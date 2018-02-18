DAWN.COM

FATF begins today review of move to put Pakistan on grey-list

Anwar IqbalUpdated February 18, 2018

WASHINGTON: A global anti-money-laundering watchdog begins a week-long plenary session in Paris on Sunday to review proposals that include putting Pakis­tan back on a list of countries which have failed to prevent terrorist financing.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is an intergovernmental organisation founded in 1989 to develop policies to combat money laundering, but after 9/11 it focuses more on preventing terrorist financing.

The FATF announced on Saturday that the Feb 18-23 meetings would discuss impo­rtant issues to protect the integrity of the global fina­ncial system and contribute to security. Over 700 delegates from the FATF global network, as well as the United Nations, Inter­nati­onal Monetary Fund, World Bank and other partners, will attend the meetings.

Pakistan’s de facto finance minister, Miftah Ismail, told Reuters last week that the United States and Britain had put forward a motion to place Pakistan on the FATF terrorist-financing watch list. Later, they also persuaded France and Germany to co-sponsor the move.

At a Thursday afternoon news briefing in Washing­ton, US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert hinted that the resolution had been submitted and would come up for discussion at the FATF meeting in Paris.

If adopted the resolution would place Pakistan on the FATF grey-list of “jurisdictions with deficient anti-money laundering regimes”, where it was from 2009-15.

In November 2017, the International Coopera­tion Review Group in Argentina adopted a resolution, calling attention to Pakistan’s support to the Lashkar-i-Taiba, Jaish-i- Moh­a­mmad and affiliated groups like Jamaatud Dawa. The meeting also demanded a full report on Pakistan’s eff­orts to curb terrorist financing before the FATF meetings.

“We will discuss a new counter-terrorist financing operational plan that will set out the actions the FATF will be taking in response to the changing terrorist financing threats,” the group said.

The decision to put Pakistan back on the list would be a major setback for Islamabad’s efforts to improve its image. It is also the first time ever that four countries have nominated a country for censure.

“We are now working with the US, the UK, Germany and France for the nomination to be withdrawn,” Mr Ismail told Reuters. “We are also quite hopeful that even if the US does not withdraw the nomination we will prevail and not be put on the list.”

Pakistan hopes that China, which has supported Pakis­tan in the past, will rescue it again. Pakistan has also lobbied for support with Russia, Turkey and members of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

But India, which is lobbying against Pakistan, sent a secretary-level delegation to Moscow on Jan 31 to persu­a­de Russia not to support Pak­istan. The Indian media reported that in his recent visits to Gulf countries, Ind­ian Prime Minister Narendra Mo­di also asked them not to support Pakistan at the FATF.

Russian Ambassador to India Nikolai Kudashev, however, told The Hindu newspaper last week that “to corner Pakistan is not Russia’s policy”. He said Moscow would base its decision on “how weighty and substantiated the proof for Pakistan’s involvement in financing terrorism will be”.

Published in Dawn, February 18th, 2018

Comments (26)

Soul spoken
Feb 18, 2018 08:08am

Excellent!!!

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Feb 18, 2018 08:10am

US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert much suited for fox reporter rather than representing beautiful American people.

Love you USA so much but love to hate mongers any where.

IndoPak Blood Brothers 4 Life! SinoPak Iron Brothers 4 Life!

Zakota
Feb 18, 2018 08:16am

Time to beef up relationship with China & Russia

Desi mango
Feb 18, 2018 08:20am

Best luck

Prateik
Feb 18, 2018 08:48am

Why get in a situation where there is a possibility of censure each year.

Rizwan Alam
Feb 18, 2018 08:58am

Game of international diplomacy and tactics at work to marginalize Pakistan. Final outcome of the meeting will once again draw a line between or true and not so true friends. Those who believe our words and those who dont.

svc
Feb 18, 2018 09:02am

criticism should be taken positively and should be worked upon. Time for introspection and it will ultimately help the country.

sunil kumarpanthari.
Feb 18, 2018 09:02am

Game over

Zanoc
Feb 18, 2018 09:09am

Believe me or not. Every single step to pressurise Pakistan. It will grow more stronger and dangerous. We will stand unired and defeat challenges. Pakistan growing pace make them afraid.

Wahab
Feb 18, 2018 09:49am

Let justice prevail not politics

Jabardast
Feb 18, 2018 10:19am

Good... well needed.

Samuel
Feb 18, 2018 10:28am

I think that Pakistan should be given one more chance to prove whether all the action being taken now is for serious or the usual cosmetic.

Ahmed bin Babar
Feb 18, 2018 10:44am

The real prevention is based on peace & development with a lot of jobs in the baggage...

Ash2000
Feb 18, 2018 10:46am

It does not matter as anybody see somebody from Pakistan always get careful and unfortunately all good Pakistanis suffer which are obviously in majority.

Trump Et
Feb 18, 2018 11:22am

Their rules. Their decision.

Last Word
Feb 18, 2018 12:01pm

After showing so much defiance, why worry now ?

Harish
Feb 18, 2018 12:27pm

Should have happens eons ago. But better late than never.

MSUH
Feb 18, 2018 12:27pm

Dirty politics and power game nothing else

John
Feb 18, 2018 12:31pm

@svc - "criticism should be taken positively and should be worked upon. Time for introspection and it will ultimately help the country."

True....but Pakistanis will prefer going to all out war with the rest of the war...than to simply sit back and introspect.

Fahd
Feb 18, 2018 12:34pm

Let's not be bullied any more

CHISTI
Feb 18, 2018 12:42pm

You cannot ride on two boat on same time.....

Stormy
Feb 18, 2018 01:05pm

Instead of removing problem from root, Pak always look around the bushes for temporary solution. It's better to learnt a lesson once for all. I wish country wake up & face the reality.

TBH
Feb 18, 2018 01:14pm

@Zanoc history doesn't prove that. Pakistan do not have great leaders to show a positive vision and fulfill your words.

A shah
Feb 18, 2018 01:24pm

Very good news.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 18, 2018 02:57pm

Start of yet another pressure tactics regime and it's dubious operations based on power, resorces and influence. What a stupid joke?

helloWorld
Feb 18, 2018 04:02pm

It will be a shame if Pakistan doesn't close US access to Afganistan after this.

