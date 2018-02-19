DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Saudi women allowed to start business without male relative’s permission

AFPUpdated February 19, 2018

Email


Saudi families arrive outside a stadium to attend an event in the capital Riyadh on September 23, 2017 commemorating the anniversary of the founding of the kingdom. The national day celebration coincides with a crucial time for Saudi Arabia, which is in a battle for regional influence with arch-rival Iran, bogged down in a controversial military intervention in neighbouring Yemen and at loggerheads with fellow US Gulf ally Qatar. / AFP PHOTO / Fayez Nureldine — AFP or licensors
Saudi families arrive outside a stadium to attend an event in the capital Riyadh on September 23, 2017 commemorating the anniversary of the founding of the kingdom. The national day celebration coincides with a crucial time for Saudi Arabia, which is in a battle for regional influence with arch-rival Iran, bogged down in a controversial military intervention in neighbouring Yemen and at loggerheads with fellow US Gulf ally Qatar. / AFP PHOTO / Fayez Nureldine — AFP or licensors

RIYADH: Women in Saudi Arabia can now open their own businesses without the consent of a husband or male relative, as the kingdom pushes to expand a fast-growing private sector.

The policy change announced by the Saudi government also marks a major step away from the strict guardianship system that has ruled the country for decades.

“Women can now launch their own businesses and benefit from (governmental) e-services without having to prove consent from a guardian,” the ministry of commerce and investment said on its website.

Under Saudi Arabia’s guardianship system, women are required to present proof of permission from a male “guardian” — normally the husband, father or brother — to do any government paperwork, travel or enrol in classes.

Long dependent on crude production for economic revenue, Saudi Arabia is pushing to expand the country’s private sector, including an expansion of female employment under a reform plan for a post-oil era.

While women still face a host of restrictions in the ultra­conservative Muslim kingdom, Saudi Arabia’s pub­lic prosecutor’s office this month said it would begin recruiting women investigators for the first time.

The kingdom has also opened 140 positions for women at airports and border crossings, a historic first that the government said drew 107,000 female applicants.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the powerful heir to the Saudi throne, has been leading the drive to expand the role of women in the workforce in recent months.

His father, King Salman, in September approved the end of a decades-long ban on driving, which goes into effect in June.

The 32-year-old prince pledged a “moderate, open” Saudi Arabia in October, breaking with ultra-conservative clerics in favour of an image catering to foreign investors and Saudi youth.

Prince Mohammed is widely seen as the chief architect behind Saudi Arabia’s “Vision 2030” reform programme, which seeks to elevate the percentage of women in the work force from 22 per cent to nearly one-third.

Published in Dawn, February 19th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

1000 characters
Panocha
Feb 19, 2018 08:13am

This is called a game changer.

abc
Feb 19, 2018 08:45am

welcome to the civilized world.

nabeel
Feb 19, 2018 09:16am

good step. Wondering why consent was there in first place!

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 19, 2018 11:31am

Excellent move.

Babu,
Feb 19, 2018 12:14pm

Well Done MBS.

Asif Ali
Feb 19, 2018 01:07pm

The new king is doing a great job, congratulation!

Asif Ali
Feb 19, 2018 01:14pm

Little more freedom.

Sachin
Feb 19, 2018 01:25pm

Great progress. Welcome to 18th century.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 19, 2018

Forgotten poll promises

Leadership of both parties ought to realise the possible repercussions of a take-no-prisoners style election campaign.
Updated February 19, 2018

Oxfam abuse scandal

IN the aftermath of humanitarian catastrophes, it becomes the task of courageous aid workers to save lives in...
Updated February 19, 2018

Nutrition crisis

Given the repeated alarm bells over the years regarding malnutrition in rural Sindh, stringent criticism is warranted.
Updated February 18, 2018

The Saudi mystery

The federal government and the military leadership must address parliament’s concerns forthrightly and quickly.
February 18, 2018

Turkish crackdown

EVER since the failed coup in 2016 in Turkey, the AKP-led government in Ankara has hardened its attitude towards all...
February 18, 2018

Royalty for Chitrali women

FINANCIAL dependency, by definition, implies a secondary status. For even educated women in patriarchal societies,...