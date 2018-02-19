Is Justin Trudeau being cold-shouldered by PM Modi during his first state visit to India?
After Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family, and a delegation of cabinet ministers touched down at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday for a week-long state visit, observers were surprised to see the visiting dignitaries were not given a red carpet welcome by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Modi's absence from the welcoming party, which consisted of Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh and Indian Ambassador to Canada Vikas Swarup, had publications all over the world asking whether the move was intended to be a snub to the visiting head of state.
It must be noted that Modi was in Delhi at the time of Trudeau's arrival, and today (Monday) the Canadian PM will be paying a visit to Gujarat, the Indian PM's home state, where he will visit the Sabarmati Ashram and the Akshardham Temple. Modi, more often than not, escorts dignitaries visiting Gujarat.
India's NDTV noted that Modi had accompanied other world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, during their visits. Modi once even broke protocol to greet a United Arab Emirates crown prince at the airport.
A Canadian journalist at the Toronto Sun, Candice Malcolm, pointed out the stark difference in how other visiting dignitaries were greeted by Modi by sharing photos of world leaders' visits to India.
The Indian government appears to have taken notice of speculation, and some government sources quoted by NDTV have dismissed the reports, saying it is not necessary that PM Modi accompany visiting dignitaries everywhere.
BBC reported that India's former high commissioner to Canada, Vishnu Prakash, denied that Trudeau was being snubbed and said that India had closely followed diplomatic protocol when receiving him.
"According to protocol, it is a cabinet minister who receives a visiting foreign leader, and this courtesy was extended to Mr Trudeau," Prakash told BBC, adding that although Modi had in the past broken protocol to greet foreign leaders, he could not be expected to do so each time there was a visitor to India.
"It's not like the prime minister is not going to meet him at all. There is a ceremonial welcome that will be held for him on February 23 and he will meet him there," he added.
Modi and Trudeau are set to meet to discuss bilateral relations during "wide-ranging talks" on Friday.
Reasons for 'snub'
One of the reasons behind the snub, it is speculated, could be the Indian government's concerns over Sikh separatists in Canada and Trudeau's perceived support to the Khalistan movement, Indian media reported. Trudeau once famously remarked that he had more Sikhs in his cabinet than Modi did in his.
Columnist and economist Vivek Dehejia, while speaking to BBC, said: "Yes, this is a major snub. The fact that a junior minister was sent to receive Mr Trudeau and his family is most definitely a snub."
Dehejia pointed out in the BBC report that the reason behind the lukewarm reception could be that several members of Trudeau's cabinet are allegedly linked to the Sikh Khalistan separatist movement, which seeks an independent Sikh homeland in Indian Punjab.
However, former diplomat Kanwal Sibal, while speaking to BBC, said that it would be politically and professionally "wrong" for India to kickstart Trudeau's week-long state visit with the "prejudice" of Khalistan, when Delhi could utilise the opportunity to raise India's concerns about Khalistan with the Canadian PM.
He added that India-Canada ties had improved "dramatically" in recent years, with the signing of a nuclear deal which showed they had "common interests" now.
The Hindustan Times in the run-up to Trudeau's arrival, published a report titled: "India to raise concerns on Sikh radicals during Justin Trudeau’s visit".
The report references a recent meeting in Delhi between the national security advisers (NSAs) of both countries ─ an apparent follow-up to a January meeting between their deputy NSAs ─ during which sources cited by HT believe India raised concerns over the activities of Sikh supporters of the Khalistan movement in Canada.
HT goes on to say that Trudeau is expected to affirm his government's belief in a "strong and united" India during his visit as acknowledgement of these concerns.
It is pertinent to mention that Trudeau has a number of speaking engagements in India, and will also be paying a visit to the famous Golden Temple in Amritsar, one of the holiest Sikh sites in the world. His trip is being viewed as a kind of outreach to the 1.4 million citizens of Indian-origin settled in Canada.
That's exactly what happens to people like him in the biggest sham and shame democracy of the world.
Pay a Visit to Pakistan, Candian P.M.Mr.Trudeau, and you will the difference in hospitality. A Pakistani welcome and hospitality will change your mind forever. And I am sure you will consider Pakistan as your second home.
Dear Trudeau, kindly visit Pakistan too. All Pakistani love and respect you.
I'm sure the Canadians will be devastated for ever.
It sure looks to be the case from what has appeated in media so far. Atleast a welcome tweet from PM & FM was in order. Its beyond cold shouldering and bordering towards diplomatic hostility of some sort. Even though its a state visit, but from the pics it looks more like a holiday cum vacation trip !!
Modi must be busy in issuing ID Cards to Cows of his state.. so couldn't make time to meet the so honored Canadian PM Sir Trudeau...
Very unlike Narendra Modi not to meet & Greet and create a photo opportunity. It appears as if Premier Trudeau is on a personal family visit with official engagements to follow. Pictures of the Canadian PM and family at the Taj Mahal were truly amazing. It looks as if the place was closed off for locals and other tourists on the day of his family visit as no public was visible in the background. in any of the photos
Mr. Trudeau, any time you feel like it, you and your family are welcome to visit Pakistan.
People who deserve respect only those get respect.
What else can he do ?
We have the capability and capacity to do so.Every country has the right to show unhappiness and we will not bend backwards to accommodate any one
Perfect strategy by Modi Govt.
When the source is NDTV, then we know what to expect.
Good chance for Pakistan. Pl call him and give great red carpet welcome. But will he come here???
Trudope's not popular in Canada or anywhere else for that matter.
Shame on Modi.
Modi is very moody!!!
Birds of different feathers don't flock together. Simple.
It is more than a snub. Look at the dress of receiving junior minister, casual jeans. Hopefully Trudeau get the message right.
Could it be that there is a personality ? / age ? / different outview gap? Or the visit game in an unopportune moment? And as he said, it's simply impossible to attend all visitors, high ranking or not.
Couldn't Mr. Modi and his advisers not foresee all this bad publicity resulting from their stupidity? Idiots
Modi is in a position to put pressure on first world leaders
@Vijay B. I am not a Modi fan, but for the first time I can see a sensible decision made by him/them
This is how a PM of a country need to do if PM of any other country is trying to encourage Anti National Elements within their countries.
Thank you Modi for showing that spine in dealing with people who are sympathetic to Anti Nationals.
Its a bit too much of Canadian PM to set aside seven days for this state visit. The result is clear
He must visit to Pakistan
It is our internal matter why are you interested,it is none of pakistan's business.
@Vijay B. These are normal, subtle diplomatic methods employed by all nations to express major displeasure to a visiting dignitary over policy issues. Better than verbal duels in any case.
Come on, I mean let's be realistic here. Canada is a tiny insignificant country in the world with a small total GDP. Its not that Modi is snubbing Canada, Canada just doesn't mean much. It's also basically the only leftwing government left amongst the developed nations, and so theres not even an economic incentive to really engage with Canada
Something Pakistan won’t understand!
It's all so easy for Pakistanis to say "this isn't democracy" but at least we've got heads of state of major powers visiting us - what do you have to show??
Modi should be grateful canada is a hope to a lot of Hindus and source for foreign dollar.
Indians are making it very deliberate.
Modi have an attitude problem? maybe
What an embarrassment for Canadian PM
@Khurshid : he definitely will pay a visit once he's is assured that he will leave the country alive in one piece.
@Dilip Thorat Yes you are right. Modi makes a far better match with Duterte, Netanyahu and Trump. Charming fellows I have to say ;-)
@Vijay B. Who cares
@Anuj "When the source is NDTV, then we know what to expect." Exactly.