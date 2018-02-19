'Benazir Bhutto showed you can be a mother and prime minister,' writes Bilawal in column
"Benazir Bhutto proved beyond a doubt, with her life and relentless courage, that women can certainly do everything," wrote Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in a column penned for The Guardian, published on Monday.
In January, it was learnt that New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to become the second premier in recent history to give birth while in office after she announced her pregnancy. Former PPP leader Benazir Bhutto was the first to give birth while serving as prime minister in 1990.
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and others had offered their congratulations on the “wonderful news”.
Ardern's plans for a family had sparked a sexism row during the election when a television host quizzed her on the issue, saying voters had a right to know before they cast their ballots. She had rejected the line of questioning as “unacceptable”, saying pregnancy and child rearing should not hinder women's opportunities in the workplace.
“I am not the first woman to multitask. I am not the first woman to work and have a baby,” she had said.
Bilawal, the current PPP chairman, said that while it was "uplifting to see the world rejoice at her [Ardern's] good fortune", it was only natural for him to look back and compare this situation with the one his "mother faced 28 years ago when she became the first world leader to give birth while in office".
Speaking of General Ziaul Haq's regime — during which Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was hanged — he said the dictator "radicalised Pakistan to such an extent that we are still haunted by his actions today".
"It was in this environment that my mother cut her political teeth, and led the political campaign against the regime," said Bilawal is his article. "In 1988, my mother led a nationwide election campaign, wrote a bestselling book, had her first child and became the youngest and first female prime minister of the Muslim world. All in one year! For her detractors this wasn’t good enough. She was unacceptable because she was a woman."
Read: 'I spent the best part of my life watching my mother fight the forces of patriarchy'
Recalling the time when Benazir was pregnant with his sister, Bakhtawar, Bilawal said that his mother's prime ministership was challenged for that fact alone. "There were calls for her dismissal, the setting up of a caretaker government because a pregnant woman had no right to be prime minister. It’s not like the constitution allowed for maternity leave."
"My mother, being who she was, took this all in her stride with a smile on her face, had her baby in secret and was back at work the next day."
Calling Benazir's face-off against the military dictatorship of General Musharraf her "final campaign", Bilawal said: "She fought consistently for democracy, and advocated for the release of political prisoners, including my father [...] all the while raising her children as a single mother, lecturing and giving speeches to make a living, making time to have a meal with us every day, taking us to the mosque every Friday, helping us with our homework, and much to our annoyance, never missing PTA meetings."
"She proved beyond a doubt, with her life and relentless courage, that women can certainly do everything — I know every child thinks of their mother as superwoman, I certainly did."
Comments (19)
A great piece of article.
Bilawal makes poignant points. It should also serve to highlight how Jason Khan (Jehanzaib) the nephew of Benazir was showered with maternal love (albeit in a carnal way) by Benazir Bhutto when she brought him under her fold to live with the Bhutto house hold while she was PM. Bilawal should shed light on all aspects of his mother's very interesting life.
a fluff piece to keep BB relevant so that she can be leveraged in next elections.
What else can he say?
commendable!
The PPP has lost ground and continues to lose ground in elections. Why? Because people realize Asif Zardari is not a serious person. He is not a sincere man.
@Huma Saeed Maternal Love in a "Carnal way". Are you referring to the book written by Roshan Mirza where he explores the incestuous traditions of the Bhutto family?
What is so exciting about this. Margret Thatcher was a mother, Indra Gandhi was a mother, Khaleda Zia was a mother and a prime minister. . Besides there are hundred of fathers at the same time a prime minister. Childish act to create sensation for nothing.
Dear Bilawal, can you please shed some light on the books written by Roshan Mirza and Amit Rai detailing the alternate life style of your mom and your family at large. It would be be interesting to know why and what you mentioned to your LGBTQ friends from Oxford about your Mom.
After Pakistan's inception, the real dynamism and charisma in political leadership started with Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and ended with Benazir Bhutto. All the rest are dwarfs, pygmies and charlatans.
Every parent tries his/her best to 'train' his/her 'child(ren)', at all stages of their 'growth' as they see fit. So let ones father or mother do how they want to lead their 'child(ren)' by live example(s). People are intelligent enough to decide for themselves, specially when it all happens in the open and in public for all to see and ponder.
As a Imran Khan fan I think bilawal bhutto makes more sense IK just say the same thing again and again I’ve stop listening to his speech since 2014
Benazir Bhutto was not the only mother prime minister. several mother PM came before her. Bilawal is just trying to score a point.
Much interesting news
Interesting
Good
Best regards for leader
Very nice leader
Such a beautiful tribute to the truly unique and superbly intelligent Benazir Bhutto. I feel like Pakistani politics lost its soul when she died. There can never be another Benazir!