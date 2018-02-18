DAWN.COM

Plane crashes in Iran, killing all 66 aboard

AP | Dawn.comUpdated February 18, 2018

Iran's Aseman Airlines plane carrying 66 people crashed on the outskirts of Iran's central city of Semirom, Isfahan province, on Sunday morning, Tehran Times reported.

The plane was heading from Tehran to the southwestern city of Yasouj when it disappeared from radar, the publication said quoting Fars news agency.

A spokesman for Aseman Airlines spokesman told state TV that the crash has killed all 66 people who were on board. Mohammad Taghi Tabatabai spoke to state TV on Sunday.

He said that the flight carried 60 passengers, including one child, and six crew members, adding that the plane crashed in Mount Dena, which is some 440 meters (1,440 feet) tall.

Due to foggy condition, rescue helicopters couldn't reach the crash site in the Zagros Mountains, state TV reported.

The ATR-72, a twin-engine turboprop used for short-distance regional flying, went down near the remote mountain town of Semirom, some 620 kilometers (390 miles) south of the capital, Tehran.

Aseman Airlines, owned by Iran's civil service pension foundation, is a semi-private air carrier headquartered in Tehran that specializes in flights to remote airfields across the country. It also flies internationally.

The carrier has a fleet of 29 aircraft, including six ATR aircraft, according to FlightRadar24, a plane-tracking website. It is Iran's third-largest airline by fleet size, behind state carrier Iran Air and Mahan Air.

The Iranian Red Crescent said it has deployed to the area and authorities said they would be investigating.

Locals described hearing the crash, though no one had found the crash site yet, according to state TV.

European airplane manufacturer ATR, a Toulouse, France-based partnership of Airbus and Italy's Leonardo S.p.A., said it had no immediate information about the crash. The manufacturer specializes in regional turboprop aircraft of 90 seats or less.

Under decades of international sanctions, Iran's commercial passenger aircraft fleet has aged, with air accidents occurring regularly in recent years.

Following the 2015 landmark nuclear deal with world powers, Iran signed deals with both Airbus and Boeing to buy scores of passenger planes.

A shah
Feb 18, 2018 01:12pm

RIP

Zain Tariq
Feb 18, 2018 02:01pm

so sad..

Saif Zulfiqar
Feb 18, 2018 02:05pm

RIP.

Mihir
Feb 18, 2018 02:32pm

RIP

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 18, 2018 02:32pm

What a great tragefy?

salim akhtar
Feb 18, 2018 02:34pm

sad , may the souls rest in peace

Mashal Khan
Feb 18, 2018 02:35pm

RIP

Swetha
Feb 18, 2018 02:42pm

Sad..First malaysian,next Russian and now Iranian.Need to replace ageing aircrafts.

Haroon
Feb 18, 2018 03:10pm

Sad RIP

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 18, 2018 03:35pm

I send my condolences to all family members of the victims - Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilayhi Rajioon!

Wild Guy99
Feb 18, 2018 04:00pm

RIP

Javed
Feb 18, 2018 04:13pm

inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raaji'oon

BhaRAT
Feb 18, 2018 04:16pm

RIP two plane crush in one week it’s really sad

Omar
Feb 18, 2018 04:21pm

innalillahi wa inna ilaihi rojiun. Very sad news

L.Ahmad
Feb 18, 2018 04:41pm

Old, ill maintained planes can't do the job.

Gypsy
Feb 18, 2018 04:42pm

Inna lillahe wainna ileh rajaoon All ATRs around the world must be immediately grounded and investigated

Ayub
Feb 18, 2018 06:08pm

Very sad.

Vigilante
Feb 18, 2018 06:15pm

Very much doomed news.All my condolences to the suffering families. RIP.

