tribal Areas and Islamabad.

Pakistan and Afghanistan accuse each other of harbouring terrorists. Islamabad has strongly denied harbouring terrorist safe havens, and maintains they have been wiped out during counter-terror operations particularly in the tribal areas and places close to the shared porous border between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Pakistan has also begun fencing the border in order to prevent cross-border movement of terrorists.

Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday at a defence conference in Munich maintained that Pakistan was being targeted by terrorists operating on Afghan soil. He stressed the need for early repatriation of the 2.7 million Afghan refugees currently residing in Pakistan.

TERRORISM IN PAKISTAN Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 19, 2018

Forgotten poll promises

Leadership of both parties ought to realise the possible repercussions of a take-no-prisoners style election campaign.
Updated February 19, 2018

Oxfam abuse scandal

IN the aftermath of humanitarian catastrophes, it becomes the task of courageous aid workers to save lives in...
Updated February 19, 2018

Nutrition crisis

Given the repeated alarm bells over the years regarding malnutrition in rural Sindh, stringent criticism is warranted.
Updated February 18, 2018

The Saudi mystery

The federal government and the military leadership must address parliament’s concerns forthrightly and quickly.
February 18, 2018

Turkish crackdown

EVER since the failed coup in 2016 in Turkey, the AKP-led government in Ankara has hardened its attitude towards all...
February 18, 2018

Royalty for Chitrali women

FINANCIAL dependency, by definition, implies a secondary status. For even educated women in patriarchal societies,...