Trump slams FBI over handling of Florida shooting while 'focusing on Russia collusion'
President Donald Trump lashed out at the FBI on Saturday night, saying the agency “missed all of the many signals” sent by the suspect in the Florida school shooting and arguing they are “spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign”.
Trump said on Twitter: “This is not acceptable. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign - there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud!”
The FBI received a tip last month that the suspect in the Florida school shooting had a “desire to kill” and access to guns and could be plotting an attack. But the agency said on Friday that agents failed to investigate.
The FBI’s acknowledgment that it mishandled the tip prompted a sharp rebuke from its boss, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and a call from Florida’s Republican Gov. Rick Scott, a Trump ally, for FBI Director Christopher Wray to resign.
Trump and other Republicans have heavily criticised the FBI. They are still dissatisfied with its decision not to charge Hillary Clinton with crimes related to her use of a private email server, and they see signs of bias in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of possible Trump campaign ties to Russia.
Comments (6)
Strange man.
He can’t resist bringing his own agenda in such a tragic event. Sad
What a stupid joke? Have you ever seen a person slamming any entity or institution headed by him?
In past i believed that only Pakistani politicians are stupid now i realize that politicians are same all over the world!
Just what he needed to berate the same FBI that is investigating his ties to the Russians. He will now divert attention from the real issues and try to take down FBI itself and derail any investigation from reaching its logical conclusion.
Hopefully FBI will prove to be more professional and see the Russian meddling in US elections and Trump's connection to Putin to the very end.
No difference between Trump's tirades and Nawaz Sharif slamming the Judiciary in Pakistan.
FBI comes under the Justice Department, essentially the Judial Branch of the US Government. Same as the Supreme Court of Pakistan comes under the Judicial Branch - the third most sacred institution in the country. Therefore both Trump and NS are doing exactly the same to draw public attention from their own corruption and cover-ups, foreign influences, (KSA and UAE) in Pakistan's internal affairs, tax-evasion, misappropriate of funds (Trump filing mutlple bankruptices to wipe off creditors) and fiddling.
They are both in the same boat. Both will sink the same way.