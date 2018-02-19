Declaring Pakistan state sponsor of terrorism will not help: scholars
WASHINGTON: Declaring Pakistan a state sponsor of terrorism will create a situation that will be difficult to reverse, will fail in forcing Islamabad to change its policies and will not help the US cause in Afghanistan.
These were the arguments that all three panelists made this week in a discussion at a Washington think tank — Woodrow Wilson Centre’s Asia Programme — to reject the suggestion.
Labelling a country “a state sponsor of terrorism, is not a surgical instrument, that’s a really, really heavy hammer”, argued Stephen Tankel, an assistant professor at School of Public Affairs, American University, Washington. “The sanctions that come with that pretty much obliterate any chance you have engaging on a whole host of other issues.”
Daud Khattak, Senior Editor, Radio Mashaal, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, also rejected the suggestion because he believed it would be counter-productive. “Let’s declare Pakistan a state sponsor of terrorism today. But what next, if there’s no change? Will you take some more serious steps?” he asked.
Madiha Afzal, a fellow at the Brookings Institution, Washington, who recently wrote a book on Pakistan — “Pakistan Under Siege: Extremism, Society, and the State” — opposed the proposal, raised at various platforms in Washington.
Read: Peace talk offer to the US shows that the Afghan Taliban have evolved
“There are other avenues, less single-minded approach, to actually make Pakistan move,” she said, while urging the Trump administration to work with China to persuade Pakistan to listen to US complaints about Islamabad’s role in Afghanistan. “Pakistan will listen,” she said.
Two official statements this week — by US Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats at the Senate Intelligence Committee and by Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in Munich — also have had a major impact on the debate in Washington on Pakistan’s role in South Asia, particularly in Afghanistan.
“Pakistani military leaders continue to walk a delicate line. Ongoing Pakistani military operations against the Taliban and associated groups probably reflect the desire to appear more proactive and responsive to our request for more actions against these groups,” Mr Coats told the Senate committee. “However, the actions taken thus far do not reflect a significant escalation of pressure against these groups and are unlikely to have a lasting effect,” he added.
Gen Bajwa told US policy makers that the cause of the current stalemate in Afghanistan was “not only the Haqqani network or Afghan Taliban”, it was also “the pursuit of a wrong strategy which led to their resurrection”.
He highlighted the US failure to combine its military ventures with a soft approach, providing an ideological alternative to the extremist narrative, reminding them that this “information prong aimed at discrediting the terrorist ideology” was “equally important”.
At the Washington seminar — “Changing Patterns of Extremism and Terrorism in Pakistan” — Madiha Afzal also tried to correct the perception in Washington that “ordinary Pakistanis condone, if not celebrate, the violent jihad”.
“Data shows it’s not true, 89 per cent of Pakistanis in a recent Pew global opinion poll said that violence against civilians in the name of Islam was never justified,” she said.
Mr Khattak rejected the perception that this month’s tribal protest in Islamabad was against Pakistan. “It was against the Pakistani government, asking them to remove military check-posts and recover the disappeared people,” he said. “It was not against the state of Pakistan. It was not anti-Pakistan,” he said.
He also blamed Afghanistan’s neighbours and the international community for failing to restore peace there. “Their struggle is for individual conquests, not for defeating the Taliban,” he said.
Questions about labelling Pakistan a state sponsor of terrorism were raised by two participants — a former US ambassador to Islamabad and the leader of a Sindhi nationalist group in Washington — and these created an animated discussion.
“Assistance is a form of engagement, ending it entirely takes you in the opposite direction, and when you ultimately have to engage Pakistan again, which the US will, it makes it all more difficult to engage,” said Mr Tankel while disagreeing with the proposal to end all US assistance to Pakistan.
“Those arguments are operative on the security assistance side as well,” he said. “I prefer placing new conditions that are much more realistic than the ones we had on it in the past and then enforce them.”
Published in Dawn, February 19th, 2018
Comments (55)
obviously , you dont have anything else to say.
It will work 110%
Disagree. The surgical and soft approach was used for decades with no results. Hammer required now.
It will help
Yes it will help indeed.
No matter what, the US administration will hold Pakistan responsbile for its abject failure in Afghanistan. Declaring Pakistan state sponsoring terrorism is what world will not accept since it would be an extremly unjust and hollow argument. There is no doubt small and weake states and the US earstwhile cronies will be compelled to accept the US's world view, but truely independent world will not buy this idea.
In today's corridors of global power, influence, unilateralism and military might dominated by the biased Donald Trump and his cronies,, who cares for the advice of scholars, academics, scientists, instructors, professors, experts and authors?
