PCB to use 'Insights' software for players profiling, selection

The Pakistan Cricket Board and the Information Technology University (ITU) on Sunday joined hands to use a player profiling software to keep track of performance of cricket players and enhance their performance, a press release read.

The software called Insights – a unique match analysis and scoring facility— developed by the ITU will be used to facilitate the PCB in connection with making a detailed profile of each player, highlighting his weak and strong points based on his performance.

The programme will be used for the upcoming edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) as well as domestic matches in the country. It has been developed by project leader Talha Rehmani and his team with input and guidance from cricket experts, including chief selector Inzamamul Haq and head coach of National Cricket Academy Mushtaq Ahmed.

PCB Chairman Najam Sethi and founding Vice Chancellor of Information Technology University (ITU) Dr Umar Saif signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard.

At the MoU signing, Najam Sethi said that the PCB understands the importance of modern technology and its value for cricket both at the top and grassroot levels. "I am hopeful that this platform will help us analyse skills of our players," he added.

Dr Umar Saif, an adviser to chief minister Punjab and chairman of the PITB, said: "It's a huge step towards digitisation of cricket in the country and I hope that it helps Pakistan cricket, especially since we are set to become the pioneers of providing such a facility at grassroot level."

How Insights works:

According to the press release, Insights contains a parallel scoring application where the scores for the matches with the minutest details are entered using just an android tablet which makes it very cost effective. The handler can enter a lot of additional information alongside scores, like field placement, pitch and weather information, ball pitch spot, swing and height estimation.

The system can be used simultaneously by two users for entering the details of the same match to cover it with greater precision. A handler can add scores whereas at the same time an analyst can add information on pitch, field etc.

A user can also enter in details of each and every delivery of a match. The data collected, both of matches and individuals, will be used to draw concrete as well as soft analytical results.

Insights can identify weak and strong areas for a batsman, and the trends and factors affecting the bowling performance of every individual bowler. With the help of the software, the PCB coaches would be able to eliminate flaws and bring improvements to progress of players, said the press release.