Imran asks Nawaz, Maryam to stop anti-judiciary tirade
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Saturday lambasted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz for their anti-judiciary tirade during public meetings, asking them to stop this “game” of maligning the judiciary.
“The father-daughter duo really should stop trying to fool the nation by declaring repeatedly that they are going to Awam’s [people’s] court for justice. Everyone knows that in democracies people use their vote to elect their representatives, but it is the judiciary that must dispense justice,” the PTI chief wrote on his official page on Twitter.
“Sharifs are implying once one is voted into power, one becomes above the law of the land and beyond any accountability,” Mr Khan said, adding that “they should see how in South Africa, the African National Congress threw out its leader Zuma because of corruption charges against him. Israel’s Netanyahu, while being prime minister, is facing a police investigation against him for corruption”.
Says PTI will learn from Lodhran by-poll mistakes
CEC meeting
Presiding over a meeting of the PTI’s central executive committee (CEC), Mr Khan predicted that there would be a one-to-one contest between his party and the Pakistan Muslim League-N in the coming general elections as the Pakistan Peoples Party had been eliminated from Punjab.
According to a press release issued after the meeting, Mr Khan said they would learn from the mistakes they had committed during the recently held by-election in Lodhran where the PTI faced an unexpected defeat at the hands of the PML-N.
Mr Khan said the PTI’s parliamentary board would start functioning soon.
He said the party would continue to expose corruption of the rulers and soon more cases of corruption of the federal and Punjab governments would be made public.
Those who attended the meeting included the PTI’s vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, former secretary general Jahangir Tareen and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak.
Omar Ayub
Meanwhile, former PML-N MNA from Haripur Omar Ayub Khan has joined the PTI.
Omar Ayub, the son of former National Assembly speaker Gohar Ayub, announced his decision to join the PTI during a meeting with the party chairman Imran Khan at the latter’s Banigala residence.
Pervez Khattak and Jahangir Tareen were also present on the occasion.
Omar Ayub, who is the grandson of Pakistan’s first military dictator Field Marshal Ayub Khan, had served as minister of state for finance during the military regime of Gen Pervez Musharraf after winning the election for the first time in 2002. His mother had also been elected MNA on a reserved seat on the ticket of the PML-Q, the then king’s party, in 2002.
Later Mr Ayub joined the PML-N and contested election for the National Assembly seat (NA-19) but lost to the PTI’s Amir Zaman with a narrow margin. He challenged the results before a tribunal which ordered a re-election in a few polling stations after which Omar Ayub was declared winner. However, the PTI candidate filed a review petition before the Supreme Court which declared the whole election as null and void and ordered fresh polls in 2015.
Mr Ayub could not take part in the by-election due to the illness of his mother and the PML-N had to award ticket to Babar Nawaz Khan. However, the seat was won by the PTI.
Talking to Dawn, Mr Ayub said that he had no option but to join the PTI after Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi, during a public meeting in Haripur, announced that the PML-N had decided to award ticket to Babar Nawaz for NA-19 for the coming general elections. Following this development, he said, the local PTI leadership approached him and after lengthy negotiations he finally made up his mind to join the party.
Published in Dawn, February 18th, 2018
As a supporter I am deeply concerned that PTI is not doing as it should in the election year.
Mr. Khan should mind his own business.
There is no outwitting the Pakistan royal family.
Ok. Sommething to learn from u r colourful lilfe. ik.
Imran needs to elaborate what lessons he learned from Lodhran rout.
You will never learn
Stop time to dream to be PM instead time to retire.
Yesterday saw debate on youtube and came to know that IK and its family are punjabis and not pashtoons.
As long as politics remains personality based, in Pakistan there is not much hope. Politics has to be issue based, and how to solve problems, that is what is needed.
Umer ayub is learned and a reasonanle guy. He did well as musharaf's finance minister. He will be a good addition to imran's team.
PTI Zindabad
The great Imran Khan once again is 100 percent right. However, in the corridors of power in Islamabad still dominated by the two corrupt bald brothers, their hand-picked family members and tainted cronies, who cares?
So telling us how bad everyone else is and start telling us how you will make pakistan better... Imran Khan's hatred for nawaz sharif has blinded him
Khan Sahib how about you stop abusing everyone who doesn’t agree with you! Perhaps if you attend Parliament for which you draw a salary and actually do some work more people might take you seriously!! All this negative campaigning only turns people off! You have zero policies and zero vision for Pakistan so what are ou asking people to vote on Go Nawaz go? He has gone and you have nothing left to say now? Empty vessels make the most noise!!
Imran Khan is doing his level best to put an end to corruption propped and nurtured by PML and PPP for the last THIRTY ODD YEARS .The corrupt mafia is shaken and gradually disintegrating. They never thought that they would ever be challenged politically and legally for their miss deeds and free hand in plundering the nation mercilessly and think that what would be the state of affairs if IK STOPS his struggle to make them accountable!!Don't the people of Pakistan realise that there was a deal between Zardari and Nawaz to rule Pakistan turn wise and that VICIOUS cycle is broken by IK steadfastly and with dogged perseverance. It seems that there is one last chance for the people to change their destiny.
PTI is doing excellent job in choosing candidates who shall bring victory in GE...!!!