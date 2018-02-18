DAWN.COM

India to get operational control of Iran’s Chabahar port

AgenciesUpdated February 18, 2018

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (L) shake hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before a meeting at Hyderabad house in New Delhi on February 17.— AFP
NEW DELHI: India and Iran on Saturday signed agreements, including Tehran leasing to New Delhi operational control of part of the Iranian east coast port of Chabahar for 18 months.

The $85 million project, just 90km from Gwadar port, creates a transit route between India, Iran and Afghanistan, bypassing Pakistan.

India is trying to develop Chabahar as a way to gain access to the markets of Central Asia countries as well as Afghanistan.

New Delhi, Tehran sign agreements; Modi, Rouhani discuss peace in Afghanistan

But progress is slow because of concern that President Donald Trump’s administration in Washington may eventually scrap the Iran nuclear deal.

A leasing agreement giving operational control to India of Shahid Beheshti port — phase one of the Chabahar port — was signed in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Later, addressing a joint press conference with the Iranian president, Mr Modi said both countries wanted to expand bilateral ties and cooperation in economic development.

“We will support the construction of the Chabahar-Zahedan rail link so that Chabahar gateway’s potential could be fully utilised,” he said. “We want to expand connectivity, cooperation in the energy sector and the centuries-old bilateral relationship.”

Other agreements included a double taxation avoidance treaty, extradition, and cooperation in the farm sector.

Mr Rouhani, who arrived in the southern city of Hyderabad on Thurs­day, will later address industrialists.

Peace in Afghanistan

The Indian prime minister and the Iranian president agreed to step up efforts to bring stability to war-ravaged Afghanistan.

Mr Modi reiterated India’s commitment to help Afghanistan become “a peaceful, secure, permanent, prosperous and pluralistic country” after holding talks with Mr Rouhani in New Delhi on the last day of his three-day visit.

“Looking at our common interests, we are committed to stopping the expansion of such forces that promote international organised crime in terrorism, extremism, illegal drug trafficking, cyber crime and various forms,” Mr Modi said.

“We want to see our region and the world free from terrorism,” he added.

There was no mention of financial assistance or providing weapons to help Afghanistan fight militants by either leader. They did not name Pakistan.

India has been a key supporter of Kabul’s government and has poured more than $2 billion into the country since the Taliban were toppled in 2001.

India has been a key purchaser of Iranian oil and gas, and maintained trade ties even as international sanctions were imposed on Tehran over its nuclear programme between 2012 and 2016. However, local Indian media have reported frustrations over delays in awarding a contract to develop a major gas field known as Farzad B in the Gulf.

India’s foreign ministry said on Saturday that “discussions continue” on Farzad B.

Published in Dawn, February 18th, 2018

om
Feb 18, 2018 07:59am

We are on right track..

Zakota
Feb 18, 2018 08:19am

Best for all

omveer
Feb 18, 2018 08:31am

Good news for the Indo Afghani trade. Now we don't need Transit route through the Western neighbour.

svc
Feb 18, 2018 08:58am

Good, flourishing trade is necessary for stability in the middle East.

MG
Feb 18, 2018 09:14am

Thousand mile journey starts with one hop. Good luck to both and sure this will help boosting both countries and the region.

SATT
Feb 18, 2018 09:16am

Afghanistan is about to get solve.

Psahoo
Feb 18, 2018 09:24am

Good..Do development....stop terrorism

Ms
Feb 18, 2018 09:33am

Another big step in Modi diplomacy

Common man
Feb 18, 2018 10:10am

Why this doesnt annoy US?

Rajeev
Feb 18, 2018 10:29am

Proud of my leader

Ängry ¶itbull ©
Feb 18, 2018 10:48am

Well done Mr.Modi, way to go ....

Independent
Feb 18, 2018 10:54am

Wow modiji superb

Samir Shinde
Feb 18, 2018 10:56am

A country that always assumed that they are strategically located, almost like center of the universe, has been by-passed.

brr
Feb 18, 2018 10:56am

It is a slow process, progress in small steps, in a few years it will flower to become a major transit point for trade with central Asia.

Dipak
Feb 18, 2018 11:58am

Once again modi magic. It's begining .

Rahim
Feb 18, 2018 12:16pm

@Ms yes indeed.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 18, 2018 01:22pm

What a stupid joke?

A shah
Feb 18, 2018 01:26pm

Very good for bringing peace to the region

Wasi
Feb 18, 2018 01:44pm

@omveer Good for you and your country

THiru
Feb 18, 2018 02:14pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad Why? Care to explain?

Khaab sake
Feb 18, 2018 03:28pm

This is good for the region and must be supported by all countries.

Stanley
Feb 18, 2018 04:42pm

I think Pakistan must also join. We are open and cooperative to all

