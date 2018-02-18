DAWN.COM

Trudeau touches down in India for week-long state visit

Dawn.comFebruary 18, 2018

Email


Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Gregoire Trudeau and his children arrive at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi on February 17, 2018. ─ AFP
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family, accompanied by a delegation of cabinet ministers, arrived in New Delhi on Saturday evening on a week-long state visit to India, Indian media reported.

Trudeau, his wife, Sophie, and their three children were greeted at Indira Gandi International Airport by Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh and Indian Ambassador to Canada Vikas Swarup, NDTV reported.

Interestingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ─ who last year broke protocol to greet United Arab Emirates’ Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the airport, and also received Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife at the airport in January ─ has yet to meet the Canadian PM.

The Trudeaus went sightseeing at the Taj Mahal in Agra on Sunday.

On Monday, the Canadian PM will fly to Gujarat and pay a visit to the Sabarmati Ashram. He is also expected to visit the Akshardham Temple in Gujarat. Additionally, he will lead a discussion on education and investment opportunities at the Indian Institute of Management, NDTV reported.

On Wednesday, Feb 21, Trudeau will visit Amritsar's Golden Temple. On Thursday, he is expected to visit Delhi's Jama Mosque and deliver a lecture at a gathering of Canadian and Indian business leaders, Indian Express reported.

Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie arrive at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi on February 17, 2018. ─ AFP
Trudeau will also make visits to Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Amritsar.

The two prime ministers will meet on Feb 23 for wide-ranging talks, prior to which there will be a formal ceremony for Trudeau.

"Wheels up for India and a busy visit, focused on creating good jobs and strengthening the deep connection between the people of our two countries," Trudeau had tweeted on Friday before departing for India.

The Canadian PM said the trip was focused on creating jobs and strengthening the "deep connection" between the people of both countries, according to NDTV. The trip is being seen as outreach to the 1.4 million citizens of Indian-origin settled in Canada.

According to a statement issued by India's Ministry of External Affairs published by The Indian Express, the visit is aimed at further strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in key areas of mutual interest including trade and investment, energy, science and innovation, higher education, infrastructure development, skill development and space. Cooperation in security and counter-terrorism as well as exchange of views on global and regional issues of mutual interest will also form important components of the visit.

Neo
Feb 18, 2018 03:09pm

Modi should have gone to welcome him at airport. Canada is house to so many Indians.

Haroon
Feb 18, 2018 03:11pm

Nice family

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 18, 2018 03:13pm

Welcome to the biggest sham and shame democracy of the world.

shiv18
Feb 18, 2018 03:21pm

welcome Mr. PM

Romi Assamese
Feb 18, 2018 03:21pm

World leaders are queing up to meet the Prime Minister of world's largest democracy. Great diplomacy of Modi.

CHISTI
Feb 18, 2018 03:24pm

Welcome to the club mr prime minister

Iqbal
Feb 18, 2018 03:59pm

Pakistan should also invite him.

Prateik
Feb 18, 2018 04:19pm

Nice pic by Dawn.

WASEEM MALIK
Feb 18, 2018 06:20pm

A trip expected to have a zero outcome but a successful family vacation away from Canadian winter.

guzni
Feb 18, 2018 06:37pm

Adorable family.

