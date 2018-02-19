Man arrested for ‘raping’ six-year-old stepdaughter in Karachi

KARACHI: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her stepfather in the Sachal area on Sunday, police said.

Sachal SHO Abdul Ghaffar Shah said the police had arrested the suspect on a complaint of the girl’s mother.

The officer said that the woman had married the suspect around two years ago. She had a six-year-old daughter from her first husband who was living with her.

Girl undergoes operation because of her serious condition

The mother had gone somewhere on Sunday morning and while her daughter and husband stayed at home in Qazzafi Town.

When she returned, she saw her daughter bleeding and in critical condition.

The girl was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Dr Seemin Jamali, executive director of the hospital, told Dawn that the girl was shifted to the National Institute of Child Health for treatment.

The SHO said they were waiting for the doctor’s report to proceed further. He said the girl underwent an operation because of her serious condition.

KU student murdered

Police found the body of a University of Karachi student with torture marks in Scouts Colony in the Mobina Town police limits on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Ahmed Shah, who was an MSc final year student of the Zoology Department, by his uncle and friends at the Edhi morgue on Sunday.

Samiullah, a friend of the deceased and also a student of the KU, told Dawn that Ahmed and he hailed from the same village in Bajaur Agency.

He further said the victim lived in Scouts Colony near Sohrab Goth with his friends and sold toys at the same place to make his ends meet.

“When Ahmed did not return home on Feb 16, we approached the Mobina Town police the next day but they refused to register a report.

“We visited the police station again on Sunday noon when the police told us that they found the body of a young man with torture marks lying on a street in Scouts Colony on Saturday night,” the friend said.

“They told us that they had shifted the body to the Edhi morgue at Sohrab Goth after fulfilling legal formalities for identification. We visited the morgue and identified him. There were torture marks on his head and legs.”

Mobina Town SHO Hashim Billu told Dawn that the body of the student was found on Saturday and sent to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Quoting the doctors, he said the man was killed with of a hard and blunt weapon.

Mr Billu further said the police had registered a murder case against unknown suspects on the complaint of the victim’s uncle, Amanullah.

He added that the uncle told them that they had no enmity with anyone.

Subsequently, the complainant took away the student’s body to his native place for burial.

Published in Dawn, February 19th, 2018