Pakistan is center stage of discussions for all the undesired elements. Pak policy makers must introspect.
What a sad state of affairs that such a debate is actually held. How did the nation fall to such depths to be the main subject of debate?
I am surprised to see that nobody has raised the nuclear issue in any of the discussions!
Scholars.............Who?
The shortcomings of the world's super power and its stooges, who would sign and agree to all its activities and actions, stand exposed for what they are worth. Shame on them for putting the blame on Pakistan while it is the super power itself and the others who are still collaborating with it who deserve the blame.
The declaration would not help. But the declaration if made will be a statement of fact.
These think tanks in USA and Europe are missing one basic thing and that is Kashmir issue. No peace is possible without settlement of Kashmir.
Time is running out....No more excuses.
Brandishing Nuclear power does not help a country with this type of ignominy for a country to be attched to this topic. Better to change policis which are made and executed after removing religious ideological coloured glasses. Else common citizens around world will kerp getting humiliated to associate oneself with one's country. Karma haunting Pakistan!!
Some Pakistanis will feel proud that their wretched country might escape because of these panelists.
It is true that Pakistan is indeed a state sponsoring terrorism but it is also true we should not admonish him by labeling him as state sponsoring terrorism in open market....
Hope US does do this to Pakistan as I think Pakistan will only understand a heavy hammer
It may or may not help, but at least everyone's conscience will be clear that they have finally sided the truth.
Not Declaring is not helping either. Another north korea in making and both supported by China
Got it - don't call a spade a spade, hoping it will turn into a spoon sometime.
Sindhi Nationist group? persecuted?
In my opinion its too late now. US UK Germany and France have already decided to go with this approach.
Suggest some working solution, the everyday situation is worsening.
Where is the proof? How can you declare without proof?
Terrorism is no good to anyone.
Let there be peace.
Enough of bloodshed.
Basically all agreed that the Pakistan establishment is a problem
What will then help? The patient cannot tell a doctor what medicine will cure him.
Though it will not help, it's absolutely true !!
After predicting Trumps failure in the previous election, the great scholars are back again with new predication.
Anwar Iqbals article does not speculate on whether such a declaration is deserved or not.
So embarrassing such topic is being discussed at global level
It is impossible to predict one way or the other beforehand. Since other options didn't produce the desired results, it makes sense to use this one too.
This will be like pouring fuel on fire, very dangerous negative US policy towards Pakistan, not good for both countries.
But then Pakistan must realise why the world is forced to ise heavy hammer and why is Pakistan economy in sables
You have tried the same tactics on North Korea and look at the results, they are taking the pressure on their chin and exposing US in front of the world. You cant put pressure on any country not to defend itself and stop not to take it's own interests on board. Dialogue is the best way, take some, leave some.
What else can they do?
@Mike Only thing which can help is by ordinary Pakistanis where they have to rise and make noise against their own leadership of stopping proxy wars and think for own development first.
Let’s just deny everything and blame the rest of the world.
Hope better sense prevails and Pakistan is not included in the grey list of FATF. Pakistan's contribution in eliminating terrorism from its soil is enormous.
International censure will make Pakistani authorities realise that they cannot just keep ignoring things. In the long run this can only be beneficial to the country as we will learn to play by the rules and live by the rules.
Why Pakistan cannot Change , Why Media Always wants to confuse In the name Scholars And Intellutal
Answer is very Simple
Pakistan cannot change Because of it's Root
@Mike yeah they can.
@lalit - You ought to read more.
The assumption that countries want to "help" change the status of Pakistan is grandiose at best. Each country is responsible for its acts and labeling one as such is only putting in force the mechanism being used by humans for ages, "social ostracization". When you become a pariah the bravado starts to fade and sense begins to prevail.
So, I am noticing that people who opine in these columns are mostly Pakistanis from Pakistan or settled abroad and I can understand their anxiety. My point is that it is little or no help and whenever the threat comes from the West, observe that Pakistan quickly arrange for arrest of people with terror background, seizing asset and when the pressure is remove it is back to the same situation. China will not help, look at North Korea situation. Bottom line- if Pakistan is changing for now it is convenient and not a change as a result of conviction.
But who cares?
@Juna bazar World is seeking punitive actions, not rewarding you. Wake up.
Things are slipping out of hand, fall in line or pay the price.
Calling a spade a spade !!
The visit of Pakistan FM to Russia seems to be in the light of this latest development.
Basically it is the American failure which they can not digest and trying to blame PAKISTAN for their own failure.
@ATUL You are right. Never heard of these so called 'scholars'.
@Juna bazar For every issue related to Pakistan is always external