Nawaz thunders at opponents, vows clean sweep of 2018 election
As the PML-N flexed its muscles at a charged rally in Sheikhupura on Sunday, ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif vowed to clean sweep the upcoming General Election, reiterating his claim that he had been removed from office for pursuing an agenda of development and progress.
The PML-N chief and his daughter Maryam Nawaz addressed a large gathering of supporters at Sheikhupura's Company Bagh, where both claimed the former premier was "punished" for serving the people.
Nawaz took on both, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and the PPP, claiming none of his opponents had ever undertaken a single development project. "Ask the PPP, ask the blue-eyed boy's (ladla) party," he said in a veiled reference to PTI chief Imran Khan, "The name of a single project that they have either started or completed."
He expressed hope that those talking about the umpire's finger ─ another veiled reference to Khan, who famously during his party's 2014 sit-in had said the "umpire was about to raise his finger" ─ would face a defeat in the 2018 election.
"We already bid the PPP goodbye, and now the time has come to see off the people who talk about the umpire's finger," he added.
Sharif maintained that Peshawar and Karachi had been ruined by the PTI and PPP whereas his brother Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif had continuously delivered development projects one after another and transformed Lahore into the most beautiful city in the country.
"The country had been touching new highs of progress, when they ousted Nawaz Sharif because he eliminated terrorism, load shedding, and started work on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)," he said adding that the PML-N government led by him had secured foreign investment of $56 billion in the country.
"I ask why was I ousted. Do you people realise the reason behind my ouster?" he asked, and then responded to his own question, saying that he knew he had been disqualified as 'punishment' for making motorways in the 1990s, for making Pakistan a nuclear power and then pushing an agenda of development.
Addressing a crowd of party workers and supports, the former premier said he had been elected for five years in 1990, 1997 and 2013 but was ousted after two, three and four years respectively during each term as prime minister.
He also claimed credit for several positive developments in the country, ranging from the restoration of peace in Karachi to making progress in the education, power and health sectors.
Nawaz ousted by those who wish to put a stop to your votes, Maryam tells supporters
Nawaz's daughter, Maryam, took the stage before her father asking whether his supporters agreed with the Supreme Court's decision to disqualify him as prime minister.
"This is not just a case against Nawaz Sharif, it is a case against each person who voted for him," she said. "Despite your votes, Nawaz Sharif was not allowed to finish his term. This has happened with him thrice, not just one time," she added.
"Each time he was ousted by those who wish to put a stop to your votes," she claimed. "The same happened in 1999, from 2000 to 2010, and from 2017 to 2018. Will the same spectacle be allowed to keep happening, or will you do something about it?" she asked the energetic crowd.
"Why does this happen with Nawaz Sharif each time? I know why it happens. Because whenever he comes to power, he serves you. He provides you power, he builds motorways, hospitals, universities, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. And in return, he receives your affection. This is the punishment handed to Nawaz Sharif for this each time. And in 40 years, I have only seen your love for him increase," she added.
The former PM took to the stage after his daughter, as his been a common practice at a series of rallies they have addressed this year.
Earlier in the day, Nawaz and his daughter, Maryam, arrived at the venue where a large number of supporters and party workers welcomed them.
"As we were making our way to the venue for the rally, the venue was quite far off but it seemed as though all of Sheikhupura was the rally ground," Maryam said, addressing PML-N supporters.
In a video shared on Twitter after the rally, Maryam can be heard asking her father to pretend she is a journalist and to share his thoughts on the support for the party displayed on the streets.
"I have come to Sheikhupura many times, but I have not seen a display like this before," he replies.
Gold crown for Maryam
PML-N supporters in the area prepared a gold crown studded with diamonds as a gift honouring the former premier's daughter.
Speaking to DawnNews, the head of a local traders' body said: "It is an 8-tola gold crown. The diamonds were more expensive. But the lump sum is no object, we are proud to present our leaders this gift."
This is the second rally the father-daughter duo have attended in as many days.
On Saturday, Nawaz, his brother Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, his son Hamza, and Maryam all put up a united front in Lodhran, where PML-N candidate Syed Iqbal Shah on Monday won the NA-154 by-poll with a sizeable margin of some 25,000 votes against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s Ali Tareen, the son of Jahangir Tareen.
Maryam had separately addressed a social media workers' convention in Mansehra on Friday.
Comments (22)
She’ll look lovely with the gold crown. The queen of Pakistan. Best wishes. Pakistan Zindabad
When the masses are illiterate and accept corrupt leaders and their families as their rulers then no change can happen in Pakistan. Change is brought about by the people who choose honest and visionary leaders but if they keep choosing the same people who have looted them then they deserve each other. When the masses bevome educated and able to differentiate between good and bad then change will come. Unfortunately these leaders will never efucate the masses and pakistan will never stand on its own feet. Look at Pakistan,s neighbours, they are forming alliances and all Pakistan has done is protect their corrupt leaders. A very sad state of affairs indeed.
Such crass public display of wealth will upset the poor people.
It is beyond numbness
@Haroon Yes Haroon she will look lovely whilst your children starve and be out of school and she will be looking down on them wearing the crown that your money was used to pay for.
Pakistan deserves corrupt leaders like them Imran Khan should stop his struggle and spend rest of his life in peace
Corruption Corruption and Corruption
This is what happens when you don't run for a cause but power. PTI negligence and ignorance to comprehend that they never raised voice on main issues faced by our society like education, health, water, electricity etc.. They never protested against these but power like a hungry beast. Now these parties can easily manipulate and fool masses of people.
Corrupt mafia in action fooling ignorant people through their fake promises and irrelevant statements. Not answering the real questions about their wealth, how they made it, and how the money was transferred from Pakistan? This is what you get when you have over 60% of the population is illerate and blow poverty level - in such cases, money plays a major part in changing people's minds.
Please initiate monarchy in pak because at this moment there is nothing democratic about this country.
Slaves
Mariam tries to make history by forgetting it. I think the people who listen her deserve the golden crown. Each of them should be given it. She should not be blamed for dreaming because she thinks that if her father who she knows well has no quality other than a businessman can become PM of this country why not she. Long live Nawaz, Long live Mariam, Long live Pakistan.
Let them enjoy last few days of freedom. Adyala awaits them.
NAB and FBR should find out who paid for the gold crown, and whether or not he/she/they are tax payers or not? What is the source of their wealth? What they expect in return from Sharif family when it comes to power or have they already received their "due share"?
Nice gesture. Would be glad to know though how much this income tax this gentleman paid in 2016-2017 tax year?
People will deserve these cronies if they vote for them and that is all I have to say!
How was this crown finsnced?
If party funds were used then then they have abused the money.
If privately funded then how much tax paid
No clean water ,no education system, no gas, but crown for corruption
Poor illerate pakistani are drownin Libyan water for no job by corruption miafia is getting crown gold 8 tolas
A gold crown.....Nice publicity stunt. With ill-gotten money one can easily put up such shameful show. The script has been written now the performances are to be seen. Only education can change this sorry state of affairs.There is a warrent in this shameless act when there is no awareness and education left.
Nawaz party most likely win 2018 election.
Adiala jail is their next abode